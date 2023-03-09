Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Psychofreak - Camilla Cabello feat WILLOW.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan 'Psychofreak' oleh Camilla Cabello feat WILLOW.

Lagu 'Psychofreak' merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Camilla Cabello feat WILLOW.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis oleh mereka pada, Jumat (8/4/2022).

'Psychofreak' merupakan salah satu lagu yang ada di dalam album ketiga Camila Cabello bertajuk 'Familia'.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu pertama yang dirilis Camila Cabello usai putus dengan sang mantan Shawn Mendes.

Berikut ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Psychofreak' milik Camila Cabello:

[Intro: Camila Cabello]

(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)

(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)

Feelin' like a psychofreak-freak-freak

(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)

(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)

[Chorus: Camila Cabello]

Feelin' like a psychofreak sometimes

Tryna get connected, no Wi-Fi

Tell me that you love me, are you lying?

Give me lemonade, I give you limes

House in the hills is a house of cards

Blink and the fairytale falls apart

Sorry, didn't mean to get so dark

Maybe I'm an alien, Earth is hard

[Verse 1: Camila Cabello]

Sometimes, I don't trust the way I feel

On my Instagram talkin' 'bout "I'm healed"

Worryin' if I still got sex appeal

Hopin' that I don't drive off this hill

When we're makin' love, I wanna be there

And I wanna feel you pullin' my hair

And believe the words you say in my ear

Gotta go outside, I need some air

[Pre-Chorus: WILLOW]

I want to, want to, want to touch you

Want to touch you, but my fingertips are numb

I want to, want to, want to love you

Want to love you, but my chest is tightenin' up

I want to, want to, want to feel like I can chill

Not have to leave this restaurant

Wish I could be like everyone

But I'm not like anyone

[Chorus: Camila Cabello]

Feelin' like a psychofreak sometimes

Tryna get connected, no Wi-Fi

Tell me that you love me, are you lying?

Give me lemonade, I give you limes

House in the hills is a house of cards

Blink and the fairytale falls apart

Sorry, didn't mean to get so dark

Maybe I'm an alien, Earth is hard

[Post-Chorus: Camila Cabello]

(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)

(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)

Feelin' like a psychofreak-freak-freak

(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)

(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)

Feelin' like a psychofreak-freak-freak

[Verse 2: Camila Cabello]

Sorry, couldn't focus on the movie

Everybody says they miss the old me

I been on this ride since I was fifteen

I don't blame the girls for how it went down, down

Thinkin' out loud

In the bathroom while my friends laugh on the couch

Wow, moment's gone now

Know you wanna stay, but I think I gotta leave right now