Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter: Lookin' at You Got Me Thinkin' Nonsense

[Intro]

Cmaj7 B7

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Em G

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Cmaj7 B7

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Em

Oh, oh, oh

G

Yeah

[Verse 1]

Cmaj7 B7

Think I only want one number in my phone

Em G

I might change your contact to "Don't leave me alone"

Cmaj7 B7

You said you like my eyes and you like to make 'em roll

Em G

Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin' throned, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

Cmaj7 B7

But I can't help myself when you get close to me

Em G

Baby, my tongue goes numb, sounds like "Blee-blah-blee"

Cmaj7 B7

I don't want no one else (No, no), baby, I'm in too deep

Em

Here's a little song I wrote (A song I wrote)

G

It's about you and me (Me)

[Chorus]

Cmaj7

I'll be honest

B7 Em

Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense

D7 G Cmaj7

Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in

B7

And when you got your arms around me

Em G

Oh, it feels so good

Cmaj7

I had to jump the octave

B7 Em

I think I got an ex, but I forgot him

D7 G Cmaj7

And I can't find my chill, I must've lost it

B7 Em

I don't even know, I'm talkin' nonsense

G

I'm talkin', I'm talkin' (Ah-ah-ah), I'm talkin'

[Verse 2]

Cmaj7

I'm talkin' all around the clock

B7

I'm talkin' hope nobody knocks

Em

I'm talkin' opposite of soft

G

I'm talkin' wild, wild thoughts

Cmaj7

You gotta keep up with me

B7

I got some young energy

Em

I cop that L-O-V-E

G

How do you do this to me?

[Pre-Chorus]

Cmaj7 B7

But I can't help myself when you get close to me

Em G

Baby, my tongue goes numb, sounds like "Blee-blah-blee"

Cmaj7 B7

I don't want no one else (No, no), baby, I'm in too deep (Too deep)

Em

Here's a little song I wrote (A song I wrote)

G

It's about you and me

[Chorus]

Cmaj7

I'll be honest (Honest)

B7 Em

Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense (Nonsense)

D G Cmaj7

Cartwheels in my stomach when you walked in (When you walked in)

B7

When you got your arms around me

Em G

Oh, it feel so good

Cmaj7

I had to hit the octave

B7 Em

I think I got an ex, but I forgot him

D G Cmaj7

And I can't find my chill, I must've lost it

B7 Em

I don't even know (Oh-oh), I'm talkin' nonsense

G

I'm talkin', I'm talkin', I'm talkin'

[Bridge]

Cmaj7 B7

I'm talkin', I'm talkin', na-na-na

Em

I'm talkin' (Blah-blah, blah, blah-blah)

G Cmaj7

Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah (Ah-ah)

B7 Em

I don't even know it anymore

G

(Oh-oh, oh-oh)

[Outro]

Cmaj7 B7 Em

This song catchier than chickenpox is

D G Cmaj7

I bet your house is where my other sock is

B7 Em

Woke up this morning thought I'd write a pop hit (Ha, haha)

D G Cmaj7

How quickly can you take your clothes off? Pop quiz

B7

Hahaha

Em

That was not gonna make it

N.C.

Ha, haha, haha

N.C.

Most of these aren't gonna make it

