Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Right There - Ariana Grande feat Big Sean: And I'll Never Let You Go

If you wanna party, if you, if you wanna party
Then put your hands up (put your hands up)
(If you wanna party, if, if, if you wanna party)
Then put your hands up (put your hands up)
(You got it, you got it babe)
(You got it, you got it babe)
(You got it, you got it babe)
Sean Don! (You got it, you got it babe) Okay, this, this, this
For my number one girl
Who got the top spot title
Spent an hour in the bathroom
Walked out looking like a model
God! Doing what you do
Got me right there with Apollo on the moon (moon)
Who needs genies in a bottle
Girl, if they already got you
Boy you make me feel so lucky (got you, I got you)
Finally the stars align
Never has it been so easy
To be in love and to give you this heart of mine
You know what I need (ayy)
I know what you like, (ayy)
Put it all together baby, we could be alright (hey)
How could this be wrong
When it feels so right
Yeah, I really love you, I really love you
And I'll never let you go
You should know
I'm never gonna change
I'm always gonna stay
You call for me
I'm right there (right there)
Right there (right there)
Cause you listen and you care
You're so different
No one compares
And if you never change
I'm gonna stay right there
I'll always be right there
You got it, you got it babe
You got it, you got it babe
I get butterflies, just thinking
About you boy you're on my mind
Sometimes I catch myself daydreaming
Lost in your eyes and I lose all track of time
