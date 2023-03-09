Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Psychofreak - Camilla Cabello feat WILLOW.

Lirik Lagu

Editor: Salma Fenty
Tangkapan layar dari Twitter Camila Cabello
'Psychofreak' - Camila Cabello 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan 'Psychofreak' oleh Camilla Cabello feat WILLOW.

Lagu 'Psychofreak' merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Camilla Cabello feat WILLOW.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis oleh mereka pada, Jumat (8/4/2022).

'Psychofreak' merupakan salah satu lagu yang ada di dalam album ketiga Camila Cabello bertajuk 'Familia'.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu pertama yang dirilis Camila Cabello usai putus dengan sang mantan Shawn Mendes.

Berikut ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Psychofreak' milik Camila Cabello: 

[Intro: Camila Cabello]
(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)
(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)

Feelin' like a psychofreak-freak-freak
(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)
(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)

[Chorus: Camila Cabello]
Feelin' like a psychofreak sometimes
Tryna get connected, no Wi-Fi
Tell me that you love me, are you lying?
Give me lemonade, I give you limes
House in the hills is a house of cards
Blink and the fairytale falls apart
Sorry, didn't mean to get so dark
Maybe I'm an alien, Earth is hard

[Verse 1: Camila Cabello]
Sometimes, I don't trust the way I feel
On my Instagram talkin' 'bout "I'm healed"
Worryin' if I still got sex appeal
Hopin' that I don't drive off this hill
When we're makin' love, I wanna be there
And I wanna feel you pullin' my hair
And believe the words you say in my ear
Gotta go outside, I need some air

[Pre-Chorus: WILLOW]
I want to, want to, want to touch you
Want to touch you, but my fingertips are numb
I want to, want to, want to love you
Want to love you, but my chest is tightenin' up
I want to, want to, want to feel like I can chill
Not have to leave this restaurant
Wish I could be like everyone
But I'm not like anyone

[Chorus: Camila Cabello]
Feelin' like a psychofreak sometimes
Tryna get connected, no Wi-Fi
Tell me that you love me, are you lying?
Give me lemonade, I give you limes
House in the hills is a house of cards
Blink and the fairytale falls apart
Sorry, didn't mean to get so dark
Maybe I'm an alien, Earth is hard

[Post-Chorus: Camila Cabello]
(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)
(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)
Feelin' like a psychofreak-freak-freak
(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)
(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-ra)
Feelin' like a psychofreak-freak-freak

[Verse 2: Camila Cabello]
Sorry, couldn't focus on the movie
Everybody says they miss the old me
I been on this ride since I was fifteen
I don't blame the girls for how it went down, down
Thinkin' out loud
In the bathroom while my friends laugh on the couch
Wow, moment's gone now
Know you wanna stay, but I think I gotta leave right now

