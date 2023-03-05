Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Ink - Coldplay, Kunci Dimainkan dari C: Got A Tattoo and The Pain's Alright
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ink yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay. Kunci dimainkan dari C.
Penulis:
Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor:
Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ink yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay.
Lagu Ink dirilis pada tahun 2014 dan termuat dalam album Coldplay yang bertajuk Ghost Stories.
Ink - Coldplay
[Intro]
2x C G D Em C G Em D
[Verse 1]
C G D Em C G Em D
Got a tattoo said 'together thru life'
C G D Em C G Em D
Carved in your name with my pocket knife
C G D Em C G Em D
And you wonder when you wake up will it be alright
C G D Em C G Em D
Feels like there's something broken inside
[Chorus]
C
All I know
D
All I know
G
Is that I'm lost
C
Whenever you go
C
All I know
D
Is that I love you so
So much that it hurts
C G D Em C G Em D
[Verse 2]
C G D Em C G Em D
Got a tattoo and the pain's alright
C G D Em C G Em D
Just want a way of keeping you inside
[Chorus]
C
All I know
D
All I know
G
Is that I'm lost
C
In your fire below
C
All I know
D
Is that I love you so
So much that it hurts
[Bridge]
G D C
I see the road begin to climb
G D C
I see your stars begin to shine
G D C
I see your colours and I'm dying of thirst
C
All I know
D
Is that I love you so
G
So much that it hurts
[Outro]
C G D Em C G Em D
