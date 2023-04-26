Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Gitar Let's Fall in Love for The Night - Finneas
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord gitar Let's Fall in Love for The Night - Finneas.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
Nuryanti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Let's Fall in Love for The Night dipopulerkan oleh Finneas.
Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Let's Fall in Love for The Night - Finneas:
[Chorus]
Dm
Let's fall in love for the night
G Am
And forget in the morning
Dm
Play me a song that you like
G C
You can bet I'll know every line
Dm G
I'm a boy that your boy hoped that you would avoid
C Am
Don't waste your eyes on jealous guys, fuck that noise
Dm G C
I know better than to call you mine
[Verse 1]
Dm
You need a pick me up?
G Am
I'll be there in twenty five
Dm
I like to push my luck
G Am
So take my hand, let's take a drive
Dm G
I've been living in the future
C Am
Hoping I might see you sooner
Dm
I want you, riding shotgun I knew
G
When I got one right
[Chorus]
Dm
Let's fall in love for the night
G Am
And forget in the morning
Dm
Play me a song that you like
G C
You can bet I'll know every line
Dm G
I'm a boy that your boy hoped that you would avoid
C Am
Don't waste your eyes on jealous guys, fuck that noise
Dm G C
I know better than to call you mine
[Verse 2]
Dm G
I love it when you talk that nerdy shit
Am Am
We're in our twenties talking thirties shit
Dm G
We're making money but we're saving it
C E
'Cause talking shit is cheap and we talk a lot of it
Dm G
You won't stay with me, I know
C Am
But you can have your way with me till you go
Dm G
And before your kisses turn into bruises, I'm a warning
[Chorus]
Dm
Let's fall in love for the night
G Am
And forget in the morning
Dm
Play me a song that you like
G C
You can bet I'll know every line
Dm G
I'm a boy that your boy hoped that you would avoid
C Am
Don't waste your eyes on jealous guys, fuck that noise
Dm G C
I know better than to call you mine
