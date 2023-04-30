Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Right There - Ariana Grande feat Big Sean: And I'll Never Let You Go

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Right There yang dipopulerkan oleh Right There - Ariana Grande feat Big Sean.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Right There - Ariana Grande feat Big Sean: And I'll Never Let You Go
Tangkapan Layar Musik Video Right There Ariana Grande feat Big Sean
Ariana Grande di Musik Video Right There. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Right There yang dipopulerkan oleh Right There - Ariana Grande feat Big Sean. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Right There yang dipopulerkan oleh Right There - Ariana Grande feat Big Sean.

Ariana Grande dan Big Sean telah merilis lagu 'Right There' pada tahun 2013, lalu.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Right There yang Dinyanyikan oleh Ariana Grande feat Big Sean:

If you wanna party, if you, if you wanna party
Then put your hands up (put your hands up)
(If you wanna party, if, if, if you wanna party)

Then put your hands up (put your hands up)
(You got it, you got it babe)
(You got it, you got it babe)
(You got it, you got it babe)

Sean Don! (You got it, you got it babe) Okay, this, this, this
For my number one girl
Who got the top spot title
Spent an hour in the bathroom
Walked out looking like a model
God! Doing what you do

Got me right there with Apollo on the moon (moon)
Who needs genies in a bottle
Girl, if they already got you
Boy you make me feel so lucky (got you, I got you)

Finally the stars align
Never has it been so easy
To be in love and to give you this heart of mine
You know what I need (ayy)

I know what you like, (ayy)
Put it all together baby, we could be alright (hey)
How could this be wrong
When it feels so right

Yeah, I really love you, I really love you

And I'll never let you go
You should know
I'm never gonna change
I'm always gonna stay
You call for me
I'm right there (right there)

Right there (right there)
Cause you listen and you care
You're so different
No one compares
And if you never change
I'm gonna stay right there

I'll always be right there
You got it, you got it babe

You got it, you got it babe
I get butterflies, just thinking
About you boy you're on my mind
Sometimes I catch myself daydreaming
Lost in your eyes and I lose all track of time

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Ariana Grande
Big Sean
BERITA TERKAIT
ariana-grande-my-everything.jpg

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Best Mistake - Ariana Grande ft Big Sean

Senin, 19 September 2022

ariana-grande-8965.jpg

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Motive - Ariana Grande ft Doja Cat: Cause I See You Trying

Jumat, 16 September 2022

ariana-grande-my-everything.jpg

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Focus - Ariana Grande

Rabu, 14 September 2022

ariana-grande-my-everything.jpg

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tattooed Heart - Ariana Grande

Selasa, 13 September 2022

  • 5 Rekomendasi Dehumidifier Handal, Hempas Kelembapan Berlebih Penyebab Jamur
    Alat Elektronik
    5 Rekomendasi Dehumidifier Handal, Hempas Kelembapan Berlebih Penyebab Jamur
    5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Refresh Rate 120 Hz, Performa Sat Set hanya Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Refresh Rate 120 Hz, Performa Sat Set hanya Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan
    Tak Selalu Buruk, Ini 5 Manfaat Bermain Game Mobile Legends
    Aplikasi Handphone
    Tak Selalu Buruk, Ini 5 Manfaat Bermain Game Mobile Legends
    5 Rekomendasi Bedak dari Fanbo Cosmetics, Makeup Jadul dengan Ragam Pilihan yang Bikin Nostalgia
    Produk Kecantikan
    5 Rekomendasi Bedak dari Fanbo Cosmetics, Makeup Jadul dengan Ragam Pilihan yang Bikin Nostalgia
    Review AVARO LS3000 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Menyapu Hingga Mengepel Lantai Cukup 1 Alat
    Alat Elektronik
    Review AVARO LS3000 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Menyapu Hingga Mengepel Lantai Cukup 1 Alat
    5 Rekomendasi Cangkir Sup, Membawa Bekal Kini Lebih Bervariatif
    Penyimpanan Makanan
    5 Rekomendasi Cangkir Sup, Membawa Bekal Kini Lebih Bervariatif
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Mobil Toyota Yaris TRD 2019 Merah Seken Manual - Demak
    Mobil Toyota Yaris TRD 2019 Merah Seken Manual - Demak
    Rp199.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Demak
    Mobil Toyota Camry 2009 Hitam Seken Siap Pakai - Magelang
    Mobil Toyota Camry 2009 Hitam Seken Siap Pakai - Magelang
    Rp120.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang
    Mobil Honda Freed PSD 2014 Silver Seken Matic - Magelang Kota
    Mobil Honda Freed PSD 2014 Silver Seken Matic - Magelang Kota
    Rp177.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang Kota
    Mobil Nissan Livina Gear 2009 Silver Seken Pajak Hidup - Magelang
    Mobil Nissan Livina Gear 2009 Silver Seken Pajak Hidup - Magelang
    Rp82.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang Kota
    Mobil Honda CRV 2009 Brown Seken Istimewa Siap Pakai - Magelang
    Mobil Honda CRV 2009 Brown Seken Istimewa Siap Pakai - Magelang
    Rp125.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang Kota
    Mobil Toyota Kijang Innova E 2006 Hitam Seken Manual - Magelang
    Mobil Toyota Kijang Innova E 2006 Hitam Seken Manual - Magelang
    Rp87.500.000
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang Kota
    Mobil KIA Picanto Tahun 2009 Putih Seken Matic - Magelang
    Mobil KIA Picanto Tahun 2009 Putih Seken Matic - Magelang
    Rp80.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang Kota
    Hp iPhone 12 64GB Green Bergaransi - Magelang
    Hp iPhone 12 64GB Green Bergaransi - Magelang
    Rp10.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang Kota
    Mobil Toyota Yaris 2011 Manual Silver Seken Pajak Hidup - Magelang
    Mobil Toyota Yaris 2011 Manual Silver Seken Pajak Hidup - Magelang
    Rp108.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang Kota
    Mobil Nissan Grand Livina 2011 Hitam Seken Pajak Hidup Surat Lengkap - Semarang
    Mobil Nissan Grand Livina 2011 Hitam Seken Pajak Hidup Surat Lengkap - Semarang
    Rp93.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Kerajinan Anyaman Karpet dan Keranjang - Denpasar
    Kerajinan Anyaman Karpet dan Keranjang - Denpasar
    Rp260.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Kerajinan Rantang Bambu dan Sokase - Yogyakarta
    Kerajinan Rantang Bambu dan Sokase - Yogyakarta
    Rp38.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Mobil Nissan XTraik ST 2004 Bekas Normal Pajak Hidup Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Nissan XTraik ST 2004 Bekas Normal Pajak Hidup Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Barat
    Rp64.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Tanah Kavling Murah Pakis Tumpang Malang bisa diangsur 5 tahun tanpa bunga
    Tanah Kavling Murah Pakis Tumpang Malang bisa diangsur 5 tahun tanpa bunga
    Rp35.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tanah Kavling Termurah Siap Bangun Prospektif
    Tanah Kavling Termurah Siap Bangun Prospektif
    Rp65.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    MURAH!!0858-7776-6355 WA, Grosir Karpet Murah di Sukabumi,
    MURAH!!0858-7776-6355 WA, Grosir Karpet Murah di Sukabumi,
    Rp675.000
    Jawa Barat, Sukabumi
    SIAP KIRIM, CALL +62 852-1533-9500, Septic Tank Biofil Melayani Ungaran
    SIAP KIRIM, CALL +62 852-1533-9500, Septic Tank Biofil Melayani Ungaran
    Rp10.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    RUMAH CANTIK HARGA MURAH DI KASIHAN
    RUMAH CANTIK HARGA MURAH DI KASIHAN
    Rp425.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    VILLA DIJUAL DEKAT KAWASAN WISATA KALIURANG DI PAKEM
    VILLA DIJUAL DEKAT KAWASAN WISATA KALIURANG DI PAKEM
    Rp1,9 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Motor honda beat karbu tahun 2012 bekas warna pink mulus
    Motor honda beat karbu tahun 2012 bekas warna pink mulus
    Rp6.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan