Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Open Arms - SZA feat Travis Scott: Open Arms, You Keep Me Open

Lagu 'Open Arms' telah dirilis SZA pada 9 Desember 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Editor: Tiara Shelavie
YouTube SZA
SZA - Lagu 'Open Arms' telah dirilis SZA pada 9 Desember 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Open Arms yang dipopulerkan oleh SZA feat Travis Scott.

SZA telah merilis lagu 'Open Arms' pada 9 Desember 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Open Arms yang Dinyanyikan oleh SZA feat Travis Scott:

When you do your best you ca-, I done told you
When you do your best, hell, that's all you can do
You and me and anybody else
So they always start talkin'

Ooh
Runnin' away from where I'm from
Never can stay with no one
Loving you almost feels like something
When no ones around me, you lost and found me
I was surrounded

With open, open, open, open arms (ooh)
Open arms, you keep me open
I'm so devoted
You keep me open, open arms
I'm so devoted to you, to you, to you

Spent your life bein' hopeless
Chokin' on insecurity
I know all this is bad
But, please, put a leash on me anyway
Who needs self-esteem anyway?
I hate myself to make you stay
Push me away, I'll be right here

With open, open, open, open arms (ooh)
Open arms, you keep me open
I'm so devoted
You keep me open, open arms
I'm so devoted to you, to you, to you

No matter what come between us, yeah, I decided (ayy)
I'm forever ridin' (whoa), you're forever guidin' (ayy)
Pull up on an opp, hit his curb up, slide it (brr)
Notice when you mad, ain't no words, just silence (ooh)
You my favorite color, now you seein' every shade of me
You say that I'm trippin', I hit back like, "Where you takin' me?"
Locked in for life, on God, no replacin' me
Consequences, repercussions, karma keep on changin' me
For you I try, face card valid, ID
C'est la vie, go to Paris, it ain't five-star, it ain't me
Over-solid, keep it concrete, I'ma bet it on your whole fee
Just don't switch sides, I could fire piece your wrist, AP
Through the ups and downs and all the heat
Take a turn and tell you what it be
Backshots make you feel relief, anything, just don't you ever leave

I guess I gotta go
I guess it's time to go
I gotta let you go
(I'm so devoted)
You keep me open
Gotta let you go, gotta let you go
I gotta let you go, I must
You're the only one that's holdin' me down
(You're the only one holdin' me down)
('Cause I'm the only one that's holdin' me down)

Terjemahan Lagu Open Arms yang Dinyanyikan oleh SZA feat Travis Scott:

Ketika kamu melakukan yang terbaik, aku sudah memberi tahumu
Ketika kamu melakukan yang terbaik, sial, hanya itu yang dapat kamu lakukan
Kamu dan aku dan siapa pun
Jadi mereka selalu mulai bicara

Ooh
Lari dari tempat asalku
Tidak pernah bisa tinggal dengan siapa pun
Mencintaimu hampir terasa seperti sesuatu
Ketika tidak ada orang di sekitarku, kamu kehilangan dan menemukanku
Aku dikelilingi

Dengan tangan terbuka, terbuka, terbuka, terbuka (ooh)
Tangan terbuka, kamu membuatku tetap terbuka
Aku sangat setia
Kamu membuat saya tetap terbuka, tangan terbuka
Aku sangat setia padamu, padamu, padamu

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
