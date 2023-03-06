Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Ghost of You - Selena Gomez: But I Don't Think I'll Ever Break Through

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Ghost of You yang dinyanyikan oleh Selena Gomez.

Lagu Ghost of You telah dirilis Selena Gomez pada 2010, lalu.

Lagu Ghost of You terdapat pada album Selena Gomez yang bertajuk 'A Year Without Rain'.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Ghost of You yang Dinyanyikan oleh Selena Gomez:

Turn my back to the door,

Feels so much better now

No need to try, anymore

Nothing left to lose

As the voice that's in the air saying, 'Don't look back to nowhere'

There's a force that's always there

And I'll never be, quite the same as I was before these,

Part of you, still remains

Oh, its out of focus

Your just somewhere that I've been

And I won't go back again

Your just somewhere that I've been

I'm breathing in, breathing out

Ain't that what it's all about?

Living life, crazy loud

Like I have the right to

No more words, in my mouth,

Nothing left to figure out,

But I don't think I'll ever break through,

The ghost of you

And I'll never be like I was, the day I met you

To naive? Yes, I was

Boy that's why I let you in

Wear your memory like a stain

Can't erase or numb the pain,

Here to stay with me forever

I'm breathing in, breathing out

Ain't that what it's all about?

Living life, crazing loud

Like I have the right to

No more words, in my mouth,

Nothing left to figure out,

But I don't think I'll ever break through,

The ghost of you

One of these days I'll wake up from this, bad dream I'm dreaming

One of these days I'll pray that I'll be over, over, over you

One of these days I'll realize that I'm to tired of feeling confused,

But for now there's a reason that your still here in my heart

I'm breathing in, breathing out

Ain't that what it's all about?

Living life, crazing loud

Like I have the right to

No more words, in my mouth,

Nothing left for me to doubt

But I don't think I'll ever break through,

The ghost of you

Breathing in, breathing out

Breathing in, breathing out

Like I have the right too

No more words, in my mouth

Nothing left to figure out

But I don't think I'll ever break through,

The ghost of you

Terjemahan Lagu Ghost of You yang Dinyanyikan oleh Selena Gomez:

Putar punggungku ke pintu,

Terasa jauh lebih baik sekarang

Tidak perlu mencoba lagi

Tidak ada yang tersisa untuk kalah

Seperti suara yang ada di udara berkata, 'Jangan melihat ke belakang ke mana-mana'

Ada kekuatan yang selalu ada