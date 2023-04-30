Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Right There - Ariana Grande feat Big Sean: And I'll Never Let You Go

Ariana Grande di Musik Video Right There. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Right There yang dipopulerkan oleh Right There - Ariana Grande feat Big Sean.

Ariana Grande dan Big Sean telah merilis lagu 'Right There' pada tahun 2013, lalu.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Right There yang Dinyanyikan oleh Ariana Grande feat Big Sean:

If you wanna party, if you, if you wanna party

Then put your hands up (put your hands up)

(If you wanna party, if, if, if you wanna party)

Then put your hands up (put your hands up)

(You got it, you got it babe)

(You got it, you got it babe)

(You got it, you got it babe)

Sean Don! (You got it, you got it babe) Okay, this, this, this

For my number one girl

Who got the top spot title

Spent an hour in the bathroom

Walked out looking like a model

God! Doing what you do

Got me right there with Apollo on the moon (moon)

Who needs genies in a bottle

Girl, if they already got you

Boy you make me feel so lucky (got you, I got you)

Finally the stars align

Never has it been so easy

To be in love and to give you this heart of mine

You know what I need (ayy)

I know what you like, (ayy)

Put it all together baby, we could be alright (hey)

How could this be wrong

When it feels so right

Yeah, I really love you, I really love you

And I'll never let you go

You should know

I'm never gonna change

I'm always gonna stay

You call for me

I'm right there (right there)

Right there (right there)

Cause you listen and you care

You're so different

No one compares

And if you never change

I'm gonna stay right there

I'll always be right there

You got it, you got it babe

You got it, you got it babe

I get butterflies, just thinking

About you boy you're on my mind

Sometimes I catch myself daydreaming

Lost in your eyes and I lose all track of time