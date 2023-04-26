Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Shoong! - Taeyang ft Lisa BLACKPINK, Trending setelah Dirilis

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Shoong! - Taeyang ft Lisa BLACKPINK, trending nomor urut 2 di YouTube setelah dirilis, Selasa (25/4/2023).

Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul
Editor: Nuryanti
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Shoong! - Taeyang ft Lisa BLACKPINK, Trending setelah Dirilis
YouTube THEBLACKLABEL
Lirik dan terjemahan lagu Shoong! - Taeyang dan Lisa BLACKPINK di Mini Album Down to Earth 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu berjudul Shoong! oleh Taeyang BIGBANG berduet dengan Lisa BLACKPINK.

Lagu Shoong! dirilis bersamaan dengan album solo Taeyang bertajuk Down to Earth, Selasa (25/4/2023).

Sementara video musik lagu Shoong! sudah dapat disaksikan di YouTube THEBLACKLABEL.

Baru saja dirilis, video musik lagu Shoong! telah ditonton lebih dari 11 juta kali.

Bahkan belum 24 jam tayang, video musik Shoong!  trending nomor urut 2 di YouTube kategori musik, Rabu (26/4/2023).

Kolaborasi keduanya ini cukup dinanti oleh para penggemar, mengingat keduanya dikenal berbakat dalam bernyanyi dan menari.

Baca juga: Taeyang Rilis Video Dance Bareng Lisa BLACKPINK di Mini Album Down to Earth

Lirik Lagu Shoong! - Taeyang ft Lisa BLACKPINK

Yeah

Oh (Oh)
Neoreul bomyeon nae simjangeun kung
Nae siseoneun neoreul hyanghae zoom (Zoom)
Eonjedeunji eodirado vroom, vroom
Yeah, oneul neoneun paransaek (Yeah)
Pyeongsoboda jogeum chagapge (Yeah)
Uri yojeum yejeon gatji antago
Malhaedo useoneomgyeo that's all I know

Eorinae gateun nae jangnan
Jinsimi anya nan nah, nah
Aljana naegen gyeolguk neoppuningeol

Neoegеro dallyeoganeun jung
Ramboreuginiboda ppalli syung
Dochakjinеun eonjena you
I’m like shoong-oong-oong, oong-oong-oong
Neoegero dallyeoganeun jung
Don't you worry, I'm coming soon
Nega joahadeon naui chum
Like shoong-oong-oong, oong-oong-oong

Shoong, shoong, shoong
Shoong, shoong, shoong
Neoegero dallyeoganeun jung
Shoong, shoong, shoong
Ramboreuginiboda ppalli syung
Shoong, shoong, shoong

Coming for you in the fast lane
Got me all fired up full gas tank
Put the pedal to the floor when I hit the door
Give me everything you got like the bank is owed, yeah
You pull up in the lambo
With that drip that shit like candles
And I lose my grip where the handle
And I’d choose you over the band doe
You keep my engine on purr
You could never get swerved
How you move round the curves make me, ooh
You got that thing that I want
Know your love hit the spot
And you never should stop, baby, shoong

Machi sarangeun buljangnan

TribunSolo.com
