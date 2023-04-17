Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Every Second - Mina Okabe: Every Second, Every Day

Musik Video Every Second - Mina Okabe - Mina Okabe telah merilis lagu Every Second pada 18 Maret 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Second - Mina Okabe.

Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Every Second - Mina Okabe

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Second yang dipopulerkan oleh Mina Okabe di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Every Second telah dirilis Mina Okabe pada 18 Maret 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Second - Mina Okabe:

[Verse 1]

Cm F

Every second, every day

Bb Gm

I spend hoping we never change, love when you

Cm F

Never wait or hesitate

Bb Gm

To tell me what is on your mind, really do

Cm F

Enjoy your company, I think you would agree

Bb Gm

Just where you'd rather be is right here with me

Cm F

Make my day in every way

Bb G7

Know I'll be okay when you are around

[Pre-Chorus]

Cm F

I just want to stop

Bb D

Worrying 'bout what could come

[Chorus]

Eb F

I really like it here in your arms

Gm F Eb

Thinking this is where I belong

Eb F

I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

Gm F Eb

Now I fear a change, want time to stop

[Verse 2]

Cm F

Waiting for an argument

Bb Gm

Inevitable but don't know how bad

Cm F

The smallest things will get to you

Bb Gm

Hoping we won't be a thing of the past

Cm F

But where we are today is where I want to stay

Bb Gm

Leave worries far away when you're here with me

Cm F

I should just enjoy this time

Bb G7

In case we end up leaving all this behind

[Pre-Chorus]

Cm F

I just need to stop

Bb D

Worrying 'bout what could come

[Chorus]

Eb F

I really like it here in your arms

Gm F Eb

Thinking this is where I belong

F Eb F

I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

Gm F Eb

Now I fear a change, want time to stop

[Bridge]

Eb F

Yeah, I'm always with you

Gm F Eb

I wanna remember this moment in time

Eb F

Though I'm always with you

Gm F Eb

I wanna remember if we leave this behind

[Chorus]

Eb F

I really like it here in your arms

Gm F Eb

Thinking this is where I belong

F Eb F

I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

Gm F Eb

Now I fear a change, want time to stop

Eb F

I really like it here in your arms

Gm F Eb

Thinking this is where I belong

F Eb F

I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

Gm F Eb

Now I fear a change, want time to stop

[Outro]

Eb F

(Yeah, I'm always with you)

Gm F Eb

I wanna remember this moment in time

Eb F

(Though I'm always with you)

Gm F Eb

I wanna remember if we leave this behind

Eb F

(Yeah, I'm always with you)

Gm F Eb

I wanna remember this moment in time

Eb F

(Though I'm always with you)

Gm F Eb

I wanna remember if we leave this behind

Musik video dapat diklik di sini.

(Tribunnews.com)