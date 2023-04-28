Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Open Arms - SZA feat Travis Scott: Open Arms, You Keep Me Open

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Open Arms yang dipopulerkan oleh SZA feat Travis Scott.

SZA telah merilis lagu 'Open Arms' pada 9 Desember 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Open Arms yang Dinyanyikan oleh SZA feat Travis Scott:

When you do your best you ca-, I done told you

When you do your best, hell, that's all you can do

You and me and anybody else

So they always start talkin'

Ooh

Runnin' away from where I'm from

Never can stay with no one

Loving you almost feels like something

When no ones around me, you lost and found me

I was surrounded

With open, open, open, open arms (ooh)

Open arms, you keep me open

I'm so devoted

You keep me open, open arms

I'm so devoted to you, to you, to you

Spent your life bein' hopeless

Chokin' on insecurity

I know all this is bad

But, please, put a leash on me anyway

Who needs self-esteem anyway?

I hate myself to make you stay

Push me away, I'll be right here

With open, open, open, open arms (ooh)

Open arms, you keep me open

I'm so devoted

You keep me open, open arms

I'm so devoted to you, to you, to you

No matter what come between us, yeah, I decided (ayy)

I'm forever ridin' (whoa), you're forever guidin' (ayy)

Pull up on an opp, hit his curb up, slide it (brr)

Notice when you mad, ain't no words, just silence (ooh)

You my favorite color, now you seein' every shade of me

You say that I'm trippin', I hit back like, "Where you takin' me?"

Locked in for life, on God, no replacin' me

Consequences, repercussions, karma keep on changin' me

For you I try, face card valid, ID

C'est la vie, go to Paris, it ain't five-star, it ain't me

Over-solid, keep it concrete, I'ma bet it on your whole fee

Just don't switch sides, I could fire piece your wrist, AP

Through the ups and downs and all the heat

Take a turn and tell you what it be

Backshots make you feel relief, anything, just don't you ever leave

I guess I gotta go

I guess it's time to go

I gotta let you go

(I'm so devoted)

You keep me open

Gotta let you go, gotta let you go

I gotta let you go, I must

You're the only one that's holdin' me down

(You're the only one holdin' me down)

('Cause I'm the only one that's holdin' me down)

Terjemahan Lagu Open Arms yang Dinyanyikan oleh SZA feat Travis Scott:

Ketika kamu melakukan yang terbaik, aku sudah memberi tahumu

Ketika kamu melakukan yang terbaik, sial, hanya itu yang dapat kamu lakukan

Kamu dan aku dan siapa pun

Jadi mereka selalu mulai bicara

Ooh

Lari dari tempat asalku

Tidak pernah bisa tinggal dengan siapa pun

Mencintaimu hampir terasa seperti sesuatu

Ketika tidak ada orang di sekitarku, kamu kehilangan dan menemukanku

Aku dikelilingi

Dengan tangan terbuka, terbuka, terbuka, terbuka (ooh)

Tangan terbuka, kamu membuatku tetap terbuka

Aku sangat setia

Kamu membuat saya tetap terbuka, tangan terbuka

Aku sangat setia padamu, padamu, padamu