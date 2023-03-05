Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Nothing Like Us - Justin Bieber: There's Nothing Like Us
Justin Bieber telah merilis lagu Nothing Like Us 10 tahun lalu, Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Nothing Like Us yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber.
Farrah Putri Affifah
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Nothing Like Us yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber.
Lagu Nothing Like Us telah dirilis Justin Bieber pada 29 Januari 2013 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Nothing Like Us yang Dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber:
Oh-oh
Oh-oh
Oh-oh
Lately I've been thinkin', thinkin' 'bout what we had
I know it was hard, it was all that we knew, yeah
Have you been drinkin' to take all the pain away?
I wish that I could give you what you deserve
'Cause nothing can ever, ever replace you
Nothing can make me feel like you do, yeah
You know there's no one I can relate to
And know we won't find a love that's so true
There's nothing like us
There's nothing like you and me
Together through the storm
There's nothing like us
There's nothing like you and me together, oh
I gave you everything, baby, everything I had to give
Girl, why would you push me away? Yeah
Lost in confusion, like an illusion
You know I'm used to making your day
But that is the past now, we didn't last now
I guess that this is meant to be
Tell me, was it worth it? We were so perfect
But, baby, I just want you to see
There's nothing like us
There's nothing like you and me
Together through the storm
There's nothing like us
There's nothing like you and me together, oh
There's nothing like us
There's nothing like you and me
Together through the storm
There's nothing like us
There's nothing like you and me together, oh
Terjemahan Lagu Nothing Like Us yang Dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber:
Oh-oh
Oh-oh
Oh-oh
Akhir-akhir ini aku berpikir, memikirkan tentang apa yang kita miliki
Aku tahu itu sulit, hanya itu yang kami tahu, ya
Sudahkah kamu minum untuk menghilangkan semua rasa sakit?
Aku berharap bisa memberi kamu apa yang pantas kamu dapatkan
