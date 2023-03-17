Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Friend - Gracie Abrams: Killing Me a Little Bit

Berikut ini adalah chord lagu "Friend" yang dipopulerkan oleh Gracie Abrams.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Friend - Gracie Abrams: Killing Me a Little Bit
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Where Do We Go Now - Gracie Abrams
Chord lagu Friend milik Gracie Abrams. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Tembang Friend merupakan lagu yang dilantunkan oleh penyanyi berusia 21 tahun, Gracie Abrams.

Lagu tersebut dirilis oleh Gracie pada 2020 yang dimuat dalam albumnya yang bertajuk minor.

Berikut adalah chord gitar Friend milik Gracie Abrams:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pangeran Dunia - Rara: Kaulah Imam Ku Pendamping Hidupku

[Verse 1]

C                       Em                F
Pictures of the old us got me feelin' older
C                       Em                F
I just thought you should know I never wanted closure
C                       Em                F
But you had no problem leavin'
C                       Em                F
Now I'm the one to feel it

[Chorus]

C                                   Em
I just can't believe you don't know what I'm feeling
F
Guess you got the best of this
C                                   Em
Pickin' up the pieces, you just wanna leave 'em
F
Killing me a little bit
C                                   Em
And I hate the way you love me
F
And I hate that I still care
C                       Em                F
Funny how you feel like we would ever talk again
Fm                                   C
How could you think I'd be your friend?

C Em F [x2]

[Verse 2]

C                       Em                F
I'm sure you're doin' fine but I don't wanna hear it
C                       Em                F
And if I left my T-shirt, you can keep it
C                        Em
I don't wanna see you again if it's different
Am                      F
'Cause I'll only see all the things that I'm missin'
C                         Em            Am                           F
And I should've cut all the ties but I didn't, I didn't let go, mmm

[Chorus]

C                        Em
I just can't believe you don't know what I'm feeling
F
Guess you got the best of this(Guess you got the best of this)
C                        Em
Pickin' up the pieces, you just wanna leave 'em
F
Killing me a little bit(Killing me a little bit)
C                        Em
And I hate the way you love me
F
And I hate that I still care (I still care)
C                         Em                               F
Funny how you feel like we would ever talk again

How could you think I'd be

[Bridge]

C             Em              F
You had no problem leavin'
C             Em              F
Now, I'm the one to feel it

[Chorus]

C                        Em
I just can't believe you don't know what I'm feeling
F
Guess you got the best of this(Guess you got the best of this)
C                        Em
Pickin' up the pieces, you just wanna leave 'em
F
Killing me a little bit(Killing me a little bit)
C                        Em
And I hate the way you love me
F
And I hate that I still care (I still care)
C                        Em                     F
Funny how you feel like we would ever talk again
Fm                       C
How could you think I'd be your friend

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Gracie Abrams
Friend
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Tak Banyak yang Tahu, Habbatussauda Ternyata Punya 7 Manfaat Ini untuk Kecantikan

    Tak Banyak yang Tahu, Habbatussauda Ternyata Punya 7 Manfaat Ini untuk Kecantikan

    Bisa Membersihkan Dapur dan Embun pada Cermin, Ini 6 Manfaat Mentimun untuk Rumah Tangga

    Bisa Membersihkan Dapur dan Embun pada Cermin, Ini 6 Manfaat Mentimun untuk Rumah Tangga

    Review EVERWHITE Axillary Cream, Cepat Cerahkan Kulit Ketiak yang Menghitam

    Review EVERWHITE Axillary Cream, Cepat Cerahkan Kulit Ketiak yang Menghitam

    Untukmu yang Hobi Bikin Kue dan Pastry Wajib Punya, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Baking Mat Terbaik

    Untukmu yang Hobi Bikin Kue dan Pastry Wajib Punya, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Baking Mat Terbaik

