Lirik dan Chord Gitar Let's Fall in Love for The Night - Finneas

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Let's Fall in Love for The Night dipopulerkan oleh Finneas.

Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Let's Fall in Love for The Night - Finneas:

[Chorus]

Dm

Let's fall in love for the night

G Am

And forget in the morning

Dm

Play me a song that you like

G C

You can bet I'll know every line

Dm G

I'm a boy that your boy hoped that you would avoid

C Am

Don't waste your eyes on jealous guys, fuck that noise

Dm G C

I know better than to call you mine

[Verse 1]

Dm

You need a pick me up?

G Am

I'll be there in twenty five

Dm

I like to push my luck

G Am

So take my hand, let's take a drive

Dm G

I've been living in the future

C Am

Hoping I might see you sooner

Dm

I want you, riding shotgun I knew

G

When I got one right

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Break My Heart Again - Finneas: So Go Ahead and Break My Heart Again

[Chorus]

Dm

Let's fall in love for the night

G Am

And forget in the morning

Dm

Play me a song that you like

G C

You can bet I'll know every line

Dm G

I'm a boy that your boy hoped that you would avoid

C Am

Don't waste your eyes on jealous guys, fuck that noise

Dm G C

I know better than to call you mine

[Verse 2]

Dm G

I love it when you talk that nerdy shit

Am Am

We're in our twenties talking thirties shit

Dm G

We're making money but we're saving it

C E

'Cause talking shit is cheap and we talk a lot of it

Dm G

You won't stay with me, I know

C Am

But you can have your way with me till you go

Dm G

And before your kisses turn into bruises, I'm a warning

[Chorus]

Dm

Let's fall in love for the night

G Am

And forget in the morning

Dm

Play me a song that you like

G C

You can bet I'll know every line

Dm G

I'm a boy that your boy hoped that you would avoid

C Am

Don't waste your eyes on jealous guys, fuck that noise

Dm G C

I know better than to call you mine

(Tribunnews.com)