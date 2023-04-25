Chord Gitar

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Break My Heart Again - Finneas: So Go Ahead and Break My Heart Again

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord Break My Heart Again yang dipopulerkan oleh Finneas

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Chord Break My Heart Again - Finneas: So Go Ahead and Break My Heart Again
Instagram/finneas
Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Break My Heart Again dari Finneas. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu dan chord gitar Break My Heart Again dari Finneas O'Connell dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Break My Heart Again dipopulerkan oleh Finneas O'Connell.

Finneas O'Connell merilis lagu Break My Heart Again pada tahun 2019.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Break My Heart Again - Finneas O'Connell:

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Till Forever Falls Apart – Ashe feat FINNEAS: Im So Glad I Got To Hold

[Intro]

C     D  D7   Bm     Em

[Verse 1]

     C

Hey, you

             D   D7

I'm just now leaving

      G                        Em

Can I come around later on this evening?

C           D   D7

Or do you need time?

        G             Em

Yes, of course, that's fine

[Verse 2]

     C

Hey, you

    D     D7

Good morning

                G                           Em

I'm sure you're busy now, why else would you ignore me?

   C           D   D7

Or do you need space?

Bm                       Em

You can't help it if your mind has changed

[Chorus]

      C                        D   D7

So go ahead and break my heart again

         G                            Em

Leave me wonderin' why the hell I ever let you in

    C                     D     D7

Are you the definition of insanity?

      G

Or am I?

               Em

Oh, it must be nice

 C           D      D7           Em

To love someone who lets you break them twice

[Verse 3]

          C

You're so blue

              D    D7

Are you still breathing?

 C           D      D7           Em

To love someone who lets you break them twice

[Verse 3]

          C

You're so blue

              D    D7

Are you still breathing?

Leave me wonderin' why the hell I ever let you in

    C                     D       D7

Are you the definition of insanity?

      G

Or am I?

B               Em

Oh, it must be nice

        C           D        D7         Em

To love someone who lets you break them twice

Em

[Bridge]

         Am                     D     D7

Don't pretend that I'm the instigator

             G                 B             Em

You were the one, but you were born to say goodbye

           Am            D    D7

Kissed me, half a decade later

             Bm          B         Em

That same perfume, those same sad eyes

[Chorus]

      C                        D   D7

So go ahead and break my heart again

         G                            Em

Leave me wonderin' why the hell I ever let you in

    C                     D     D7

Are you the definition of insanity?

      G

Or am I?

               Em

Oh, it must be nice

 C           D      D7           Em

To love someone who lets you break them twice

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Break My Heart Again
Finneas
BERITA TERKAIT
mahalini-raharja-ramai-jadi-perbincangan-publik.jpg

Chord Gitar Bawa Dia Kembali - Mahalini: Oh Tuhan, Tolonglah Bawa Dia Kembali Bersamaku

1 hari lalu

simak-lirik-lagu-bohongi-hati-dari-mahalini-dalam-artikel-ini-2.jpg

Chord Gitar Ini Laguku - Mahalini: Bukalah Hatimu Lihat Diriku Ku Takkan Mampu Tanpamu

2 hari lalu

musik-video-cruel-summer-taylor-swift.jpg

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift: I Don't Wanna Keep Secrets Just To Keep You

