Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Elastic Hearts - Reality Club: You Bend but You Don't Break

Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Elastic Hearts dari grup musik Reality Club.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Elastic Hearts - Reality Club: You Bend but You Don't Break
Istimewa
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Elastic Hearts dari Reality Club. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu berjudul Elastic Hearts yang dinyanyikan oleh grup band Reality Club

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis oleh Reality Club pada 2017, lalu.

Secara menyeluruh lagu ini berkisah tentang hati seseorang yang labil dan penuh ketidakpastian dalam hubungan.

Elastic Hearts merupakan lagu yang termasuk ke dalam album Reality Club yang bertajuk Never Get Better.

Setelah dirilis 4 tahun lalu, lagu ini telah ditonton hampir tiga juta kali di kanal YouTube REALITY CLUB.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord/kunci gitar Elastic Hearts milik grup band Reality Club:

[Intro]

E    A

E    A

[Verse]

E                  A               E

All day I think of you, what can I do?

              A                      E

Counting days away, while I hope you stay.

                       A                     E

I thought this was the end of days that we'd spend.

                    A                             G#m

I know it's hard to see another way, but darling.

[Bridge]

               C#m                F#m

Well is it too late to say that I wanted

   Am

to stay a little while longer?

[Intro]

E    A

E    A

[Verse]

E               A                           E

And now all I see, are different parts of you.

                   A                     G#m

We were so damn free, and it was just us two.

[Bridge]

               C#m                F#m

Well is it too late to say that I wanted

   Am                   Am

to stay until the end? (to stay until the end?)

[Chorus]

E               A

Elastic hearts, you bend but you don't break

G#m                                     F#m                    Am

you stretch, you give an inch, and then you take back what was mine before.

E               A

Elastic hearts, you burn me up inside.

G#m                              F#m         Am

You take me way too high just to shun me far away from the light.

[Solo]

E    A

E    A

E    A

E    A

[Bridge]

G#m                C#m                F#m

    Well Is it too late to say that I wanted

   Am                   Am

to stay until the end? (to stay until the end?)

[Chorus]

E               A

Elastic hearts, you bend but you don't break

G#m                                     F#m                    Am

you stretch, you give an inch, and then you take back what was mine before.

E               A

Elastic hearts, you burn me up inside.

G#m                              F#m         Am

You take me way too high just to shun me far away from the light.

[Link]

E    A

E    A

[Outro]

E                       A

Elastic hearts (elastic hearts).

                        E

Elastic Hearts (elastic hearts).

                        A

Elastic Hearts (elastic hearts).

                        E

Elastic Hearts (elastic hearts).

                        A

Elastic Hearts (elastic hearts).

                        E

Elastic Hearts (elastic hearts).

        A      E

Elastic Hearts.

