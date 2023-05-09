Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers feat Coldplay, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Berikut chord gitar lagu Something Just Like This yang dipopulerkan oleh The Chainsmokers feat Coldplay.

Penulis: Lanny Latifah
Editor: Sri Juliati
Pixabay/FirmBee
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu Something Just Like This, lengkap dengan liriknya.

Lagu Something Just Like This ini dipopulerkan oleh The Chainsmokers feat Band Coldplay.

Lagu ini termasuk dalam album The Chainsmokers yang bertajuk Memories...Do Not Open (2017).

Chord Gitar Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers feat Coldplay:

[Intro]
G A Bm A G A Bm

[Verse 1]
       D                                        G
I've been reading books of old
       A                              Bm
The legends and the myths
       D                     G
Achilles and his gold
       A                      Bm
Hercules and his gifts
       D                   G
Spiderman's control
       A                      Bm
And Batman with his fists
       D                G                                          Bm
And clearly I don't see myself upon that list

[Pre-Chorus]
                                   A
She said "Where'd you wanna go?
G                    A                Bm
How much you wanna risk?
        A                  G
I'm not looking for somebody
                               A           Bm
With some superhuman gifts
                    A     G
Some superhero
                   A       Bm
Some fairytale bliss
                 A                          G
Just something I can turn to
             A                Bm
Somebody I can kiss

[Bridge]
                                A             G
I want something just like this
                     A                    Bm
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
                     A               G
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
                     A              Bm
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
                                      A              G
Oh I want something just like this
                     A                    Bm
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
                     A               G
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
                     A               Bm
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

[Chorus]
                                      F#m
Oh I want something just like this
                                       D G A Bm
I want something just like this

[Instrumental]
D G Bm A
D G Bm A
D G Bm A

[Verse 2]
  D                                             G
I've been reading books of old
        A                              Bm
The legends and the myths
        D                            G
The testaments they told
        A                          Bm
The moon and its eclipse
                  D              G
And Superman unrolls
           A                Bm
A suit before he lifts
            D               G              A                 Bm
But I'm not the kind of person that it fits

[Pre-Chorus]
                                    A
She said Where'd you wanna go?
G                    A                Bm
How much you wanna risk?
        A                  G
I'm not looking for somebody
                     A                      Bm
With some superhuman gifts
                  A       G
Some superhero
                  A       Bm
Some fairytale bliss
                  A                          G
Just something I can turn to
         A                  Bm
Somebody I can kiss

[Chorus]
                               F#m
I want something just like this
                                       D G A Bm
I want something just like this

[Instrumental]
D G Bm A
D G Bm A
D G Bm A

[Bridge]
                                  D            G
I want something just like this
                      D                   Bm
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
                      D           G
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
                      D                 Bm
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
                                        D           G
Oh I want something just like this
                      D                  Bm
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
                      D           G
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
                      D                  Bm
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

[Pre-Chorus]
                                   D
She said Where'd you wanna go?
G                   D                Bm
How much you wanna risk?
        D                  G
I'm not looking for somebody
                          D                Bm
With some superhuman gifts
                     D   G
Some superhero
                     D    Bm
Some fairytale bliss
                     D                      G
Just something I can turn to
            D               Bm
Somebody I can kiss
                                  D    G A Bm
I want something just like this

[Instrumental]
D G A Bm
D G A Bm
D G A Bm

[Chorus]
                                  D         G  A Bm
Oh I want something just like this

[Instrumental]
D G A Bm
D G A Bm
D G A Bm

[Chorus]
                                  D         G  A Bm
Oh I want something just like this

[Instrumental]
D G A Bm
D G A Bm
D G A Bm

[Chorus]
                                 D          G  A Bm
Oh I want something just like this

[Outro]
D G A Bm
D G A Bm

