Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Streetcar - Daniel Caesar: Just Like Moments Passing In Front Of Me

Berikut ini adalah chord dan lirik lagu Streetcar yang dipopulerkan oleh Daniel Caesar.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Streetcar - Daniel Caesar: Just Like Moments Passing In Front Of Me
Tangkapan layar kanal YouTube Daniel Caesar
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Streetcar milik Daniel Caesar. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Streetcar merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Daniel Caesar.

Penyanyi asal Kanada tersebut meliris albumnya pada tahun 2015 secara independen.

Berikut ini lirik lagu ‘Streetcar’ milik Daniel Caesar, lengkap beserta chord gitar: 

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Let Me Go - Daniel Caesar: Youre Stuck In Your Ways

F                            Em
Let me know, Do I still got time to grow?
F                                             G                        C
Things ain't always set in stone, That be known let me know

F
Seems like street lights, glowing, happen to be
Em                  E7                             (A7)
Just like moments passing in front of me
F                                          G
So I hopped in the cab and I paid my fare
C
See I know my destination, I'm just not there
F
All the street lights, glowing, happen to be
Em                    E7                           (A7)
Just like moments passing in front of me
F                                           G
So I hopped in the cab and I paid my fare
C
See I know my destination, I'm just not there

F
In these streets
Em
In these streets
Gm             C7                 F
I'm just not there in these streets
G
I'm just not there
Em
Life just ain't fair

F
Seems like street lights, glowing, happen to be
Em                           E7                 (A7)
Just like moments passing in front of me
F                                   G
So I hopped in the cab and I paid my fare
C
See I know my destination, I'm just not there
F
All the street lights, glowing, happen to be
Em                             E7             (A7)
Just like moments passing in front of me
F                                          G
So I hopped in the cab and I paid my fare
C
See I know my destination, I'm just not there

F
In these streets
Em
In these streets
F
I'm just not there in these streets
G
I'm just not there
Em
Life just ain't fair

F
The good Lord gives
C                    Cmaj7
The good Lord taketh away
F
That's how it goes
C                    Cmaj7
I don't know what else to say
F
The good Lord gives
C                   Cmaj7
The good Lord taketh away
F
That's how it goes
C                     Cmaj7
Don't go live your life in vain

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Kanada
Daniel Caesar
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Review HALE Reborn AHA-BHA-PHA Peeling Gel, Bikin Wajah Kamu Halus dan Bebas Kering

    Review HALE Reborn AHA-BHA-PHA Peeling Gel, Bikin Wajah Kamu Halus dan Bebas Kering

    Daftar Vitamin yang Aman dikonsumsi untuk Lambung saat Puasa

    Daftar Vitamin yang Aman dikonsumsi untuk Lambung saat Puasa

    Review SOMETHINC RESURRECT Multibiome, Serum Terbaik Cegah Breakout dan Bruntusan

    Review SOMETHINC RESURRECT Multibiome, Serum Terbaik Cegah Breakout dan Bruntusan

    Review Neozen Oven Master, Oven Sekaligus Grill Didukung Terkini untuk Kreasikan Menu Berbuka

    Review Neozen Oven Master, Oven Sekaligus Grill Didukung Terkini untuk Kreasikan Menu Berbuka

