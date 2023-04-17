Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Every Second - Mina Okabe: Every Second, Every Day
Mina Okabe telah merilis lagu Every Second pada 18 Maret 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Second - Mina Okabe.
Farrah Putri Affifah
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Second yang dipopulerkan oleh Mina Okabe di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Every Second telah dirilis Mina Okabe pada 18 Maret 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Second - Mina Okabe:
[Verse 1]
Cm F
Every second, every day
Bb Gm
I spend hoping we never change, love when you
Cm F
Never wait or hesitate
Bb Gm
To tell me what is on your mind, really do
Cm F
Enjoy your company, I think you would agree
Bb Gm
Just where you'd rather be is right here with me
Cm F
Make my day in every way
Bb G7
Know I'll be okay when you are around
[Pre-Chorus]
Cm F
I just want to stop
Bb D
Worrying 'bout what could come
[Chorus]
Eb F
I really like it here in your arms
Gm F Eb
Thinking this is where I belong
Eb F
I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far
Gm F Eb
Now I fear a change, want time to stop
[Verse 2]
Cm F
Waiting for an argument
Bb Gm
Inevitable but don't know how bad
Cm F
The smallest things will get to you
Bb Gm
Hoping we won't be a thing of the past
Cm F
But where we are today is where I want to stay
Bb Gm
Leave worries far away when you're here with me
Cm F
I should just enjoy this time
Bb G7
In case we end up leaving all this behind
[Pre-Chorus]
Cm F
I just need to stop
Bb D
Worrying 'bout what could come
[Chorus]
Eb F
I really like it here in your arms
Gm F Eb
Thinking this is where I belong
F Eb F
I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far
Gm F Eb
Now I fear a change, want time to stop
[Bridge]
Eb F
Yeah, I'm always with you
Gm F Eb
I wanna remember this moment in time
Eb F
Though I'm always with you
Gm F Eb
I wanna remember if we leave this behind
[Chorus]
Eb F
I really like it here in your arms
Gm F Eb
Thinking this is where I belong
F Eb F
I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far
Gm F Eb
Now I fear a change, want time to stop
Eb F
I really like it here in your arms
Gm F Eb
Thinking this is where I belong
F Eb F
I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far
Gm F Eb
Now I fear a change, want time to stop
[Outro]
Eb F
(Yeah, I'm always with you)
Gm F Eb
I wanna remember this moment in time
Eb F
(Though I'm always with you)
Gm F Eb
I wanna remember if we leave this behind
Eb F
(Yeah, I'm always with you)
Gm F Eb
I wanna remember this moment in time
Eb F
(Though I'm always with you)
Gm F Eb
I wanna remember if we leave this behind
Musik video dapat diklik di sini.
