Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Grapejuice - Harry Styles

Berikut adalah lirik lagu Grapejuice yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Harry Styles.

Editor: Suci BangunDS
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Grapejuice - Harry Styles
grammy.com
Penyanyi Harry Styles. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Grapejuice yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Harry Styles.

Lagu Grapejuice dirilis pada tahun 2022 dalam album yang berjudul Harry's House.

Lagu ini berkisah tentang seseorang yang ingin menghabiskan waktu bersama pujaan hati.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Grapejuice yang dinyanyikan oleh Harry Styles dalam artikel berikut :

One, two, three
One, two-

Yesterday, it finally came, a sunny afternoon
I was on my way to buy some flowers for you
Thought that we could hide away in a corner of the heath
There's never been someone who's so perfect for me

But I got over it and I said
"Give me something old and red"
I pay for it more than I did back then

There's just no getting through
Without you
A bottle of rouge
Just me and you

Sitting in the garden, I'm a couple glasses in
I was tryna count up all the places we've been
You're always there, so don't overthink
I'm so over whites and pinks

I pay for it more than I did back then

There's just no getting through
Without you
A bottle of rouge
Just me and you
1982
Just me and you
There's just no getting through
The grape juice blues

One, two, three
One, two, three
One, two, three
One

Terjemahannya:

Satu dua tiga
Satu dua-

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Grapejuice
Harry Styles
Lirik Lagu
Terjemahan
Harrys House