    Populer di Dunia Kecantikan, Ini 7 Manfaat Kombucha untuk Kulitmu

    Populer di Dunia Kecantikan, Ini 7 Manfaat Kombucha untuk Kulitmu

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Souvenir Gantungan kunci Ramadhan - Pin Idul Fitri
    Souvenir Gantungan kunci Ramadhan - Pin Idul Fitri
    Rp2.800
    Banten, Tangerang
    Rumah Murah Dekat Jogja Bay, 4 Mnt Univ. Respati Yogyakarta, LT 114
    Rumah Murah Dekat Jogja Bay, 4 Mnt Univ. Respati Yogyakarta, LT 114
    Rp675.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Jual Cepat Apartemen Paladian Park 2BR
    Jual Cepat Apartemen Paladian Park 2BR
    Rp900.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Strategis Siap Huni Di Katapang
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Strategis Siap Huni Di Katapang
    Rp250.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Kerajinan Tas Ulir Pita Bahan Mendong - Yogyakarta
    Kerajinan Tas Ulir Pita Bahan Mendong - Yogyakarta
    Rp90.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Besar Murah Bagus...Rumah 2 Lantai Kadipiro Banjarsari Solo dekat SMA 5
    Besar Murah Bagus...Rumah 2 Lantai Kadipiro Banjarsari Solo dekat SMA 5
    Rp750.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Kerajinan Tas Anyaman Bahan Ginting Kombi Ukuran 35x10x20cm - Tasikmalaya
    Kerajinan Tas Anyaman Bahan Ginting Kombi Ukuran 35x10x20cm - Tasikmalaya
    Rp95.000
    Jawa Barat, Tasikmalaya
    JHONS 'NEX SHUTTLECOCK MALANG
    JHONS 'NEX SHUTTLECOCK MALANG
    Rp95.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Hot Murah...Rumah Bagus 2 Lantai Jaten Karanganyar Solo
    Hot Murah...Rumah Bagus 2 Lantai Jaten Karanganyar Solo
    Rp480.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Motor Honda Vario 150 2015 Bekas Normal Terawat Surat Lengkap Pajak Panjang - Tangerang Selatan
    Motor Honda Vario 150 2015 Bekas Normal Terawat Surat Lengkap Pajak Panjang - Tangerang Selatan
    Rp13.900.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming AMD Ryzen 5-4600H RAM 8GB SSD 512GB nvme Bekas Mulus Nominus - Bekasi
    Laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming AMD Ryzen 5-4600H RAM 8GB SSD 512GB nvme Bekas Mulus Nominus - Bekasi
    Rp9.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Taman Anggrek Condominium Fully Furnished 3 Bed 146m2, Middle Floor
    Taman Anggrek Condominium Fully Furnished 3 Bed 146m2, Middle Floor
    Rp2,9 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Laptop HP Proobook 430 G5 Intel i5-8250U RAM 8GB SSD 256GB Bekas Mulus Normal - Bekasi
    Laptop HP Proobook 430 G5 Intel i5-8250U RAM 8GB SSD 256GB Bekas Mulus Normal - Bekasi
    Rp4.200.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Rumah baru minimalis paling keren
    Rumah baru minimalis paling keren
    Rp272.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI, DEKAT SMA NEGERI 2 BANTUL DI MANDING
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI, DEKAT SMA NEGERI 2 BANTUL DI MANDING
    Rp425.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Antena TV Digital Gambar Jernih Pasang Dan Service Di Area Jati Padang
    Antena TV Digital Gambar Jernih Pasang Dan Service Di Area Jati Padang
    Rp350.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Sepeda Polygon Xtrada 5 2022 Frame Size M Bekas Like New Mulus - Bekasi
    Sepeda Polygon Xtrada 5 2022 Frame Size M Bekas Like New Mulus - Bekasi
    Rp4.900.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Sepeda Pacific LX300 Ukuran 26 Speed 3x7 Frame Alloy Bekas Normal - Depok
    Sepeda Pacific LX300 Ukuran 26 Speed 3x7 Frame Alloy Bekas Normal - Depok
    Rp1.100.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Dijual Rumah Bandung 3 Lantai Nyaman Dan Strategis Di Mainroad Parakansaat Arcamanik Kota
    Dijual Rumah Bandung 3 Lantai Nyaman Dan Strategis Di Mainroad Parakansaat Arcamanik Kota
    Rp3 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Dijual Rumah Siap Huni 2KT 1KM Cluster Trias Estesia Lokasi Strategis - Bekasi
    Dijual Rumah Siap Huni 2KT 1KM Cluster Trias Estesia Lokasi Strategis - Bekasi
    Rp455.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan