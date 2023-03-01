Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Grapejuice - Harry Styles
Berikut adalah lirik lagu Grapejuice yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Harry Styles.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
Suci BangunDS
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Grapejuice yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Harry Styles.
Lagu Grapejuice dirilis pada tahun 2022 dalam album yang berjudul Harry's House.
Lagu ini berkisah tentang seseorang yang ingin menghabiskan waktu bersama pujaan hati.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Simpan Saja - Ecoutez: Kini Kau Ulangi Salahmu yang Itu Itu Saja
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Grapejuice yang dinyanyikan oleh Harry Styles dalam artikel berikut :
One, two, three
One, two-
Yesterday, it finally came, a sunny afternoon
I was on my way to buy some flowers for you
Thought that we could hide away in a corner of the heath
There's never been someone who's so perfect for me
But I got over it and I said
"Give me something old and red"
I pay for it more than I did back then
There's just no getting through
Without you
A bottle of rouge
Just me and you
Sitting in the garden, I'm a couple glasses in
I was tryna count up all the places we've been
You're always there, so don't overthink
I'm so over whites and pinks
I pay for it more than I did back then
There's just no getting through
Without you
A bottle of rouge
Just me and you
1982
Just me and you
There's just no getting through
The grape juice blues
One, two, three
One, two, three
One, two, three
One
Terjemahannya:
Satu dua tiga
Satu dua-
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Suratan - Tommy J Pisa: Hari-hari Berlalu Bagai dalam Mimpi
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 2 Much - Justin Bieber: Two Seconds Without You's Like Two Months
|Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan If You Had My Love - Jennifer Lopez: But if You Want Me
|Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan The Climb - Miley Cyrus