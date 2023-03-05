Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Nothing Like Us - Justin Bieber: There's Nothing Like Us

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Nothing Like Us yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber.

Lagu Nothing Like Us telah dirilis Justin Bieber pada 29 Januari 2013 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Nothing Like Us yang Dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber:

Oh-oh

Oh-oh

Oh-oh

Lately I've been thinkin', thinkin' 'bout what we had

I know it was hard, it was all that we knew, yeah

Have you been drinkin' to take all the pain away?

I wish that I could give you what you deserve

'Cause nothing can ever, ever replace you

Nothing can make me feel like you do, yeah

You know there's no one I can relate to

And know we won't find a love that's so true

There's nothing like us

There's nothing like you and me

Together through the storm

There's nothing like us

There's nothing like you and me together, oh

I gave you everything, baby, everything I had to give

Girl, why would you push me away? Yeah

Lost in confusion, like an illusion

You know I'm used to making your day

But that is the past now, we didn't last now

I guess that this is meant to be

Tell me, was it worth it? We were so perfect

But, baby, I just want you to see

There's nothing like us

There's nothing like you and me

Together through the storm

There's nothing like us

There's nothing like you and me together, oh

There's nothing like us

There's nothing like you and me

Together through the storm

There's nothing like us

There's nothing like you and me together, oh

Terjemahan Lagu Nothing Like Us yang Dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber:

Oh-oh

Oh-oh

Oh-oh

Akhir-akhir ini aku berpikir, memikirkan tentang apa yang kita miliki

Aku tahu itu sulit, hanya itu yang kami tahu, ya

Sudahkah kamu minum untuk menghilangkan semua rasa sakit?

Aku berharap bisa memberi kamu apa yang pantas kamu dapatkan