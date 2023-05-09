Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Spicy - aespa: Causе I'm Too Spicy For Your Heart

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Girl group SM Entertainment, aespa akhirnya resmi merilis mini album ketiga mereka yang bertajuk MY WORLD.

Diketahui album tersebut berisi 6 lagu yaitu, Welcome To My World (Feat Naevis), Spicy, Salty & Sweet, Thristy, I’m Unhappy, dan Till We Meet Again.

Berikut lirik lagu Spicy milik aespa, lengkap dengan terjemahan Indonesia:

Uh, uh, too spicy

You want my A to Z

But you won't eorimeopseo

Machyeobwa sweet ttoneun freak

What is hiding underneath (I see)

Mangseorideut ganboneun neo rihoeneun eopseo

Oh, nah, you won't get it

No, no, you want to get it, I say

Kkamppak hansungan kkeureoanggyeo you'll be mine (Mine)

Saljjak dagawa can cross my borderline (Line, line, line)

Neol ttabunhage haetdeon every day

Heungmiroun deocheul danjyeojulgе

Ttwieo deureobwa just right now

'Causе I'm too spicy for your heart, ring the fire alarm

Simjangeul pagodeuro neon, I'm too spicy

Beonjineun jageuk soge neon baro sungan

Tto dareun nareul balgyeonhae, I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Don't stop, geomnaejima, bang, bang, oechyeobwa

I'm too spicy, yeah, I'm too spicy

You know that I don't stop yongginaebwa next step myself

I'm too spicy, too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Tell my what you see when you look at me

'Cause I am a ten out of ten honestly

Gisega dareun move neol apdohaneun groove

But you keep wasting your time

Dude, don't chase me gyeonggohae nan erase me

Meolli darana

Hey, ijen algenni

Wollaebuteo bad, I'm so bad honestly so bad

Jeonbu gajillae jigeumbuteon call your mine (Mine)

Domangchilgeomyeon don't cross my borderline (Line, line, line)

Neul ppeonhagimanhaetdeon every day

Ije ruleeul beoseo nalttae

Eoryeopji ana just right now

'Cause I'm too spicy for your heart, ring the fire alarm

Simjangeul pagodeuro neon, I'm too spicy

Beonjineun jageuk soge neon baro sungan

Tto dareun nareul balgyeonhae, I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Ready? Uh