Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu So Beautiful - DPR IAN: A Flawless Ending, So Beautiful
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu So Beautiful yang dipopulerkan oleh DPR IAN. Telah dirilis pada 6 Oktober 2023 di kanal YouTube Dream Perfect Regime
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu So Beautiful yang dipopulerkan oleh DPR IAN.
Christian Yu atau yang dikenal dengan DPR IAN merilis lagu 'So Bautiful' pada 6 Oktober 2023 di kanal YouTube Dream Perfect Regime.
Lagu 'So Beautiful' terdapat pada album DPR IAN yang bertajuk 'Moodswings in This Order'.
Berikut Lirik Lagu So Beautiful yang Dinyanyikan oleh DPR IAN:
I think I've got my sight for you
I don't mean to let it brew
I thought I thought it through
Now come on you know I just get confused
Come get your funky love story
I love it when the skies can't sleep
I left a message encased in me
So bye bye (so bye bye)
A flawless ending
So beautiful
You're so
You're so
Let's take a trip down a dark place baby
Look for me now I'm not that (crazy)
Let's talk about what makes you happy
Because I know (I know)
I'm calling for you
Come get your funky love story
I love it when the skies can't sleep
I left a message encased in me
So bye bye (so bye bye)
A flawless ending
So beautiful
My love is turning kinda grey
(I love it when you sing)
My heart is looking the other way
My love is turning kinda grey
(she loves it when you sing)
My heart is looking the other way
Come get your funky love story
I love it when the skies can't sleep
I left a message encased in me
So bye bye (so bye bye)
A flawless ending
Come get your funky love story
I love it when the skies can't sleep
I left a message encased in me
So bye bye (so bye bye)
A flawless ending
So beautiful
Terjemahan Lagu So Beautiful yang Dinyanyikan oleh DPR IAN:
Aku pikir aku punya pandangan untukmu
Aku tidak bermaksud membiarkannya
Aku pikir aku sudah memikirkannya
Sekarang ayolah, kamutahu aku hanya bingung
