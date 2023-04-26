Chord Gitar

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Let's Fall in Love for The Night - Finneas

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan chord gitar Let's Fall in Love for The Night - Finneas.

Editor: Nuryanti
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Gitar Let's Fall in Love for The Night - Finneas
Instagram/finneas
Lirik lagu dan chord gitar Let's Fall in Love for The Night - Finneas 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Let's Fall in Love for The Night dipopulerkan oleh Finneas.

Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Let's Fall in Love for The Night - Finneas:

[Chorus]
               Dm
Let's fall in love for the night
        G                 Am
And forget in the morning
           Dm
Play me a song that you like
         G                    C
You can bet I'll know every line
      Dm                            G
I'm a boy that your boy hoped that you would avoid
        C                               Am
Don't waste your eyes on jealous guys, fuck that noise
Dm           G                    C
I know better than to call you mine

[Verse 1]
                   Dm
You need a pick me up?
G                         Am
 I'll be there in twenty five
                    Dm
I like to push my luck
G                                Am
 So take my hand, let's take a drive
                        Dm     G
I've been living in the future
                        C    Am
Hoping I might see you sooner
          Dm
I want you, riding shotgun I knew
                 G
When I got one right

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Break My Heart Again - Finneas: So Go Ahead and Break My Heart Again

[Chorus]
               Dm
Let's fall in love for the night
        G                 Am
And forget in the morning
           Dm
Play me a song that you like
         G                    C
You can bet I'll know every line
      Dm                            G
I'm a boy that your boy hoped that you would avoid
        C                               Am
Don't waste your eyes on jealous guys, fuck that noise
Dm           G                    C
I know better than to call you mine

[Verse 2]
           Dm                          G
I love it when you talk that nerdy shit
                 Am                      Am
We're in our twenties talking thirties shit
               Dm                     G
We're making money but we're saving it
                          C                          E
'Cause talking shit is cheap and we talk a lot of it
           Dm              G
You won't stay with me, I know
                       C                  Am
But you can have your way with me till you go
       Dm                                          G
And before your kisses turn into bruises, I'm a warning

[Chorus]
               Dm
Let's fall in love for the night
        G                 Am
And forget in the morning
           Dm
Play me a song that you like
         G                    C
You can bet I'll know every line
      Dm                            G
I'm a boy that your boy hoped that you would avoid
        C                               Am
Don't waste your eyes on jealous guys, fuck that noise
Dm           G                    C
I know better than to call you mine

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
chord gitar
Finneas
BERITA TERKAIT
fabula-milik-mahalini-simak-lirik-lagu-pecahkan-hatiku-berikut-ini.jpg

Chord Gitar Pecahkan Hatiku - Mahalini: Yakinkanlah Sayangku Buktikanlah Cintamu, Cintamu

18 jam lalu

chord-gitar-dan-lirik-lagu-nemen323.jpg

Chord Gitar Lagu Nemen - Gildcoustic: Kudune Kowe Ngerti Tresnoku Nomer Siji

1 hari lalu

mahalini-raharja-ramai-jadi-perbincangan-publik.jpg

Chord Gitar Bawa Dia Kembali - Mahalini: Oh Tuhan, Tolonglah Bawa Dia Kembali Bersamaku

1 hari lalu

musik-video-cruel-summer-taylor-swift.jpg

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift: I Don't Wanna Keep Secrets Just To Keep You

3 hari lalu

  • 5 Skincare Terbaru dari NPURE, Formula Bright Boost, Ampuh Cerahkan Kulitmu
    Skincare
    5 Skincare Terbaru dari NPURE, Formula Bright Boost, Ampuh Cerahkan Kulitmu
    BMKG Ungkap Pada April-Juni, Suhu Panas Mencapai Puncak, Ini 5 Sunscreen yang Bantu Lindungi Kulitmu
    Bodycare
    BMKG Ungkap Pada April-Juni, Suhu Panas Mencapai Puncak, Ini 5 Sunscreen yang Bantu Lindungi Kulitmu
    3 Rekomendasi Sunscreen Anak yang Ampuh Beri Perlindungan Selama Cuaca Panas
    Bodycare
    3 Rekomendasi Sunscreen Anak yang Ampuh Beri Perlindungan Selama Cuaca Panas
    5 Rekomendasi Laptop Intel Core i3 Generasi 11, Murah Terjangkau Mulai Rp 5 Jutaan
    Produk Laptop
    5 Rekomendasi Laptop Intel Core i3 Generasi 11, Murah Terjangkau Mulai Rp 5 Jutaan
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Gaming Murah Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan, Ramah di Kantong Pelajar
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Gaming Murah Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan, Ramah di Kantong Pelajar
    7 Bahan Alami Ampuh Mengatasi Kaki Belang karena Pakai Sandal Jepit saat Cuaca Panas
    Bodycare
    7 Bahan Alami Ampuh Mengatasi Kaki Belang karena Pakai Sandal Jepit saat Cuaca Panas
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Dijual Rumah Bandung Cimenyan Di Taman Melati Flamingo
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Cimenyan Di Taman Melati Flamingo
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Tanah Kavling Murah Pakis Tumpang Malang Bisa diangsur Tanpa Bunga
    Tanah Kavling Murah Pakis Tumpang Malang Bisa diangsur Tanpa Bunga
    Rp35.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Dijual Rumah Dekat RS JIH Jogja, 2 Lantai
    Dijual Rumah Dekat RS JIH Jogja, 2 Lantai
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Kijang pick up 1986
    Kijang pick up 1986
    Rp29.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Cimahi
    Jual Rumah Bandung Baleendah Di Cluster Rancamanyar
    Jual Rumah Bandung Baleendah Di Cluster Rancamanyar
    Rp800.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Rumah Baru Siap Huni Full Furnish Type Clarion CitraGrand Semarang
    Rumah Baru Siap Huni Full Furnish Type Clarion CitraGrand Semarang
    Rp2,8 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    TERDEKAT, Call 0811 1749 490, Cuci Sepatu Express
    TERDEKAT, Call 0811 1749 490, Cuci Sepatu Express
    Rp65.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    PREMIUM, Call 0811 1749 490, Jasa Cuci Sofa sentul city
    PREMIUM, Call 0811 1749 490, Jasa Cuci Sofa sentul city
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    TERPERCAYA, Call 0811 1749 490, Cuci Sofa Dan Kasur bogor
    TERPERCAYA, Call 0811 1749 490, Cuci Sofa Dan Kasur bogor
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    PREMIUM, Call 0811 1749 490, Cuci Sepatu Dekat Sini
    PREMIUM, Call 0811 1749 490, Cuci Sepatu Dekat Sini
    Rp65.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Ruko Boston Square Perumahan Kota Wisata Cibubur
    Ruko Boston Square Perumahan Kota Wisata Cibubur
    Rp1,3 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    AHLI, Call 0811 1749 490, Cuci Sepatu Kanvas
    AHLI, Call 0811 1749 490, Cuci Sepatu Kanvas
    Rp65.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Astanaanyar Di Karasak Astana Anyar
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Astanaanyar Di Karasak Astana Anyar
    Rp2,2 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Mobil Mazda 2 GT Sky Active Matic 2015 Pajak Hidup - Karawang
    Mobil Mazda 2 GT Sky Active Matic 2015 Pajak Hidup - Karawang
    Rp185.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    Mobil Toyota Avanza G 2013 Hitam Seken Siap Pakai - Karawang
    Mobil Toyota Avanza G 2013 Hitam Seken Siap Pakai - Karawang
    Rp125.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    Mobil Toyota Yaris S TRD 2015 AT Putih Seken Normal Siap Pakai - Karawang
    Mobil Toyota Yaris S TRD 2015 AT Putih Seken Normal Siap Pakai - Karawang
    Rp175.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    Mobil Toyota Yaris L TRD 2017 Merah Seken Pajak Hidup Surat Lengkap - Karawang
    Mobil Toyota Yaris L TRD 2017 Merah Seken Pajak Hidup Surat Lengkap - Karawang
    Rp185.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    Mobil Toyota Innova G 2.4 Reborn 2018 Putih Seken Pajak Panjang - Karawang
    Mobil Toyota Innova G 2.4 Reborn 2018 Putih Seken Pajak Panjang - Karawang
    Rp336.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    HP iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB iBox Aman No Minus - Karawang
    HP iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB iBox Aman No Minus - Karawang
    Rp19.700.000
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    HP iPhone 11 128GB Putih Seken Aman Siap Pakai - Karawang
    HP iPhone 11 128GB Putih Seken Aman Siap Pakai - Karawang
    Rp8.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan