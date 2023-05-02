Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Loved Me Back to Life - Celine Dion: Turn The Lights Down
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Loved Me Back to Life yang dipopulerkan oleh Celine Dion dalam artikel berikut.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Loved Me Back to Life yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Celine Dion.
Loved Me Back to Life dirilis pada 3 September 2013 dalam album Loved Me Back to Life.
Tembang Loved Me Back to Life memiliki genre musik pop berdurasi 3 menit 50 detik.
Lirik
I was walking stuck inside my head
I couldn't get out
Turn the lights down
The voices inside are so loud.
Need a jump start
Catatonia
I couldn't feel, I wish that I could disappear
The voices inside are so real.
But you stood by my side.
Night after night, night after night.
You loved me back to life, life
From the coma the wait is over.
You loved me back to life, life
From the coma, we're lovers again tonight.
Back to life, back to life,
Back to life, back to life, yeah
You woke me up, one touch and I felt alive
You loved me back to life,
Back to life, thought I died.
The voices inside were so quiet.
But you stood by my side
Night after night, night after night
You loved me back to life, life
From the coma the wait is over.
You loved me back to life, life
From the coma, we're lovers again tonight.
Strong hands, thick skin, and an open heart
You saw through the pain, saw through the mask
You never gave up on me, yeah
Life, life
From the coma, the wait is over.
You loved me back to life, life
From the coma, we're lovers again tonight
Back to life, back to life,
back to life, back to life
Back to life, back to life,
back to life, back to life, yeah
Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia