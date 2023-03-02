Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Over Again - One Direction: If You're Pretending From The Start Like This

Lagu Over Again telah dirilis One Direction 2 tahun lalu. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Over Again - One Direction.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Over Again yang dipopulerkan oleh One Direction di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Over Again termasuk dalam album Take Me Home: Yearbook Edition milik One Direction.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Over Again - One Direction:

[Intro]

Am F C G (x2)

[Verse 1]

               Am                        F

Said I'd never leave her cause her hands fit like my t-shirt

C                              G

 Tounge tied over three words, cursed

Am             F

  Running over thoughts that make my feet hurt

C                           G

Bodies intertwined with her lips

                  Am                    F

Now she's feeling so low since she went solo

         C                         G

Hole the middle of my heart like a polo

         Am          F

And it's no joke to me

          C                G

So can we do it all over again?

[Chorus 1]

               Am               F

If you're pretending from the start

         C                            G

Like this, with a tight grip, then my kiss

     Am                F

Can mend your broken heart

             C                      G

I might miss everything you said to me

             Am              F

And I could lend you broken parts

             C           G

 That might fit like this

             Am              F C

And I would give you all my heart

             G                  Am

So we could start it all over again

[Verse 2]

Am                         F

Can we take the same road? Two days in the same clothes

       C                                  G

And I know just what she'll say if I can make all this pain go

Am                       F

Can we stop this for a minute?

                 C                            G

You know, I can tell that your heart isn't in it, or with it

Am                                F

Tell me with your mind, body and spirit

                 C                        G

I can make your tears fall down like the showers that are British

Am                        F

Whether we're together or apart

                       C                         G

We can both remove the masks and admit that we regret it from the start

[Chorus 2]

             Am                    F

If you're pretending from the start

           C                G

Like this, with a tight grip, then my kiss

    Am                    F

Can mend your broken heart

              C                     G

I might miss everything you said to me

             Am               F

And I could lend you broken parts

                C       G

 That might fit like this

            Am               F C

And I would give you all my heart

              G                   Am

  So we could start it all over again

[Middle 8]

                   F                          G

 You'll never know how to make it on your own

                        Am                     G

  And you'll never show weakness for letting go

                    F                      G

 I guess it's still hard if the seed's sown

      Am                           G

But do you really want to be alone?

[Chorus 3]

              Am                   F

If you're pretending from the start

           C                G

Like this, with a tight grip, then my kiss

    Am                  F

Can mend your broken heart

              C                        G

I might miss everything you said to me

             Am                F

And I could lend you broken parts

               C         G

 That might fit like this

             Am              F C

And I would give you all my heart

               G                   Am

  So we could start it all over again

[Chorus 4]

              Am                   F

If you're pretending from the start

          C                  G

Like this, with a tight grip, then my kiss

    Am                F

Can mend your broken heart

              C                       G

I might miss everything you said to me

             Am                 F

And I could lend you broken parts

               C         G

 That might fit like this

            Am              F C

And I would give you all my heart

             G                   C

So we could start it all over again

Musik Video:

