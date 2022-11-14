Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter: Lookin' at You Got Me Thinkin' Nonsense
Sabrina Carpenter telah merilis musik video lagu Nonsense pada 11 November 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter di dalam artikel ini.
Musik Video lagu Nonsense telah dirilis Sabrina Carpenter pada 11 November 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter:
[Intro]
Cmaj7 B7
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Em G
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Cmaj7 B7
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Em
Oh, oh, oh
G
Yeah
[Verse 1]
Cmaj7 B7
Think I only want one number in my phone
Em G
I might change your contact to "Don't leave me alone"
Cmaj7 B7
You said you like my eyes and you like to make 'em roll
Em G
Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin' throned, oh
[Pre-Chorus]
Cmaj7 B7
But I can't help myself when you get close to me
Em G
Baby, my tongue goes numb, sounds like "Blee-blah-blee"
Cmaj7 B7
I don't want no one else (No, no), baby, I'm in too deep
Em
Here's a little song I wrote (A song I wrote)
G
It's about you and me (Me)
[Chorus]
Cmaj7
I'll be honest
B7 Em
Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense
D7 G Cmaj7
Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in
B7
And when you got your arms around me
Em G
Oh, it feels so good
Cmaj7
I had to jump the octave
B7 Em
I think I got an ex, but I forgot him
D7 G Cmaj7
And I can't find my chill, I must've lost it
B7 Em
I don't even know, I'm talkin' nonsense
G
I'm talkin', I'm talkin' (Ah-ah-ah), I'm talkin'
[Verse 2]
Cmaj7
I'm talkin' all around the clock
B7
I'm talkin' hope nobody knocks
Em
I'm talkin' opposite of soft
G
I'm talkin' wild, wild thoughts
Cmaj7
You gotta keep up with me
B7
I got some young energy
Em
I cop that L-O-V-E
G
How do you do this to me?
[Pre-Chorus]
Cmaj7 B7
But I can't help myself when you get close to me
Em G
Baby, my tongue goes numb, sounds like "Blee-blah-blee"
Cmaj7 B7
I don't want no one else (No, no), baby, I'm in too deep (Too deep)
Em
Here's a little song I wrote (A song I wrote)
G
It's about you and me
[Chorus]
Cmaj7
I'll be honest (Honest)
B7 Em
Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense (Nonsense)
D G Cmaj7
Cartwheels in my stomach when you walked in (When you walked in)
B7
When you got your arms around me
Em G
Oh, it feel so good
Cmaj7
I had to hit the octave
B7 Em
I think I got an ex, but I forgot him
D G Cmaj7
And I can't find my chill, I must've lost it
B7 Em
I don't even know (Oh-oh), I'm talkin' nonsense
G
I'm talkin', I'm talkin', I'm talkin'
[Bridge]
Cmaj7 B7
I'm talkin', I'm talkin', na-na-na
Em
I'm talkin' (Blah-blah, blah, blah-blah)
G Cmaj7
Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah (Ah-ah)
B7 Em
I don't even know it anymore
G
(Oh-oh, oh-oh)
[Outro]
Cmaj7 B7 Em
This song catchier than chickenpox is
D G Cmaj7
I bet your house is where my other sock is
B7 Em
Woke up this morning thought I'd write a pop hit (Ha, haha)
D G Cmaj7
How quickly can you take your clothes off? Pop quiz
B7
Hahaha
Em
That was not gonna make it
N.C.
Ha, haha, haha
N.C.
Most of these aren't gonna make it
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Mona Lisa - Sabrina Carpenter: Both Of My Eyes, Theyve Been Fixing On You
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Why - Sabrina Carpenter
(Tribunnews.com)