Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift: I Don't Wanna Keep Secrets Just To Keep You

Lagu Cruel Summer telah dirilis Taylor Swift pada tahun 2019, lalu. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Cruel Summer yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift di dalam artikel ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift:

[Intro]

N.C.

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 1]

  G

Fever dream high in the quiet of the night

  D

You know that I caught it (Oh yeah, you're right, I want it)

 Em

Bad, bad boy, shiny toy with a price

  C

You know that I bought it (Oh yeah, you're right, I want it)

[Pre-Chorus]

            G                D

Killing me slow, out the window

                   Em                      C

I'm always waiting for you to be waiting below

                 G                      D

Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes

              Em                       Am

What doesn't kill me makes me want you more

[Chorus]

          G

And it's new, the shape of your body

      D

It's blue, the feeling I've got

         Em

And it's ooh, whoa oh

         C

It's a cruel summer

      G

It's cool, that's what I tell 'em

     D

No rules in breakable heaven

    Em

But ooh, whoa oh

        C

It's a cruel summer

With you

[Verse 2]

 G                                            D

Hang your head low in the glow of the vending machine

I'm not dying (Oh yeah, you're right, I want it)

 Em                                                 C

We say that we'll just screw it up in these trying times

We're not trying (Oh yeah, you're right, I want it)

[Pre-Chorus 2]

                 G                  D

So cut the headlights, summer's a knife

                   Em                         C

I'm always waiting for you just to cut to the bone

                G                       D

Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes

          Em                           Am

And if I bleed, you'll be the last to know

[Chorus]

          G

Oh, it's new, the shape of your body

       D

It's blue, the feeling I've got

         Em

And it's ooh, whoa oh

        C

It's a cruel summer

      G

It's cool, that's what I tell 'em

     D

No rules in breakable heaven

    Em

But ooh, whoa oh

        C

It's a cruel summer

With you

[Bridge]

      C

I'm drunk in the back of the car

       Em

And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (Oh)

       Am

Said, "I'm fine," but it wasn't true

          D

I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you

        C

And I snuck in through the garden gate

       Em

Every night that summer just to seal my fate (Oh)

    Am

And I scream, "For whatever it's worth

    G

I love you, ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?"

He looks up, grinning like a devil

[Chorus]

      G

It's new, the shape of your body

      D

It's blue, the feeling I've got

         Em

And it's ooh, whoa oh

        C

It's a cruel summer

      G

It's cool, that's what I tell 'em

     D

No rules in breakable heaven

    Em

But ooh, whoa oh

        C

It's a cruel summer

With you

[Outro]

     C

I'm drunk in the back of the car

       Em

And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (Oh)

       Am

Said, "I'm fine," but it wasn't true

         D

I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you

       C

And I snuck in through the garden gate

       Em

Every night that summer just to seal my fate (Oh)

    Am

And I scream, "For whatever it's worth

   G

I love you, ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?"

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Musik video dapat diklik di sini.

