Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Grapejuice - Harry Styles

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Grapejuice yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Harry Styles.

Lagu Grapejuice dirilis pada tahun 2022 dalam album yang berjudul Harry's House.

Lagu ini berkisah tentang seseorang yang ingin menghabiskan waktu bersama pujaan hati.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Grapejuice yang dinyanyikan oleh Harry Styles dalam artikel berikut :

One, two, three

One, two-

Yesterday, it finally came, a sunny afternoon

I was on my way to buy some flowers for you

Thought that we could hide away in a corner of the heath

There's never been someone who's so perfect for me

But I got over it and I said

"Give me something old and red"

I pay for it more than I did back then

There's just no getting through

Without you

A bottle of rouge

Just me and you

Sitting in the garden, I'm a couple glasses in

I was tryna count up all the places we've been

You're always there, so don't overthink

I'm so over whites and pinks

I pay for it more than I did back then

There's just no getting through

Without you

A bottle of rouge

Just me and you

1982

Just me and you

There's just no getting through

The grape juice blues

One, two, three

One, two, three

One, two, three

One

Terjemahannya:

Satu dua tiga

Satu dua-