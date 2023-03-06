Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Ghost of You - Selena Gomez: But I Don't Think I'll Ever Break Through
Lagu Ghost of You telah dirilis Selena Gomez pada tahun 2010. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Ghost of You yang dinyanyikan oleh Selena Gomez.
Farrah Putri Affifah
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Lagu Ghost of You telah dirilis Selena Gomez pada 2010, lalu.
Lagu Ghost of You terdapat pada album Selena Gomez yang bertajuk 'A Year Without Rain'.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Ghost of You yang Dinyanyikan oleh Selena Gomez:
Turn my back to the door,
Feels so much better now
No need to try, anymore
Nothing left to lose
As the voice that's in the air saying, 'Don't look back to nowhere'
There's a force that's always there
And I'll never be, quite the same as I was before these,
Part of you, still remains
Oh, its out of focus
Your just somewhere that I've been
And I won't go back again
Your just somewhere that I've been
I'm breathing in, breathing out
Ain't that what it's all about?
Living life, crazy loud
Like I have the right to
No more words, in my mouth,
Nothing left to figure out,
But I don't think I'll ever break through,
The ghost of you
And I'll never be like I was, the day I met you
To naive? Yes, I was
Boy that's why I let you in
Wear your memory like a stain
Can't erase or numb the pain,
Here to stay with me forever
I'm breathing in, breathing out
Ain't that what it's all about?
Living life, crazing loud
Like I have the right to
No more words, in my mouth,
Nothing left to figure out,
But I don't think I'll ever break through,
The ghost of you
One of these days I'll wake up from this, bad dream I'm dreaming
One of these days I'll pray that I'll be over, over, over you
One of these days I'll realize that I'm to tired of feeling confused,
But for now there's a reason that your still here in my heart
I'm breathing in, breathing out
Ain't that what it's all about?
Living life, crazing loud
Like I have the right to
No more words, in my mouth,
Nothing left for me to doubt
But I don't think I'll ever break through,
The ghost of you
Breathing in, breathing out
Breathing in, breathing out
Like I have the right too
No more words, in my mouth
Nothing left to figure out
But I don't think I'll ever break through,
The ghost of you
Terjemahan Lagu Ghost of You yang Dinyanyikan oleh Selena Gomez:
Putar punggungku ke pintu,
Terasa jauh lebih baik sekarang
Tidak perlu mencoba lagi
Tidak ada yang tersisa untuk kalah
Seperti suara yang ada di udara berkata, 'Jangan melihat ke belakang ke mana-mana'
Ada kekuatan yang selalu ada
