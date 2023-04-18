Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan The Kids Are All Dying - FINNEAS: and Good God, We Never Catch A Break

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu yang berjudul The Kids Are All Dying dinyanyikan oleh FINNEAS, dirilis pertama kali pada 13 Januari 2022.

Karyanya yang satu ini merupakan bagian dalam albumnya yang bertajuk Optimist.

Sejak awal perilisannya, lagu ini sudah bisa dinikmati di berbagai platform musik digital, termasuk video klipnya di YouTube.

Setelah 7 jam perilisannya, video tersebut sudah diputar lebih dari 111 ribu kali dalam akun YouTube FINNEAS.

Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu The Kids Are All Dying milik FINNEAS, lengkap dengan terjemahannya:

Bang Bang

Knocking on my door

"Do you have a dollar? Would you like to fund a war?

What's your carbon footprint and could you be doing more?"

I tried saving the world but then I got bored

Ka-ching-ching

What you wanna do?

Make a lotta money

Buy a house in Malibu

Show me if it's funny

If it's not, you don't need to

I tried picking a cause

But I got confused

How can you sing about love when the kids are all dying?

How can you sing about drugs? Politicians are lying

How can you sing about sex when the school is on lockdown, lockdown?

Now, baby, maybe we're next

Maybe we're next

So shut up, the internet is mad

They say you're problematic and you'd better take it back

There's nothing you can do that people won't misunderstand

They won't feel any better 'til you feel bad

And good God, we never catch a break

Whatever's on the news, the other side'll call it fake

I wish I was the Queen, I'd tell 'em all to eat their cake

Maybe humankind was just God's mistake

How can you sing about love when the kids are all dying?

How can you sing about drugs? Politicians are lying

How can you sing about sex when the school is on lockdown, lockdown?

Now, baby, maybe we're next

Maybe we're next

I know my pool is heated

Business class is where I'm seated

And I'm whiter than the ivory on these keys

I think too much about myself

Drink my wallet and drive my wealth

But enough about me

Bang Bang

Knocking on my door

"Do you have a dollar? Would you like to fund a war?

What's your carbon footprint and could you be doing more?"

I tried saving the world but then I got bored

