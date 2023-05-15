Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Paradise - Coldplay: In The Night The Stormy Night She'll Close Her Eyes

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Paradise milik Coldplay yang telah dirilis pada tahun 2011, lalu.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Paradise - Coldplay: In The Night The Stormy Night She'll Close Her Eyes
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Paradise - Coldplay
Musik Video Paradise - Coldplay. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Paradise yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay.

Coldplay telah merilis lagu 'Paradise' pada tahun 2011, lalu.

Lagu 'Paradise' terdapat pada album ke-5 Coldplay yang bertajuk 'Mylo Xyloto'.

Di Spotify, lagu 'Paradise' milik Coldplay ini menjadi salah satu yang populer dengan meraih 997 ribu pendengar.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Paradise yang Dinyanyikan oleh Coldplay:

When she was just a girl she expected the world
But it flew away from her reach
So she ran away in her sleep
Dreamed of para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise, para-para-paradise
Every time she closed her eyes

When she was just a girl she expected the world
But it flew away from her reach
And the bullets catch in her teeth
Life goes on, it gets so heavy
The wheel breaks the butterfly
Every tear a waterfall
In the night the stormy night she'll close her eyes
In the night the stormy night away she'd fly

Dream of para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise

She'd dream of para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise

Sing, la la la la la la la la la
La la la la la la la
And so lying underneath those stormy skies
She'd say, "oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
I know the sun must set to rise"

This could be para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise

This could be para-para-paradise
(Oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh)

This could be para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise

This could be para-para-paradise
Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh, oh