2 hari lalu

ilustrasi-chord-gitar-45345345.jpg

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Song 2 - Blur

3 hari lalu

  • 5 Skincare Terbaru dari NPURE, Formula Bright Boost, Ampuh Cerahkan Kulitmu
    Skincare
    5 Skincare Terbaru dari NPURE, Formula Bright Boost, Ampuh Cerahkan Kulitmu
    5 Rekomendasi Payung Anti Sinar UV, Antisipasi Paparan Panas Ekstrim di Indonesia
    Perabot Rumah Tangga
    5 Rekomendasi Payung Anti Sinar UV, Antisipasi Paparan Panas Ekstrim di Indonesia
    Cuaca Panas hingga 37 Derajat Celcius, Ini 5 Tips Penting Liburan Aman agar Kulitmu Tidak Gosong
    Tips Kecantikan
    Cuaca Panas hingga 37 Derajat Celcius, Ini 5 Tips Penting Liburan Aman agar Kulitmu Tidak Gosong
    Sesuai Saran BMKG, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Sunscreen dengan Perlindungan Maksimal untuk Kulit
    Skincare
    Sesuai Saran BMKG, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Sunscreen dengan Perlindungan Maksimal untuk Kulit
    5 Rekomendasi Sofa dari Informa, Lengkapi Kenyamanan dan Interior Ruang
    Perabot Rumah Tangga
    5 Rekomendasi Sofa dari Informa, Lengkapi Kenyamanan dan Interior Ruang
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Infinix Rp 1 Jutaan yang Punya Performa Handal untuk Gaming
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Infinix Rp 1 Jutaan yang Punya Performa Handal untuk Gaming
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Jual Rumah Bandung Batununggal Di Turangga Full Furnised Siap Huni
    Jual Rumah Bandung Batununggal Di Turangga Full Furnised Siap Huni
    Rp3,9 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Jam Seiko Chronograph 100M
    Jam Seiko Chronograph 100M
    Rp1.300.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Jual Rumah Bandung Margahayu Baru Renovasi Bonus Furnised Di Taman Kopo Indah 1
    Jual Rumah Bandung Margahayu Baru Renovasi Bonus Furnised Di Taman Kopo Indah 1
    Rp1,3 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Dijual Rumah baru 2 lantai lokasi perumahan Grandsharon
    Dijual Rumah baru 2 lantai lokasi perumahan Grandsharon
    Rp2,8 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Rumah Semi Furnished Siap Huni, Ventilasi baik sekali
    Rumah Semi Furnished Siap Huni, Ventilasi baik sekali
    Rp595.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Jasa Cuci Sofa Denpasar Bali - PT Trustindo Karya Utama
    Jasa Cuci Sofa Denpasar Bali - PT Trustindo Karya Utama
    Rp50.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Cileunyi Villa Di Sukamaju Cimekar
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Cileunyi Villa Di Sukamaju Cimekar
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Bersih Bening Canggih Toko Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital - Bekasi
    Bersih Bening Canggih Toko Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital - Bekasi
    Rp400.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Tukang Pasang Antena Tv Digital Tangerang Chanel Siaran Tv Digital - Tangerang Selatan
    Tukang Pasang Antena Tv Digital Tangerang Chanel Siaran Tv Digital - Tangerang Selatan
    Rp400.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Toko Pasang Alat Antena Tv Digital - Jakarta Utara
    Toko Pasang Alat Antena Tv Digital - Jakarta Utara
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Kualitas HD Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Parabola Pondok Bambu - Jakarta Timur
    Kualitas HD Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Parabola Pondok Bambu - Jakarta Timur
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Dijual Rumah LT98 LB110 Legalitas SHM Lokasi Strategis - Bandung Kita
    Dijual Rumah LT98 LB110 Legalitas SHM Lokasi Strategis - Bandung Kita
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Bojongsoang Podomoro Park Cluster Anapuri Type Jayagiri
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Bojongsoang Podomoro Park Cluster Anapuri Type Jayagiri
    Rp6 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Jasa Sewa Mikrotrike di Dekat Interconnection Kuta Hostel Bersih dan Higienis
    Jasa Sewa Mikrotrike di Dekat Interconnection Kuta Hostel Bersih dan Higienis
    Rp45.000
    Bali, Badung
    RUMAH MEWAH TYPE 108 DI JANTUNG KOTA PEKANBARU LOKASI STRATEGIS BEBAS BANJIR DAN EKSLUSIF!
    RUMAH MEWAH TYPE 108 DI JANTUNG KOTA PEKANBARU LOKASI STRATEGIS BEBAS BANJIR DAN EKSLUSIF!
    Rp1,4 Milyar
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    RUMAH MEWAH TYPE 80 DI LABUH BARU PEKANBARU LOKASI STRATEGIS BEBAS BANJIR DAN AIR BERSIH!
    RUMAH MEWAH TYPE 80 DI LABUH BARU PEKANBARU LOKASI STRATEGIS BEBAS BANJIR DAN AIR BERSIH!
    Rp800.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    RUMAH MEWAH TYPE 100 DI JALAN DELIMA PANAM PEKANBARU LOKASI STRATEGIS BEBAS BANJIR!
    RUMAH MEWAH TYPE 100 DI JALAN DELIMA PANAM PEKANBARU LOKASI STRATEGIS BEBAS BANJIR!
    Rp700.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Jasa Sewa Car Seat Baby di Dekat Interconnection Kuta Hostel Bersih dan Higienis
    Jasa Sewa Car Seat Baby di Dekat Interconnection Kuta Hostel Bersih dan Higienis
    Rp45.000
    Bali, Badung
    Dijual Rumah Cimahi Murah Di Jalan Karya Bakti Cipageran Dekat Dengan Pemkot
    Dijual Rumah Cimahi Murah Di Jalan Karya Bakti Cipageran Dekat Dengan Pemkot
    Rp550.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Cimahi
    Jual Rumah Bandung Margahayu Siap Huni Di Komplek Permai
    Jual Rumah Bandung Margahayu Siap Huni Di Komplek Permai
    Rp1,7 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan