Lirik Lagu dan Chord Break My Heart Again - Finneas: So Go Ahead and Break My Heart Again

[Intro]

C D D7 Bm Em

[Verse 1]

C

Hey, you

D D7

I'm just now leaving

G Em

Can I come around later on this evening?

C D D7

Or do you need time?

G Em

Yes, of course, that's fine

[Verse 2]

C

Hey, you

D D7

Good morning

G Em

I'm sure you're busy now, why else would you ignore me?

C D D7

Or do you need space?

Bm Em

You can't help it if your mind has changed

[Chorus]

C D D7

So go ahead and break my heart again

G Em

Leave me wonderin' why the hell I ever let you in

C D D7

Are you the definition of insanity?

G

Or am I?

Em

Oh, it must be nice

C D D7 Em

To love someone who lets you break them twice

[Verse 3]

C

You're so blue

D D7

Are you still breathing?

[Bridge]

Am D D7

Don't pretend that I'm the instigator

G B Em

You were the one, but you were born to say goodbye

Am D D7

Kissed me, half a decade later

Bm B Em

That same perfume, those same sad eyes

[Chorus]

C D D7

So go ahead and break my heart again

G Em

Leave me wonderin' why the hell I ever let you in

C D D7

Are you the definition of insanity?

G

Or am I?

Em

Oh, it must be nice

C D D7 Em

To love someone who lets you break them twice

