Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan The Kids Are All Dying - FINNEAS: and Good God, We Never Catch A Break
Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu The Kids Are All Dying milik FINNEAS lengkap dengan terjemahannya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu yang berjudul The Kids Are All Dying dinyanyikan oleh FINNEAS, dirilis pertama kali pada 13 Januari 2022.
Karyanya yang satu ini merupakan bagian dalam albumnya yang bertajuk Optimist.
Sejak awal perilisannya, lagu ini sudah bisa dinikmati di berbagai platform musik digital, termasuk video klipnya di YouTube.
Setelah 7 jam perilisannya, video tersebut sudah diputar lebih dari 111 ribu kali dalam akun YouTube FINNEAS.
Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu The Kids Are All Dying milik FINNEAS, lengkap dengan terjemahannya:
Bang Bang
Knocking on my door
"Do you have a dollar? Would you like to fund a war?
What's your carbon footprint and could you be doing more?"
I tried saving the world but then I got bored
Ka-ching-ching
What you wanna do?
Make a lotta money
Buy a house in Malibu
Show me if it's funny
If it's not, you don't need to
I tried picking a cause
But I got confused
How can you sing about love when the kids are all dying?
How can you sing about drugs? Politicians are lying
How can you sing about sex when the school is on lockdown, lockdown?
Now, baby, maybe we're next
Maybe we're next
So shut up, the internet is mad
They say you're problematic and you'd better take it back
There's nothing you can do that people won't misunderstand
They won't feel any better 'til you feel bad
And good God, we never catch a break
Whatever's on the news, the other side'll call it fake
I wish I was the Queen, I'd tell 'em all to eat their cake
Maybe humankind was just God's mistake
How can you sing about love when the kids are all dying?
How can you sing about drugs? Politicians are lying
How can you sing about sex when the school is on lockdown, lockdown?
Now, baby, maybe we're next
Maybe we're next
I know my pool is heated
Business class is where I'm seated
And I'm whiter than the ivory on these keys
I think too much about myself
Drink my wallet and drive my wealth
But enough about me
Bang Bang
Knocking on my door
"Do you have a dollar? Would you like to fund a war?
What's your carbon footprint and could you be doing more?"
I tried saving the world but then I got bored
