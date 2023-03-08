Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Flames - Mod Sun feat. Avril Lavigne: Up In Flames, I Still Burn For You
Mod Sun feat. Avril Lavigne telah merilis lagu Flames pada tahun 201 di kanal YouuTube. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mod Sun feat. Avril Lavigne
Farrah Putri Affifah
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Flames yang dipopulerkan oleh Mod Sun feat. Avril Lavigne di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Flames telah dirilis Mod Sun feat. Avril Lavigne pada tahun 2021 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mod Sun feat. Avril Lavigne:
[Intro]
Bm G D
I still burn for you
A Bm
Like the sun burns in the sky
G A
I still burn for you
Bm G D
I still burn for you
A Bm
My whole life I've been on fire
G A
I still burn for you
[Verse 1]
Bm G
Up in flames, up in flames
D A
Light a match and put it to my name
Bm G D
Up in flames, I still burn for you
Bm G
Every time I think I had enough of this
D A
I get more addicted, yeah I'm so obsessed
Bm G
Talk about you all the time, I am your narcissist
D A
Well, if we burn it down you'll be my arsonist
[Chorus]
Bm G D
I still burn for you
A Bm
Like the sun burns in the sky
G A
I still burn for you (Burn for you, burn for you)
Bm G D
I still burn for you
A Bm
My whole life I've been on fire
G A
I still burn for you
[Verse 2]
Bm G D A
I'm so strung out on you I might relapse (I might relapse)
Bm G D A
I'm dying for a taste, please, God, don't let this last (Please, God, don't let this last)
Bm G D
And you've been burning all of the leaves on palm trees
A
I'm left with nothing more than ashes
Bm G
Falling to the ground like snowflakes
D A
I almost wish we never happened (We never happened)
[Chorus]
Bm G D
I still burn for you
A Bm
Like the sun burns in the sky
G A
I still burn for you (burn for you)
Bm G D
I still burn for you
A Bm
My whole life I've been on fire
G A
I still burn for you (burn for you)
[Outro]
Bm G
Up in flames, up in flames
D A
Light a match and put it to my name
Bm G D
Up in flames, I still burn for you
[N.C.]
Up in flames, up in flames
Light a match and put it to my name
Up in flames, I still burn for you
*Single Strum
Bm G
Up in flames , up in flames
D A
Light a match and put it to my name
Bm G D A
Up in flames, I still burn for you
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Mercury in Retrograde - Avril Lavigne: Everything Was Going Great
Musik Video:
