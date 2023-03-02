Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Over Again - One Direction: If You're Pretending From The Start Like This

Musik Video Over Again - One Direction

Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Over Again - One Direction

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Over Again yang dipopulerkan oleh One Direction di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Over Again telah dirilis One Direction 2 tahun lalu.

Lagu Over Again termasuk dalam album Take Me Home: Yearbook Edition milik One Direction.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Over Again - One Direction:

[Intro]

Am F C G (x2)

[Verse 1]

Am F

Said I'd never leave her cause her hands fit like my t-shirt

C G

Tounge tied over three words, cursed

Am F

Running over thoughts that make my feet hurt

C G

Bodies intertwined with her lips

Am F

Now she's feeling so low since she went solo

C G

Hole the middle of my heart like a polo

Am F

And it's no joke to me

C G

So can we do it all over again?

[Chorus 1]

Am F

If you're pretending from the start

C G

Like this, with a tight grip, then my kiss

Am F

Can mend your broken heart

C G

I might miss everything you said to me

Am F

And I could lend you broken parts

C G

That might fit like this

Am F C

And I would give you all my heart

G Am

So we could start it all over again

[Verse 2]

Am F

Can we take the same road? Two days in the same clothes

C G

And I know just what she'll say if I can make all this pain go

Am F

Can we stop this for a minute?

C G

You know, I can tell that your heart isn't in it, or with it

Am F

Tell me with your mind, body and spirit

C G

I can make your tears fall down like the showers that are British

Am F

Whether we're together or apart

C G

We can both remove the masks and admit that we regret it from the start

[Chorus 2]

Am F

If you're pretending from the start

C G

Like this, with a tight grip, then my kiss

Am F

Can mend your broken heart

C G

I might miss everything you said to me

Am F

And I could lend you broken parts

C G

That might fit like this

Am F C

And I would give you all my heart

G Am

So we could start it all over again

[Middle 8]

F G

You'll never know how to make it on your own

Am G

And you'll never show weakness for letting go

F G

I guess it's still hard if the seed's sown

Am G

But do you really want to be alone?

[Chorus 3]

Am F

If you're pretending from the start

C G

Like this, with a tight grip, then my kiss

Am F

Can mend your broken heart

C G

I might miss everything you said to me

Am F

And I could lend you broken parts

C G

That might fit like this

Am F C

And I would give you all my heart

G Am

So we could start it all over again

[Chorus 4]

Am F

If you're pretending from the start

C G

Like this, with a tight grip, then my kiss

Am F

Can mend your broken heart

C G

I might miss everything you said to me

Am F

And I could lend you broken parts

C G

That might fit like this

Am F C

And I would give you all my heart

G C

So we could start it all over again

Musik Video:

(Tribunnews.com)