Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Spicy - aespa: Causе I'm Too Spicy For Your Heart
Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu Spicy milik aespa lengkap dengan terjemahan Indonesia.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Girl group SM Entertainment, aespa akhirnya resmi merilis mini album ketiga mereka yang bertajuk MY WORLD.
Diketahui album tersebut berisi 6 lagu yaitu, Welcome To My World (Feat Naevis), Spicy, Salty & Sweet, Thristy, I’m Unhappy, dan Till We Meet Again.
Berikut lirik lagu Spicy milik aespa, lengkap dengan terjemahan Indonesia:
Uh, uh, too spicy
You want my A to Z
But you won't eorimeopseo
Machyeobwa sweet ttoneun freak
What is hiding underneath (I see)
Mangseorideut ganboneun neo rihoeneun eopseo
Oh, nah, you won't get it
No, no, you want to get it, I say
Kkamppak hansungan kkeureoanggyeo you'll be mine (Mine)
Saljjak dagawa can cross my borderline (Line, line, line)
Neol ttabunhage haetdeon every day
Heungmiroun deocheul danjyeojulgе
Ttwieo deureobwa just right now
'Causе I'm too spicy for your heart, ring the fire alarm
Simjangeul pagodeuro neon, I'm too spicy
Beonjineun jageuk soge neon baro sungan
Tto dareun nareul balgyeonhae, I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy
Don't stop, geomnaejima, bang, bang, oechyeobwa
I'm too spicy, yeah, I'm too spicy
You know that I don't stop yongginaebwa next step myself
I'm too spicy, too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy
Tell my what you see when you look at me
'Cause I am a ten out of ten honestly
Gisega dareun move neol apdohaneun groove
But you keep wasting your time
Dude, don't chase me gyeonggohae nan erase me
Meolli darana
Hey, ijen algenni
Wollaebuteo bad, I'm so bad honestly so bad
Jeonbu gajillae jigeumbuteon call your mine (Mine)
Domangchilgeomyeon don't cross my borderline (Line, line, line)
Neul ppeonhagimanhaetdeon every day
Ije ruleeul beoseo nalttae
Eoryeopji ana just right now
'Cause I'm too spicy for your heart, ring the fire alarm
Simjangeul pagodeuro neon, I'm too spicy
Beonjineun jageuk soge neon baro sungan
Tto dareun nareul balgyeonhae, I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy
Ready? Uh