Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Let's Talk About Love - Celine Dion: Let’s Talk About Trust

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Let's Talk About Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Celine Dion.

Lagu Let's Talk About Love dirilis pada 27 agustus 1999 dalam album Au coeur du stade.

Tembang Let's Talk About Love milik diva pop asal Kanada tersebut telah ditonton 2,1 juta kali di YouTube.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Let's Talk About Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Celine Dion dalam artikel berikut:

Everywhere I go all the places that I’ve been

Ke mana pun saya pergi ke tempat yang saya kunjungi

Every smile is a new horizon on a land I’ve never seen

Setiap senyum adalah cakrawala baru di tanah yang belum pernah saya lihat

There are people around the world different faces different names

Ada orang di seluruh dunia wajah berbeda dengan nama yang berbeda

But there’s one true emotion that reminds me we’re the same

Tapi ada satu emosi sejati yang mengingatkanku bahwa kita sama saja

Let’s talk about love

Ayo berbicara tentang cinta

From the laughter of a child to the tears of a grown man

Dari tawa seorang anak sampai air mata orang dewasa

There’s a thread that runs right through us all and helps us understand

Ada benang yang menembus kita semua dan membantu kita mengerti

As subtle as a breeze that fans a flicker to a flame

Semudah angin sepoi-sepoi sehingga penggemar berkedip-kedip nyala

From the very first sweet melody to the very last refrain

Dari melodi manis pertama hingga tahan lama

Let’s talk about love

Ayo berbicara tentang cinta