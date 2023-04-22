Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift: I Don't Wanna Keep Secrets Just To Keep You
Lagu Cruel Summer telah dirilis Taylor Swift pada tahun 2019, lalu. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Cruel Summer yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Cruel Summer telah dirilis Taylor Swift pada tahun 2019, lalu.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift:
[Intro]
N.C.
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Verse 1]
G
Fever dream high in the quiet of the night
D
You know that I caught it (Oh yeah, you're right, I want it)
Em
Bad, bad boy, shiny toy with a price
C
You know that I bought it (Oh yeah, you're right, I want it)
[Pre-Chorus]
G D
Killing me slow, out the window
Em C
I'm always waiting for you to be waiting below
G D
Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes
Em Am
What doesn't kill me makes me want you more
[Chorus]
G
And it's new, the shape of your body
D
It's blue, the feeling I've got
Em
And it's ooh, whoa oh
C
It's a cruel summer
G
It's cool, that's what I tell 'em
D
No rules in breakable heaven
Em
But ooh, whoa oh
C
It's a cruel summer
With you
[Verse 2]
G D
Hang your head low in the glow of the vending machine
I'm not dying (Oh yeah, you're right, I want it)
Em C
We say that we'll just screw it up in these trying times
We're not trying (Oh yeah, you're right, I want it)
[Pre-Chorus 2]
G D
So cut the headlights, summer's a knife
Em C
I'm always waiting for you just to cut to the bone
G D
Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes
Em Am
And if I bleed, you'll be the last to know
[Chorus]
G
Oh, it's new, the shape of your body
D
It's blue, the feeling I've got
Em
And it's ooh, whoa oh
C
It's a cruel summer
G
It's cool, that's what I tell 'em
D
No rules in breakable heaven
Em
But ooh, whoa oh
C
It's a cruel summer
With you
[Bridge]
C
I'm drunk in the back of the car
Em
And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (Oh)
Am
Said, "I'm fine," but it wasn't true
D
I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you
C
And I snuck in through the garden gate
Em
Every night that summer just to seal my fate (Oh)
Am
And I scream, "For whatever it's worth
G
I love you, ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?"
He looks up, grinning like a devil
[Chorus]
G
It's new, the shape of your body
D
It's blue, the feeling I've got
Em
And it's ooh, whoa oh
C
It's a cruel summer
G
It's cool, that's what I tell 'em
D
No rules in breakable heaven
Em
But ooh, whoa oh
C
It's a cruel summer
With you
[Outro]
C
I'm drunk in the back of the car
Em
And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (Oh)
Am
Said, "I'm fine," but it wasn't true
D
I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you
C
And I snuck in through the garden gate
Em
Every night that summer just to seal my fate (Oh)
Am
And I scream, "For whatever it's worth
G
I love you, ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?"
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Musik video dapat diklik di sini.
