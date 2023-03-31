Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Streetcar - Daniel Caesar: Just Like Moments Passing In Front Of Me
Berikut ini adalah chord dan lirik lagu Streetcar yang dipopulerkan oleh Daniel Caesar.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
Salma Fenty
Lagu Streetcar merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Daniel Caesar.
Penyanyi asal Kanada tersebut meliris albumnya pada tahun 2015 secara independen.
Berikut ini lirik lagu 'Streetcar' milik Daniel Caesar, lengkap beserta chord gitar:
F Em
Let me know, Do I still got time to grow?
F G C
Things ain't always set in stone, That be known let me know
F
Seems like street lights, glowing, happen to be
Em E7 (A7)
Just like moments passing in front of me
F G
So I hopped in the cab and I paid my fare
C
See I know my destination, I'm just not there
F
All the street lights, glowing, happen to be
Em E7 (A7)
Just like moments passing in front of me
F G
So I hopped in the cab and I paid my fare
C
See I know my destination, I'm just not there
F
In these streets
Em
In these streets
Gm C7 F
I'm just not there in these streets
G
I'm just not there
Em
Life just ain't fair
F
Seems like street lights, glowing, happen to be
Em E7 (A7)
Just like moments passing in front of me
F G
So I hopped in the cab and I paid my fare
C
See I know my destination, I'm just not there
F
All the street lights, glowing, happen to be
Em E7 (A7)
Just like moments passing in front of me
F G
So I hopped in the cab and I paid my fare
C
See I know my destination, I'm just not there
F
In these streets
Em
In these streets
F
I'm just not there in these streets
G
I'm just not there
Em
Life just ain't fair
F
The good Lord gives
C Cmaj7
The good Lord taketh away
F
That's how it goes
C Cmaj7
I don't know what else to say
F
The good Lord gives
C Cmaj7
The good Lord taketh away
F
That's how it goes
C Cmaj7
Don't go live your life in vain
