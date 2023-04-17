Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Every Second - Mina Okabe: Every Second, Every Day

Mina Okabe telah merilis lagu Every Second pada 18 Maret 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Second - Mina Okabe.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Every Second - Mina Okabe: Every Second, Every Day
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Every Second - Mina Okabe
Mina Okabe telah merilis lagu Every Second pada 18 Maret 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Second yang dipopulerkan oleh Mina Okabe di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Every Second telah dirilis Mina Okabe pada 18 Maret 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Second - Mina Okabe:

[Verse 1]

              Cm          F

Every second, every day

                   Bb                     Gm

I spend hoping we never change, love when you

             Cm         F

Never wait or hesitate

                   Bb                   Gm

To tell me what is on your mind, really do

                 Cm                    F

Enjoy your company, I think you would agree

                        Bb                    Gm

Just where you'd rather be is right here with me

                Cm         F

Make my day in every way

               Bb                  G7

Know I'll be okay when you are around

[Pre-Chorus]

       Cm       F

I just want to stop

     Bb                   D

Worrying 'bout what could come

[Chorus]

                 Eb           F

I really like it here in your arms

                 Gm    F     Eb

Thinking this is where I belong

                     Eb                    F

I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

             Gm           F       Eb

Now I fear a change, want time to stop

[Verse 2]

                Cm        F

Waiting for an argument

          Bb                  Gm

Inevitable but don't know how bad

                         Cm           F

The smallest things will get to you

                Bb                Gm

Hoping we won't be a thing of the past

                   Cm                     F

But where we are today is where I want to stay

                  Bb                         Gm

Leave worries far away when you're here with me

                 Cm            F

I should just enjoy this time

                  Bb                  G7

In case we end up leaving all this behind

[Pre-Chorus]

       Cm      F

I just need to stop

      Bb                  D

Worrying 'bout what could come

[Chorus]

                 Eb           F

I really like it here in your arms

                 Gm    F     Eb

Thinking this is where I belong

               F     Eb                    F

I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

             Gm           F       Eb

Now I fear a change, want time to stop

[Bridge]

          Eb          F

Yeah, I'm always with you

        Gm           F          Eb

I wanna remember this moment in time

           Eb          F

Though I'm always with you

        Gm             F            Eb

I wanna remember if we leave this behind

[Chorus]

                 Eb           F

I really like it here in your arms

                 Gm    F     Eb

Thinking this is where I belong

               F     Eb                    F

I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

             Gm           F       Eb

Now I fear a change, want time to stop

                 Eb           F

I really like it here in your arms

                 Gm    F     Eb

Thinking this is where I belong

               F     Eb                    F

I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

             Gm           F       Eb

Now I fear a change, want time to stop

[Outro]

           Eb          F

(Yeah, I'm always with you)

          Gm             F      Eb

I wanna remember this moment in time

            Eb          F

(Though I'm always with you)

          Gm              F         Eb

I wanna remember if we leave this behind

           Eb          F

(Yeah, I'm always with you)

          Gm             F      Eb

I wanna remember this moment in time

            Eb          F

(Though I'm always with you)

          Gm              F         Eb

I wanna remember if we leave this behind

Musik video dapat diklik di sini.

