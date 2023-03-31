Breaking News:
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu VOID - Melanie Martinez: I Got To Escape That Void

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu VOID dipopulerkan oleh Melanie Martinez yang dirilis pada Jumat, 31 Maret 2023.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu VOID yang dipopulerkan oleh Melanie Martinez.

Lagu VOID telah dirilis oleh Melanie Martinez pada Jumat, 31 Maret 2023.

Lagu VOID terdapat pada album terbaru Melanie Martinez yang bertajuk "PORTALS".

Berikut Lirik Lagu VOID yang Dinyanyikan oleh Melanie Martinez:

In the void, in the void
In the void, in the void
In the void, in the void
In the void, in the void
Void, void, void, void

Baby, I'm spinning 'round the corner
It's tasting kind of lonely and my mind wants to control me
Ah-ah-ah-empty, there's rotten things left in me
Injected by society, no one here but me to judge me

Pipe down with the noise, I cannot bear my sorrow
I hate who I was before
I fear I won't live to see the day tomorrow
Someone tell me if this is Hell

I got to escape that void
There is no other choice, yeah
Tryna turn down the voices
The void ate me
Look at the mess I've done
There is nowhere to run, yeah
Holding a loaded gun, the void

Like a priest behind confession walls, I judge myself
Kneeling on a metal grater
Bloody like a body that has died and it's myself
Tangled in my own intestines

I got to escape the void
There is no other choice, yeah
Got to escape the void

So strange, I'm trying to find a doorway
My eyes are staring at me, and they seem so damn unhappy
C-c-c-collect my fickle insecurities, and turn them into beauty
Alchemize the dark within me-ee

Pipe down with the noise, I cannot bear my sorrow
I hate who I was before
I fear I won't live to see the day tomorrow
Someone tell me if this is Hell

I got to escape that void
There is no other choice, yeah
Tryna turn down the voices
The void ate me
Look at the mess I've done
There is nowhere to run, yeah
Holding a loaded gun, the void

Like a priest behind confession walls, I judge myself
Kneeling on a metal grater
Bloody like a body that has died and it's myself
Tangled in my own intestines

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
