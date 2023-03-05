Chord Gitar Lagu Ink - Coldplay, Kunci Dimainkan dari C: Got A Tattoo and The Pain's Alright

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ink yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay.

Lagu Ink dirilis pada tahun 2014 dan termuat dalam album Coldplay yang bertajuk Ghost Stories.

Ink - Coldplay

[Intro]

2x C G D Em C G Em D

[Verse 1]

C G D Em C G Em D

Got a tattoo said 'together thru life'

C G D Em C G Em D

Carved in your name with my pocket knife

C G D Em C G Em D

And you wonder when you wake up will it be alright

C G D Em C G Em D

Feels like there's something broken inside

[Chorus]

C

All I know

D

All I know

G

Is that I'm lost

C

Whenever you go

C

All I know

D

Is that I love you so

So much that it hurts

C G D Em C G Em D

[Verse 2]

C G D Em C G Em D

Got a tattoo and the pain's alright

C G D Em C G Em D

Just want a way of keeping you inside

[Chorus]

C

All I know

D

All I know

G

Is that I'm lost

C

In your fire below

C

All I know

D

Is that I love you so

So much that it hurts

[Bridge]

G D C

I see the road begin to climb

G D C

I see your stars begin to shine

G D C

I see your colours and I'm dying of thirst

C

All I know

D

Is that I love you so

G

So much that it hurts

[Outro]

C G D Em C G Em D

