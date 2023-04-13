Chord Lagu Shallow - Lady Gaga ft. Bradley Cooper: Dimulai Kunci E Minor, Mudah Dimainkan

TRIBUNNEWS.com - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Shallow yang dinyanyikan Lady Gaga dan Bradley Cooper.

Lagu Shallow adalah original soundtrack dari film A Star is Born yang rilis pada 2018.

Dalam film A Star is Born, Lady Gaga berperan sebagai Ally Maine, penyanyi dan penulis lagu, istri dari Jack, diperankan Bradley Cooper.

Pada 2019, lagu Shallow masuk nominasi Grammy Award untuk kategori Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Di ajang penghargaan yang sama, lagu Shallow juga masuk dalam kategori nominasi Grammy Award for Record of the Year.

Simak chord lagu Shallow berikut ini:

Shallow - Lady Gaga ft. Bradley Cooper

[Intro:]

Em D G C G D

Em D G

[Verse I:]

Em D G

Tell me something girl

C

Are you happy in

G D

this modern world?

Em D G

Or do you need more

C

Is there something else

G D

you're searching for?

[Reff:]

Em D G

I'm falling

C

In all the good times

G D Em D G

I find myself longing for change

C G D

And in the bad times I fear myself

[Music:]

Em D G

Em D G

[Verse II:]

Em D G

Tell me something boy

C

Aren't you tired trying

G D

to fill that void?

Em D G

Or do you need more

C

Ain't it hard keeping it

G D

so hardcore?

[Reff:]

Em D G

I'm falling

C

In all the good times

G D Em D G

I find myself longing for change

C G D

And in the bad times I fear myself

[Chorus:]

Am

I'm off the deep end

D

Watch as I dive in

G D Em

I'll never meet the ground

Am

Crash through the surface

D

Where they can't hurt us

G D Em

We're far from the shallow now

[Bridge:]

Am D

In the sha-ha-sha-ha-low

G D Em

In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-low

Am D

In the sha-ha-sha-ha-ha-low

G D Em

We're far from the shallow now

Bm

oooohhhhh..

D A

oahhhhhh...... ohhhh.....

Em Bm

oooohhhhh oahhhhhhh,

D A

oahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

[Chorus:]

Am

I'm off the deep end

D

Watch as I dive in

G D Em

I'll never meet the ground

Am

Crash through the surface

D

Where they can't hurt us

G D Em

We're far from the shallow now

[Outro:]

Am D

In the sha-ha-sha-ha-low

G D Em

In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-low

Am D

In the sha-ha-sha-ha-ha-low

G D Em

We're far from the shallow now

