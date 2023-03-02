Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Over Again - One Direction: If You're Pretending From The Start Like This
Lagu Over Again telah dirilis One Direction 2 tahun lalu. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Over Again - One Direction.
Farrah Putri Affifah
Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Over Again yang dipopulerkan oleh One Direction di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Over Again termasuk dalam album Take Me Home: Yearbook Edition milik One Direction.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Over Again - One Direction:
[Intro]
Am F C G (x2)
[Verse 1]
Am F
Said I'd never leave her cause her hands fit like my t-shirt
C G
Tounge tied over three words, cursed
Am F
Running over thoughts that make my feet hurt
C G
Bodies intertwined with her lips
Am F
Now she's feeling so low since she went solo
C G
Hole the middle of my heart like a polo
Am F
And it's no joke to me
C G
So can we do it all over again?
[Chorus 1]
Am F
If you're pretending from the start
C G
Like this, with a tight grip, then my kiss
Am F
Can mend your broken heart
C G
I might miss everything you said to me
Am F
And I could lend you broken parts
C G
That might fit like this
Am F C
And I would give you all my heart
G Am
So we could start it all over again
[Verse 2]
Am F
Can we take the same road? Two days in the same clothes
C G
And I know just what she'll say if I can make all this pain go
Am F
Can we stop this for a minute?
C G
You know, I can tell that your heart isn't in it, or with it
Am F
Tell me with your mind, body and spirit
C G
I can make your tears fall down like the showers that are British
Am F
Whether we're together or apart
C G
We can both remove the masks and admit that we regret it from the start
[Chorus 2]
Am F
If you're pretending from the start
C G
Like this, with a tight grip, then my kiss
Am F
Can mend your broken heart
C G
I might miss everything you said to me
Am F
And I could lend you broken parts
C G
That might fit like this
Am F C
And I would give you all my heart
G Am
So we could start it all over again
[Middle 8]
F G
You'll never know how to make it on your own
Am G
And you'll never show weakness for letting go
F G
I guess it's still hard if the seed's sown
Am G
But do you really want to be alone?
[Chorus 3]
Am F
If you're pretending from the start
C G
Like this, with a tight grip, then my kiss
Am F
Can mend your broken heart
C G
I might miss everything you said to me
Am F
And I could lend you broken parts
C G
That might fit like this
Am F C
And I would give you all my heart
G Am
So we could start it all over again
[Chorus 4]
Am F
If you're pretending from the start
C G
Like this, with a tight grip, then my kiss
Am F
Can mend your broken heart
C G
I might miss everything you said to me
Am F
And I could lend you broken parts
C G
That might fit like this
Am F C
And I would give you all my heart
G C
So we could start it all over again
Musik Video:
