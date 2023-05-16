Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Let's Talk About Love - Celine Dion: Let’s Talk About Trust
Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Let's Talk About Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Celine Dion.
Gabriella Gunatyas
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Let's Talk About Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Celine Dion.
Lagu Let's Talk About Love dirilis pada 27 agustus 1999 dalam album Au coeur du stade.
Tembang Let's Talk About Love milik diva pop asal Kanada tersebut telah ditonton 2,1 juta kali di YouTube.
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Let's Talk About Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Celine Dion dalam artikel berikut:
Everywhere I go all the places that I’ve been
Ke mana pun saya pergi ke tempat yang saya kunjungi
Every smile is a new horizon on a land I’ve never seen
Setiap senyum adalah cakrawala baru di tanah yang belum pernah saya lihat
There are people around the world different faces different names
Ada orang di seluruh dunia wajah berbeda dengan nama yang berbeda
But there’s one true emotion that reminds me we’re the same
Tapi ada satu emosi sejati yang mengingatkanku bahwa kita sama saja
Let’s talk about love
Ayo berbicara tentang cinta
From the laughter of a child to the tears of a grown man
Dari tawa seorang anak sampai air mata orang dewasa
There’s a thread that runs right through us all and helps us understand
Ada benang yang menembus kita semua dan membantu kita mengerti
As subtle as a breeze that fans a flicker to a flame
Semudah angin sepoi-sepoi sehingga penggemar berkedip-kedip nyala
From the very first sweet melody to the very last refrain
Dari melodi manis pertama hingga tahan lama
Let’s talk about love
Ayo berbicara tentang cinta