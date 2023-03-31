Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Streetcar - Daniel Caesar: Just Like Moments Passing In Front Of Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Streetcar merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Daniel Caesar.

Penyanyi asal Kanada tersebut meliris albumnya pada tahun 2015 secara independen.

Berikut ini lirik lagu ‘Streetcar’ milik Daniel Caesar, lengkap beserta chord gitar:

F Em

Let me know, Do I still got time to grow?

F G C

Things ain't always set in stone, That be known let me know

F

Seems like street lights, glowing, happen to be

Em E7 (A7)

Just like moments passing in front of me

F G

So I hopped in the cab and I paid my fare

C

See I know my destination, I'm just not there

F

All the street lights, glowing, happen to be

Em E7 (A7)

Just like moments passing in front of me

F G

So I hopped in the cab and I paid my fare

C

See I know my destination, I'm just not there

F

In these streets

Em

In these streets

Gm C7 F

I'm just not there in these streets

G

I'm just not there

Em

Life just ain't fair

F

Seems like street lights, glowing, happen to be

Em E7 (A7)

Just like moments passing in front of me

F G

So I hopped in the cab and I paid my fare

C

See I know my destination, I'm just not there

F

All the street lights, glowing, happen to be

Em E7 (A7)

Just like moments passing in front of me

F G

So I hopped in the cab and I paid my fare

C

See I know my destination, I'm just not there

F

In these streets

Em

In these streets

F

I'm just not there in these streets

G

I'm just not there

Em

Life just ain't fair

F

The good Lord gives

C Cmaj7

The good Lord taketh away

F

That's how it goes

C Cmaj7

I don't know what else to say

F

The good Lord gives

C Cmaj7

The good Lord taketh away

F

That's how it goes

C Cmaj7

Don't go live your life in vain

