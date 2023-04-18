Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu So Beautiful - DPR IAN: A Flawless Ending, So Beautiful

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu So Beautiful yang dipopulerkan oleh DPR IAN.

Christian Yu atau yang dikenal dengan DPR IAN merilis lagu 'So Bautiful' pada 6 Oktober 2023 di kanal YouTube Dream Perfect Regime.

Lagu 'So Beautiful' terdapat pada album DPR IAN yang bertajuk 'Moodswings in This Order'.

Berikut Lirik Lagu So Beautiful yang Dinyanyikan oleh DPR IAN:

I think I've got my sight for you

I don't mean to let it brew

I thought I thought it through

Now come on you know I just get confused

Come get your funky love story

I love it when the skies can't sleep

I left a message encased in me

So bye bye (so bye bye)

A flawless ending

So beautiful

You're so

You're so

Let's take a trip down a dark place baby

Look for me now I'm not that (crazy)

Let's talk about what makes you happy

Because I know (I know)

I'm calling for you

Come get your funky love story

I love it when the skies can't sleep

I left a message encased in me

So bye bye (so bye bye)

A flawless ending

So beautiful

My love is turning kinda grey

(I love it when you sing)

My heart is looking the other way

My love is turning kinda grey

(she loves it when you sing)

My heart is looking the other way

Come get your funky love story

I love it when the skies can't sleep

I left a message encased in me

So bye bye (so bye bye)

A flawless ending

Come get your funky love story

I love it when the skies can't sleep

I left a message encased in me

So bye bye (so bye bye)

A flawless ending

So beautiful

DPR Ian (Instagram @dprian)

Terjemahan Lagu So Beautiful yang Dinyanyikan oleh DPR IAN:

Aku pikir aku punya pandangan untukmu

Aku tidak bermaksud membiarkannya

Aku pikir aku sudah memikirkannya

Sekarang ayolah, kamutahu aku hanya bingung