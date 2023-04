TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews.com sajikan chord gitar disertai lirik lagu Bad yang dipopulerkan oleh Christopher.

Lagu Bad diliris pada 2019 kemarin.

Christopher merupakan penyanyi asal Denmark.

Pada 2012 lalu, Christopher memenangkan penghargaan di Danish Music Awards 2012.

Pria kelahiran 31 Januari 1992 itu aktif sebagai penyanyi, penulis lagu sejak 2011.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hypotheticals - Fran Vasilić: Would You Please Love Me Then?

Chord Gitar serta Lirik Lagu Bad - Christopher: So Predictable, You're an Animal

[Verse 1]

C#m A G# C#m



A G# C#m B

I don't wanna be another him, that shit is over

A G# C#m B E

Finally you found yourself a friend, and you run him over

A G# C#m B

Ever since the start, I saw the end around the corner

A G# C#m

'Cause I know you so well





[Chorus]

A

So predictable

G#

You're an animal

C#m

I can't let you go

B E

You're so good at being bad, you know

A

So predictable

G#

You're an animal

C#m

I can't let you go

G#5 N.C.

You're so good at being bad (Uh)





[Post-Chorus]

A G#

My baby's bad, you know

C#m B E

My baby's bad, you know

A G# C#m B E

My baby, my, my, my baby's bad, you know

A G#

My, my baby's bad, you know

C#m B E

My, my baby's bad, you know

A G# C#m B E

My baby, my, my, my baby's bad, you know





[Verse 2]

A G# C#m B

You know I'm not gonna leave your side, and I can't deny it

A G# C#m B E

Tried to play it cool but I can't hide my true desire

A G# C#m

'Cause I can see the dirty in your eyes, my favourite liar

A C#m

And I know you so well, well, well, well





[Chorus]

A

So predictable

G#

You're an animal

C#m

I can't let you go

B C#m

You're so good at being bad, you know

A

So predictable

G#

You're an animal

C#m

I can't let you go

G#5 N.C.

You're so good at being bad (Uh)





[Post-Chorus]

A G#

My baby's bad, you know

C#m B E

My baby's bad, you know

A G# C#m B E

My baby, my, my, my baby's bad, you know

A G#

My, my baby's bad, you know

C#m B E

My, my baby's bad, you know

A G# C#m B E

My baby, my, my, my baby's bad, you know





[Bridge]

A G#7

I can see the way you look at me, waiting to attack

C#m C# G#

You are on your worst behaviour, I want it just like that

A G#7

I can see the way you look at me, waiting to attack

C#m N.C.

You are on your worst behaviour, I want it just like that (Uh)





[Post-Chorus]

A G#

My baby's bad, you know

C#m B E

My baby's bad, you know

A G# C#m B E

My baby, my, my, my baby's bad, you know

A G#

My, my baby's bad, you know

C#m B E

My, my baby's bad, you know

A G# C#m B E

My baby, my, my, my baby's bad, you know





[Chorus]

A

So predictable (So predictable)

G#

You're an animal (You're an animal)

C#m

I can't let you go

B E

You're so good at being bad, you know

A

So predictable

G#

You're an animal

C#m

I can't let you go

N.C.

You're so good at being bad (Uh)

(Tribunnews.com/Andari Wulan Nugrahani)