    5 Rekomendasi Facial Essence untuk Nutrisi Kulit Wajah Kamu

    5 Rekomendasi Facial Essence untuk Nutrisi Kulit Wajah Kamu

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Paket Perawatan Kulit Rinna Diazella Skincare Untuk Jerawat,Jawa Tengah,Magelang
    Paket Perawatan Kulit Rinna Diazella Skincare Untuk Jerawat,Jawa Tengah,Magelang
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang Kota
    [TERMURAH] Spring Buffer Mobil Sport Karet Damper Peredam Guncangan
    [TERMURAH] Spring Buffer Mobil Sport Karet Damper Peredam Guncangan
    Rp300.000
    Jawa Tengah, Brebes
    Ruko Mewah Siap Huni Di Mim Soekarno Hatta 902
    Ruko Mewah Siap Huni Di Mim Soekarno Hatta 902
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Agen Oleh-Oleh Haji Supiori 0859-5471-4229
    Agen Oleh-Oleh Haji Supiori 0859-5471-4229
    Rp30.000
    Papua, Supiori
    Jual Rumah Besar Luas 865m2 Lokasi Strategis di Tengah Kota - Semarang
    Jual Rumah Besar Luas 865m2 Lokasi Strategis di Tengah Kota - Semarang
    Rp13 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Dijual Rumah Semarang Strategis Belakang Kampus UDINUS - Semarang
    Dijual Rumah Semarang Strategis Belakang Kampus UDINUS - Semarang
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Kerajinan Kerey Bambu Wulung Harga Terjangkau Tersedia Berbagai Macam Ukuran - Sleman
    Kerajinan Kerey Bambu Wulung Harga Terjangkau Tersedia Berbagai Macam Ukuran - Sleman
    Rp60.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Kerajinan Gelas Bambu Bisa untuk Souvernir Harga Terjangkau - Purbalingga
    Kerajinan Gelas Bambu Bisa untuk Souvernir Harga Terjangkau - Purbalingga
    Rp10.000
    Jawa Tengah, Purbalingga
    Kerajinan Pagar Bambu Wulung Tersedia Berbagai Macam Ukuran - Yogyakarta
    Kerajinan Pagar Bambu Wulung Tersedia Berbagai Macam Ukuran - Yogyakarta
    Rp50.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Motor Honda Vario 110 Tahun 2014 bekas Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Mojokerto
    Motor Honda Vario 110 Tahun 2014 bekas Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Mojokerto
    Rp9.400.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Motor Honda Vario 125 Tahun 2012 Bekas Surat Lengkap Harga Nego - Mojokerto
    Motor Honda Vario 125 Tahun 2012 Bekas Surat Lengkap Harga Nego - Mojokerto
    Rp10.700.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Motor Ymaha Mio Tahun 2011 Bekas Surat lengkap Taat Pajak Warna Merah - Sidoarjo
    Motor Ymaha Mio Tahun 2011 Bekas Surat lengkap Taat Pajak Warna Merah - Sidoarjo
    Rp5.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Motor Yamaha Xeon Tahun 2013 Bekas Surat Lengkap Siap Pakai Harga Murah - Mojokerto
    Motor Yamaha Xeon Tahun 2013 Bekas Surat Lengkap Siap Pakai Harga Murah - Mojokerto
    Rp6.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Mobil Toyota Kijang Innova Tahun 2020 Bekas Matic Warna Hitam Siap Pakai - Jombang
    Mobil Toyota Kijang Innova Tahun 2020 Bekas Matic Warna Hitam Siap Pakai - Jombang
    Rp415.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Jombang
    Mobil Toyota Calya G tahun 2016 Bekas Siap Pakai Harga Terjangkau - Mojokerto
    Mobil Toyota Calya G tahun 2016 Bekas Siap Pakai Harga Terjangkau - Mojokerto
    Rp115.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Mobil Honda Mobilio Tahun 2021 Bekas Surat Lengkap Siap Pakai - Tulungagung
    Mobil Honda Mobilio Tahun 2021 Bekas Surat Lengkap Siap Pakai - Tulungagung
    Rp120.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Tulungagung
    Semi Furnished 2 Bed Taman Anggrek Condominium,Middle Floor,City View
    Semi Furnished 2 Bed Taman Anggrek Condominium,Middle Floor,City View
    Rp1,4 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Premix Bebek Pedaging Kendal
    Premix Bebek Pedaging Kendal
    Rp22.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kendal
    Penyedia E Katalog Smart TV CV Cahaya Mustika
    Penyedia E Katalog Smart TV CV Cahaya Mustika
    Rp3.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Paket Rinna Diazella Skincare Menghilangkan Jerawat & Flek Hitam,Jawa Tengah,Demak
    Paket Rinna Diazella Skincare Menghilangkan Jerawat & Flek Hitam,Jawa Tengah,Demak
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Tengah, Demak
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan