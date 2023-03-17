Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Friend - Gracie Abrams: Killing Me a Little Bit
Berikut ini adalah chord lagu "Friend" yang dipopulerkan oleh Gracie Abrams.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Tembang Friend merupakan lagu yang dilantunkan oleh penyanyi berusia 21 tahun, Gracie Abrams.
Lagu tersebut dirilis oleh Gracie pada 2020 yang dimuat dalam albumnya yang bertajuk minor.
Berikut adalah chord gitar Friend milik Gracie Abrams:
[Verse 1]
C Em F
Pictures of the old us got me feelin' older
C Em F
I just thought you should know I never wanted closure
C Em F
But you had no problem leavin'
C Em F
Now I'm the one to feel it
[Chorus]
C Em
I just can't believe you don't know what I'm feeling
F
Guess you got the best of this
C Em
Pickin' up the pieces, you just wanna leave 'em
F
Killing me a little bit
C Em
And I hate the way you love me
F
And I hate that I still care
C Em F
Funny how you feel like we would ever talk again
Fm C
How could you think I'd be your friend?
C Em F [x2]
[Verse 2]
C Em F
I'm sure you're doin' fine but I don't wanna hear it
C Em F
And if I left my T-shirt, you can keep it
C Em
I don't wanna see you again if it's different
Am F
'Cause I'll only see all the things that I'm missin'
C Em Am F
And I should've cut all the ties but I didn't, I didn't let go, mmm
[Chorus]
C Em
I just can't believe you don't know what I'm feeling
F
Guess you got the best of this(Guess you got the best of this)
C Em
Pickin' up the pieces, you just wanna leave 'em
F
Killing me a little bit(Killing me a little bit)
C Em
And I hate the way you love me
F
And I hate that I still care (I still care)
C Em F
Funny how you feel like we would ever talk again
How could you think I'd be
[Bridge]
C Em F
You had no problem leavin'
C Em F
Now, I'm the one to feel it
[Chorus]
C Em
I just can't believe you don't know what I'm feeling
F
Guess you got the best of this(Guess you got the best of this)
C Em
Pickin' up the pieces, you just wanna leave 'em
F
Killing me a little bit(Killing me a little bit)
C Em
And I hate the way you love me
F
And I hate that I still care (I still care)
C Em F
Funny how you feel like we would ever talk again
Fm C
How could you think I'd be your friend
