Sabrina Carpenter telah merilis lagu Because I Liked A Boy pada 15 Juli 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Because I Liked A Boy - Sabrina Carpenter: All Because I Liked A Boy
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Because I Liked A Boy - Sabrina Carpenter
Musik Video Because I Liked A Boy - Sabrina Carpenter. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Because I Liked A Boy - Sabrina Carpenter. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Because I Liked Boy yang dipopulerkan oleh Sabrina Carpenter di dalam artikel ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Because I Liked A Boy - Sabrina Carpenter:

[Intro]

A G# D E7

[Verse 1]

A                G#

 I said I wanted thin mints

        D                   E

And you said you knew a guy

A                     F#m

 You showed up with a boombox

    D             E

And stars in your eyes

A                     F#m

 Who knew cuddling on trampolines

D            E

 Could be so reckless?

A               F#m

 We bonded over Black Eyed Peas

    D            E

And complicated exes

D

Fell so deeply into it

E

It was all so innocent

[Chorus]

          A

Now I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut

      G

I got death threats filling up semi-trucks

D

Tell me who I am

Guess I don't have a choice

F

All because I liked

      A

I'm a hot topic on your tongue

      G

I'm a rebound gettin' round stealin' from the young

D

Tell me who I am

Guess I don't have a choice

N.C.

All because I liked a boy

[Post-Chorus]

A

  Ooh, oh

[Verse 2]

A             G#

 I'm not catastrophizing

D               E

 Everything's derailing

A               F#m

 Was only tryna hold you close

D                     E

 While your heart was failing

A                    F#m

 It's not internet illusion

    D               E

Just two kids going through it

    A                            F#m

You said I'm too late to be your first love

         D              E

But I'll always be your favorite

[Chorus]

          A

Now I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut

      G

I got death threats filling up semi-trucks

D

Tell me who I am

Guess I don't have a choice

F

All because I liked

      A

I'm a hot topic on your tongue

      G

I'm a rebound gettin' round stealin' from the young

D

Tell me who I am

Guess I don't have a choice

N.C.

All because I liked a boy

[Post-Chorus]

A  G    D

Ahh, ahh, ahh

Fm

All because I liked a boy

[Bridge]

A

Fell so deeply into it

G

It was all so innocent

D

Dating boys with exes

F

No, I wouldn't recommend it

[Chorus]

A

I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut

      G

I got death threats filling up semi-trucks

D

Tell me who I am

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter: Lookin at You Got Me Thinkin Nonsense

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
