Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Shoong! - Taeyang ft Lisa BLACKPINK, Trending setelah Dirilis

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu berjudul Shoong! oleh Taeyang BIGBANG berduet dengan Lisa BLACKPINK.

Lagu Shoong! dirilis bersamaan dengan album solo Taeyang bertajuk Down to Earth, Selasa (25/4/2023).

Sementara video musik lagu Shoong! sudah dapat disaksikan di YouTube THEBLACKLABEL.

Baru saja dirilis, video musik lagu Shoong! telah ditonton lebih dari 11 juta kali.

Bahkan belum 24 jam tayang, video musik Shoong! trending nomor urut 2 di YouTube kategori musik, Rabu (26/4/2023).

Kolaborasi keduanya ini cukup dinanti oleh para penggemar, mengingat keduanya dikenal berbakat dalam bernyanyi dan menari.

Lirik Lagu Shoong! - Taeyang ft Lisa BLACKPINK

Yeah

Oh (Oh)

Neoreul bomyeon nae simjangeun kung

Nae siseoneun neoreul hyanghae zoom (Zoom)

Eonjedeunji eodirado vroom, vroom

Yeah, oneul neoneun paransaek (Yeah)

Pyeongsoboda jogeum chagapge (Yeah)

Uri yojeum yejeon gatji antago

Malhaedo useoneomgyeo that's all I know

Eorinae gateun nae jangnan

Jinsimi anya nan nah, nah

Aljana naegen gyeolguk neoppuningeol

Neoegеro dallyeoganeun jung

Ramboreuginiboda ppalli syung

Dochakjinеun eonjena you

I’m like shoong-oong-oong, oong-oong-oong

Neoegero dallyeoganeun jung

Don't you worry, I'm coming soon

Nega joahadeon naui chum

Like shoong-oong-oong, oong-oong-oong

Shoong, shoong, shoong

Shoong, shoong, shoong

Neoegero dallyeoganeun jung

Shoong, shoong, shoong

Ramboreuginiboda ppalli syung

Shoong, shoong, shoong

Coming for you in the fast lane

Got me all fired up full gas tank

Put the pedal to the floor when I hit the door

Give me everything you got like the bank is owed, yeah

You pull up in the lambo

With that drip that shit like candles

And I lose my grip where the handle

And I’d choose you over the band doe

You keep my engine on purr

You could never get swerved

How you move round the curves make me, ooh

You got that thing that I want

Know your love hit the spot

And you never should stop, baby, shoong

Machi sarangeun buljangnan