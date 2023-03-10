Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Because I Liked A Boy - Sabrina Carpenter: All Because I Liked A Boy

Musik Video Because I Liked A Boy - Sabrina Carpenter. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Because I Liked A Boy - Sabrina Carpenter.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Because I Liked Boy yang dipopulerkan oleh Sabrina Carpenter di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Because I Liked A Boy telah dirilis Sabrina Carpenter pada 15 Juli 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Because I Liked A Boy - Sabrina Carpenter:

[Intro]

A G# D E7

[Verse 1]

A G#

I said I wanted thin mints

D E

And you said you knew a guy

A F#m

You showed up with a boombox

D E

And stars in your eyes

A F#m

Who knew cuddling on trampolines

D E

Could be so reckless?

A F#m

We bonded over Black Eyed Peas

D E

And complicated exes

D

Fell so deeply into it

E

It was all so innocent

[Chorus]

A

Now I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut

G

I got death threats filling up semi-trucks

D

Tell me who I am

Guess I don't have a choice

F

All because I liked

A

I'm a hot topic on your tongue

G

I'm a rebound gettin' round stealin' from the young

D

Tell me who I am

Guess I don't have a choice

N.C.

All because I liked a boy

[Post-Chorus]

A

Ooh, oh

[Verse 2]

A G#

I'm not catastrophizing

D E

Everything's derailing

A F#m

Was only tryna hold you close

D E

While your heart was failing

A F#m

It's not internet illusion

D E

Just two kids going through it

A F#m

You said I'm too late to be your first love

D E

But I'll always be your favorite

[Chorus]

A

Now I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut

G

I got death threats filling up semi-trucks

D

Tell me who I am

Guess I don't have a choice

F

All because I liked

A

I'm a hot topic on your tongue

G

I'm a rebound gettin' round stealin' from the young

D

Tell me who I am

Guess I don't have a choice

N.C.

All because I liked a boy

[Post-Chorus]

A G D

Ahh, ahh, ahh

Fm

All because I liked a boy

[Bridge]

A

Fell so deeply into it

G

It was all so innocent

D

Dating boys with exes

F

No, I wouldn't recommend it

[Chorus]

A

I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut

G

I got death threats filling up semi-trucks

D

Tell me who I am

