Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan No / Untouchable - Meghan Trainor
Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan No/Untouchable milik Meghan Trainor.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
Wahyu Gilang Putranto
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan NO / Untouchable milik Meghan Trainor.
Lagu NO (Untouchable) - Meghan Trainor adalah single pertama album No yang diproduksi oleh Ricky Reed, dan dirilis pada tanggal 4 Maret 2016
Video tersebut telah ditonton sebanyak 630 juta kali.
Adapun lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'No' milik Meghan Trainor bisa disimak di bawah ini.
I think it’s so cute and I think it’s so sweet
Ku pikir itu sangat lucu dan sangat manis
How you let your friends encourage you to try and talk to me
Bagaimana kau membiarkan temanmu berusaha membesar-besarkanmu dan memberitahuku
But let me stop you there, oh, before you speak
Tapi biarkan diriku menghentikanmu di situ, oh, sebelum kau mengatakannya
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no
Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak
You need to let it go, you need to let it go
Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi
Need to let it go
Perlu membiarkan pergi
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no
Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak
You need to let it go, you need to let it go
Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi
Need to let it go
Perlu membiarkan pergi
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak
First you gonna say you ain’t runnin’ game
Saat pertama kau bilang tak akan bermain-main
Thinkin’ I’m believing every word
Ku pikir aku percaya setiap kata
Call me beautiful, so original
Memanggilku cantik, sangat natural
Telling me I’m not like other girls
Mengatakan padaku aku tak seperti wanita yang lain
I was in my zone before you came along
Aku dalam zonaku sebelum kau datang selama ini
Now I’m thinking maybe you should go
Sekarang aku pikir mungkin kau harus pergi
Blah, blah, blah
I be like nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
Aku jadi seperti nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak
All my ladies, listen up
Semua temanku, dengarkan
If that boy ain’t giving up
Jika pria itu tak menyerah
Lick your lips and swing your hips
Jilat bibirmu dan ayunkan pinggulmu
Girl all you gotta say is…
Gadis yang harus kau katakan adalah….
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no
Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak
You need to let it go, you need to let it go
Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi
Need to let it go
Perlu membiarkan pergi
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no
Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak
You need to let it go, you need to let it go
Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi
Need to let it go
Perlu membiarkan pergi
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak
Thank you in advance, I don’t wanna dance (nope)
Terima kasih sebelumnya, aku tak ingin berdansa (nggak)
I don’t need your hands all over me
Aku tak butuh tanganmu menyentuhku
If I want a man, then I’mma get a man
Jika aku ingin seorang pria, maka aku dapat seorang pria
But it’s never my priority
Tapi itu tak pernah menjadi prioritasku
I was in my zone, before you came along
Aku berada dalam zonaku, sebelum kau datang selama ini
Don’t want you to take this personal
Tak ingin kau mengambil pribadi ini
Blah, blah, blah
I be like nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
Aku menjadi seperti nah to ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak
All my ladies, listen up
Semua temanku, dengarkan
If that boy ain’t giving up
Jika pria itu tak menyerah
Lick your lips and swing your hips
Jilat bibirmu dan ayunkan pinggulmu
Girl all you gotta say is…
Gadis yang harus kau katakan adalah….
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no
Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak
You need to let it go, you need to let it go
Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi
Need to let it go
Perlu membiarkan pergi
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no
Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak
You need to let it go, you need to let it go
Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi
You need to let it go
Kau perlu membiarkan pergi
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak
I’m feeling…
Aku merasa…
Untouchable, untouchable
Tak tersentuh, tak tersentuh
I’m feeling…
Untouchable, untouchable
I’m feeling…
Untouchable, untouchable
I’m feeling…
Untouchable, untouchable
(Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no)
I’m feeling…
Untouchable, untouchable
I’m feeling…
Untouchable, untouchable
I’m feeling…
Untouchable, untouchable
I’m feeling…
Untouchable, untouchable
(Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no)
All my ladies, listen up
Semua temanku, dengarkan
If that boy ain’t giving up
Jika pria itu tak menyerah
Lick your lips and swing your hips
Jilat bibirmu dan ayunkan pinggulmu
Girl all you gotta say is…
Gadis yang harus kau katakan adalah….
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no
Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak
You need to let it go, you need to let it go
Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi
Need to let it go
Perlu membiarkan pergi
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no
Namaku tidak, tandaku tidak, nomorku tidak
You need to let it go, you need to let it go
Kau perlu membiarkan pergi, kau perlu membiarkan pergi
Need to let it go
Perlu membiarkan pergi
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
Nah to the ah to the, tidak, tidak, tidak
I’m feeling…
Aku merasa…
Untouchable, untouchable
Tak tersentuh, tak tersentuh
I’m feeling…
Untouchable, untouchable
I’m feeling…
Untouchable, untouchable
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan All I Have - Jennifer Lopez: And Life Is Living
|Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Psychofreak - Camilla Cabello feat WILLOW.
|Lirik Lagu Walk With You - NCT Dream, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Flames - Mod Sun feat. Avril Lavigne: Up In Flames, I Still Burn For You