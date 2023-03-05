Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Ink - Coldplay, Kunci Dimainkan dari C: Got A Tattoo and The Pain's Alright

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ink yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay. Kunci dimainkan dari C.

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ink yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ink  yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay.

Lagu Ink dirilis pada tahun 2014 dan termuat dalam album Coldplay yang bertajuk Ghost Stories.

Ink - Coldplay

[Intro]
2x C G D Em C G Em D

[Verse 1]
C       G                D                   Em C G Em D
Got a tattoo said 'together thru life'
C                      G                    D         Em C G Em D
Carved in your name with my pocket knife
C                                        G                   D    Em      C G Em D
And you wonder when you wake up will it be alright
C                         G               D         Em C G Em D
Feels like there's something broken inside

[Chorus]
        C
All I know
         D
All I know
                 G
Is that I'm lost
                        C
Whenever you go
          C
All I know
                           D
Is that I love you so
So much that it hurts

C G D Em C G Em D

[Verse 2]
C       G                     D                 Em C G Em D
Got a tattoo and the pain's alright
C     G                    D                 Em     C G Em D
Just want a way of keeping you inside

[Chorus]
        C
All I know
        D
All I know
                 G
Is that I'm lost
                   C
In your fire below
        C
All I know
                           D
Is that I love you so
So much that it hurts

[Bridge]
G                    D           C
I see the road begin to climb
G                       D           C
I see your stars begin to shine
G                          D           C
I see your colours and I'm dying of thirst
C
All I know
D
Is that I love you so
G
So much that it hurts

[Outro]
C G D Em C G Em D

