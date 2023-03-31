Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu VOID - Melanie Martinez: I Got To Escape That Void

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu VOID yang dipopulerkan oleh Melanie Martinez.

Lagu VOID telah dirilis oleh Melanie Martinez pada Jumat, 31 Maret 2023.

Lagu VOID terdapat pada album terbaru Melanie Martinez yang bertajuk "PORTALS".

Berikut Lirik Lagu VOID yang Dinyanyikan oleh Melanie Martinez:

In the void, in the void

In the void, in the void

In the void, in the void

In the void, in the void

Void, void, void, void

Baby, I'm spinning 'round the corner

It's tasting kind of lonely and my mind wants to control me

Ah-ah-ah-empty, there's rotten things left in me

Injected by society, no one here but me to judge me

Pipe down with the noise, I cannot bear my sorrow

I hate who I was before

I fear I won't live to see the day tomorrow

Someone tell me if this is Hell

I got to escape that void

There is no other choice, yeah

Tryna turn down the voices

The void ate me

Look at the mess I've done

There is nowhere to run, yeah

Holding a loaded gun, the void

Like a priest behind confession walls, I judge myself

Kneeling on a metal grater

Bloody like a body that has died and it's myself

Tangled in my own intestines

I got to escape the void

There is no other choice, yeah

Got to escape the void

So strange, I'm trying to find a doorway

My eyes are staring at me, and they seem so damn unhappy

C-c-c-collect my fickle insecurities, and turn them into beauty

Alchemize the dark within me-ee

Pipe down with the noise, I cannot bear my sorrow

I hate who I was before

I fear I won't live to see the day tomorrow

Someone tell me if this is Hell

I got to escape that void

There is no other choice, yeah

Tryna turn down the voices

The void ate me

Look at the mess I've done

There is nowhere to run, yeah

Holding a loaded gun, the void

Like a priest behind confession walls, I judge myself

Kneeling on a metal grater

Bloody like a body that has died and it's myself

Tangled in my own intestines