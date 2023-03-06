Chord Gitar Lagu Tonight Tonight - Hot Chelle Rae: Its All Right, All Right, Tonight, Tonight

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Tonight Tonight dari Hot Chelle Rae dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Tonight Tonight dirilis Hot Chelle Rae pada 2011, silam.

Tonight Tonight tergabung dalam album bertajuk Whatever.

Lagu ini mengusung genre EDM yang cukup populer pada masa itu.

Berikut chord gitar lagu Tonight Tonight - Hot Chelle Rae:

G C D G (all majors)

(Intro/Verse 1)

G C

It’s been a really really messed up week

D G

Seven days of torture, seven days of bitter

G C

And my girlfriend went and cheated on me

D G

She’s a California dime but it’s time for me to quit her

G C D G G C D G

La la la, whatever, la la la, it doesn’t matter, la la la, oh well, la la la

(Chorus)

G C

We’re going at it tonight tonight

D G

There’s a party on the rooftop top of the world

G C D G

Tonight tonight and were dancing on the edge of the Hollywood sign

G C D G

I don’t know if I’ll make it but watch how good I’ll fake it

[Verse 2]

G C D G

Its all right, all right, tonight, tonight

G C

I woke up with a strange tattoo

D G

Not sure how I got it, not a dollar in my pocket

G C

And it kinda looks just like you

D G

Mixed with Zach Galifianakis

[Chorus]

G C D G G C D G

La la la, whatever, la la la, it doesn’t matter, la la la, oh well, la la la

G C

We’re going at it tonight tonight

D G

There’s a party on the rooftop top of the world

G C D C

Tonight tonight and were dancing on the edge of the Hollywood sign

G C D G

I don’t know if I’ll make it but watch how good I’ll fake it

G C D G

Its all right, all right, tonight, tonight

You got me singing like

G C D G G C D G

Woah, come on, ohh, it doesn’t matter, woah, everybody now, ohh

[Bridge]

G C

Just don’t stop let’s keep the beat pumpin’

D G

Keep the beat up, lets drop the beat down

G C

It’s my party dance if I want to

D G

We can get crazy let it all out

G C

Just don’t stop let’s keep the beat pumpin’

D G

Keep the beat up, lets drop the beat down

G C

It’s my party dance if I want to

D G

We can get crazy let it all out

G C

Its you and me and were runnin this town

D G

And its me and you and were shakin the ground

G C D

And ain’t nobody gonna tell us to go cause this is our show

Everybody

G C D G G C D G

Woah, come on, ohh, all you animals, woah, every body knows, ohh

G C

it tonight tonight

D G

There’s a party on the rooftop top of the world

G C D C

Tonight tonight and were dancing on the edge of the Hollywood sign

G C D G

I don’t know if I’ll make it but watch how good I’ll fake it

G C D G

Its all right, all right, tonight, tonight

Just singing like

G C D G

Woah, come on, ohh, all you party people

G C D G

Woah, all you singletons, ohh, even the white kids

[Bridge/Outro]

G C

Just don’t stop let’s keep the beat pumpin’

D G

Keep the beat up, lets drop the beat down

G C

It’s my party dance if I want to

D G

We can get crazy let it all out

G C

Just don’t stop let’s keep the beat pumpin’

D G

Keep the beat up, lets drop the beat down

G C

It’s my party dance if I want to

D G

We can get crazy let it all out

