Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan No / Untouchable - Meghan Trainor

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan NO / Untouchable milik Meghan Trainor.

Lagu NO (Untouchable) - Meghan Trainor adalah single pertama album No yang diproduksi oleh Ricky Reed, dan dirilis pada tanggal 4 Maret 2016

Video tersebut telah ditonton sebanyak 630 juta kali.

Adapun lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'No' milik Meghan Trainor bisa disimak di bawah ini.

I think it’s so cute and I think it’s so sweet

Ku pikir itu sangat lucu dan sangat manis

How you let your friends encourage you to try and talk to me

Bagaimana kau membiarkan temanmu berusaha membesar-besarkanmu dan memberitahuku

But let me stop you there, oh, before you speak

Tapi biarkan diriku menghentikanmu di situ, oh, sebelum kau mengatakannya

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no

Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak

You need to let it go, you need to let it go

Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi

Need to let it go

Perlu membiarkan pergi

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no

Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak

You need to let it go, you need to let it go

Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi

Need to let it go

Perlu membiarkan pergi

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak

First you gonna say you ain’t runnin’ game

Saat pertama kau bilang tak akan bermain-main

Thinkin’ I’m believing every word

Ku pikir aku percaya setiap kata

Call me beautiful, so original

Memanggilku cantik, sangat natural

Telling me I’m not like other girls

Mengatakan padaku aku tak seperti wanita yang lain

I was in my zone before you came along

Aku dalam zonaku sebelum kau datang selama ini

Now I’m thinking maybe you should go

Sekarang aku pikir mungkin kau harus pergi

Blah, blah, blah

I be like nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

Aku jadi seperti nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak

All my ladies, listen up

Semua temanku, dengarkan

If that boy ain’t giving up

Jika pria itu tak menyerah

Lick your lips and swing your hips

Jilat bibirmu dan ayunkan pinggulmu

Girl all you gotta say is…

Gadis yang harus kau katakan adalah….

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no

Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak

You need to let it go, you need to let it go

Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi

Need to let it go

Perlu membiarkan pergi

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no

Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak

You need to let it go, you need to let it go

Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi

Need to let it go

Perlu membiarkan pergi

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak

Thank you in advance, I don’t wanna dance (nope)

Terima kasih sebelumnya, aku tak ingin berdansa (nggak)

I don’t need your hands all over me

Aku tak butuh tanganmu menyentuhku

If I want a man, then I’mma get a man

Jika aku ingin seorang pria, maka aku dapat seorang pria

But it’s never my priority

Tapi itu tak pernah menjadi prioritasku

I was in my zone, before you came along

Aku berada dalam zonaku, sebelum kau datang selama ini

Don’t want you to take this personal

Tak ingin kau mengambil pribadi ini

Blah, blah, blah

I be like nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

Aku menjadi seperti nah to ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak

All my ladies, listen up

Semua temanku, dengarkan

If that boy ain’t giving up

Jika pria itu tak menyerah

Lick your lips and swing your hips

Jilat bibirmu dan ayunkan pinggulmu

Girl all you gotta say is…

Gadis yang harus kau katakan adalah….

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no

Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak

You need to let it go, you need to let it go

Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi

Need to let it go

Perlu membiarkan pergi

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no

Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak

You need to let it go, you need to let it go

Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi

You need to let it go

Kau perlu membiarkan pergi

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak

I’m feeling…

Aku merasa…

Untouchable, untouchable

Tak tersentuh, tak tersentuh

I’m feeling…

Untouchable, untouchable

I’m feeling…

Untouchable, untouchable

I’m feeling…

Untouchable, untouchable

(Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no)

I’m feeling…

Untouchable, untouchable

I’m feeling…

Untouchable, untouchable

I’m feeling…

Untouchable, untouchable

I’m feeling…

Untouchable, untouchable

(Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no)

All my ladies, listen up

Semua temanku, dengarkan

If that boy ain’t giving up

Jika pria itu tak menyerah

Lick your lips and swing your hips

Jilat bibirmu dan ayunkan pinggulmu

Girl all you gotta say is…

Gadis yang harus kau katakan adalah….

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no

Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak

You need to let it go, you need to let it go

Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi

Need to let it go

Perlu membiarkan pergi

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no

Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak

You need to let it go, you need to let it go

Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi

Need to let it go

Perlu membiarkan pergi

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak

I’m feeling…

Aku merasa…

Untouchable, untouchable

Tak tersentuh, tak tersentuh

I’m feeling…

Untouchable, untouchable

I’m feeling…

Untouchable, untouchable

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

