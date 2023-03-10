Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Because I Liked A Boy - Sabrina Carpenter: All Because I Liked A Boy
Sabrina Carpenter telah merilis lagu Because I Liked A Boy pada 15 Juli 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Because I Liked Boy yang dipopulerkan oleh Sabrina Carpenter di dalam artikel ini.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Because I Liked A Boy - Sabrina Carpenter:
[Intro]
A G# D E7
[Verse 1]
A G#
I said I wanted thin mints
D E
And you said you knew a guy
A F#m
You showed up with a boombox
D E
And stars in your eyes
A F#m
Who knew cuddling on trampolines
D E
Could be so reckless?
A F#m
We bonded over Black Eyed Peas
D E
And complicated exes
D
Fell so deeply into it
E
It was all so innocent
[Chorus]
A
Now I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut
G
I got death threats filling up semi-trucks
D
Tell me who I am
Guess I don't have a choice
F
All because I liked
A
I'm a hot topic on your tongue
G
I'm a rebound gettin' round stealin' from the young
D
Tell me who I am
Guess I don't have a choice
N.C.
All because I liked a boy
[Post-Chorus]
A
Ooh, oh
[Verse 2]
A G#
I'm not catastrophizing
D E
Everything's derailing
A F#m
Was only tryna hold you close
D E
While your heart was failing
A F#m
It's not internet illusion
D E
Just two kids going through it
A F#m
You said I'm too late to be your first love
D E
But I'll always be your favorite
[Chorus]
A
Now I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut
G
I got death threats filling up semi-trucks
D
Tell me who I am
Guess I don't have a choice
F
All because I liked
A
I'm a hot topic on your tongue
G
I'm a rebound gettin' round stealin' from the young
D
Tell me who I am
Guess I don't have a choice
N.C.
All because I liked a boy
[Post-Chorus]
A G D
Ahh, ahh, ahh
Fm
All because I liked a boy
[Bridge]
A
Fell so deeply into it
G
It was all so innocent
D
Dating boys with exes
F
No, I wouldn't recommend it
[Chorus]
A
I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut
G
I got death threats filling up semi-trucks
D
Tell me who I am
