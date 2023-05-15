Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Paradise - Coldplay: In The Night The Stormy Night She'll Close Her Eyes

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Paradise yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay.

Coldplay telah merilis lagu 'Paradise' pada tahun 2011, lalu.

Lagu 'Paradise' terdapat pada album ke-5 Coldplay yang bertajuk 'Mylo Xyloto'.

Di Spotify, lagu 'Paradise' milik Coldplay ini menjadi salah satu yang populer dengan meraih 997 ribu pendengar.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Paradise yang Dinyanyikan oleh Coldplay:

When she was just a girl she expected the world

But it flew away from her reach

So she ran away in her sleep

Dreamed of para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise, para-para-paradise

Every time she closed her eyes

When she was just a girl she expected the world

But it flew away from her reach

And the bullets catch in her teeth

Life goes on, it gets so heavy

The wheel breaks the butterfly

Every tear a waterfall

In the night the stormy night she'll close her eyes

In the night the stormy night away she'd fly

Dream of para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

She'd dream of para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

Sing, la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la

And so lying underneath those stormy skies

She'd say, "oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

I know the sun must set to rise"

This could be para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

This could be para-para-paradise

(Oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh)

This could be para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

This could be para-para-paradise

Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh, oh