Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter: Lookin' at You Got Me Thinkin' Nonsense

Sabrina Carpenter telah merilis musik video lagu Nonsense pada 11 November 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter di dalam artikel ini.

Musik Video lagu Nonsense telah dirilis Sabrina Carpenter pada 11 November 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter:

[Intro]

Cmaj7              B7

     Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

   Em         G

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Cmaj7  B7

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

           Em

Oh, oh, oh

G

 Yeah

[Verse 1]

             Cmaj7                 B7

Think I only want one number in my phone

                    Em                          G

I might change your contact to "Don't leave me alone"

                     Cmaj7                B7

You said you like my eyes and you like to make 'em roll

                Em                            G

Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin' throned, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

            Cmaj7                    B7

But I can't help myself when you get close to me

         Em                             G

Baby, my tongue goes numb, sounds like "Blee-blah-blee"

             Cmaj7                           B7

I don't want no one else (No, no), baby, I'm in too deep

                Em

Here's a little song I wrote (A song I wrote)

           G

It's about you and me (Me)

[Chorus]

        Cmaj7

I'll be honest

B7                             Em

Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense

D7               G                Cmaj7

Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in

    B7

And when you got your arms around me

Em              G

Oh, it feels so good

                  Cmaj7

I had to jump the octave

  B7                          Em

I think I got an ex, but I forgot him

    D7              G                Cmaj7

And I can't find my chill, I must've lost it

B7                             Em

I don't even know, I'm talkin' nonsense

           G

I'm talkin', I'm talkin' (Ah-ah-ah), I'm talkin'

[Verse 2]

            Cmaj7

I'm talkin' all around the clock

            B7

I'm talkin' hope nobody knocks

            Em

I'm talkin' opposite of soft

            G

I'm talkin' wild, wild thoughts

          Cmaj7

You gotta keep up with me

           B7

I got some young energy

           Em

I cop that L-O-V-E

           G

How do you do this to me?

[Pre-Chorus]

            Cmaj7                    B7

But I can't help myself when you get close to me

         Em                             G

Baby, my tongue goes numb, sounds like "Blee-blah-blee"

             Cmaj7                           B7

I don't want no one else (No, no), baby, I'm in too deep (Too deep)

         Em

Here's a little song I wrote (A song I wrote)

           G

It's about you and me

[Chorus]

        Cmaj7

I'll be honest (Honest)

B7                             Em

Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense (Nonsense)

D                G                Cmaj7

Cartwheels in my stomach when you walked in (When you walked in)

B7

When you got your arms around me

Em             G

Oh, it feel so good

                 Cmaj7

I had to hit the octave

  B7                          Em

I think I got an ex, but I forgot him

    D               G                Cmaj7

And I can't find my chill, I must've lost it

  B7                                   Em

I don't even know (Oh-oh), I'm talkin' nonsense

           G

I'm talkin', I'm talkin', I'm talkin'

[Bridge]

Cmaj7       B7

 I'm talkin', I'm talkin', na-na-na

    Em

I'm talkin' (Blah-blah, blah, blah-blah)

G                    Cmaj7

Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah (Ah-ah)

B7                        Em

  I don't even know it anymore

G

(Oh-oh, oh-oh)

[Outro]

Cmaj7 B7                             Em

      This song catchier than chickenpox is

  D                 G              Cmaj7

I bet your house is where my other sock is

     B7                                  Em

Woke up this morning thought I'd write a pop hit (Ha, haha)

    D               G                      Cmaj7

How quickly can you take your clothes off? Pop quiz

B7

Hahaha

Em

  That was not gonna make it

N.C.

Ha, haha, haha

N.C.

Most of these aren't gonna make it

