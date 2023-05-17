Chord Gitar Trouble - Coldplay, Dimainkan dari Kunci G Lengkap Beserta Liriknya

Chord Gitar
Berikut chord gitar Trouble dari Coldplay dengan lirik Oh no, what’s this A spider web and I’m caught in the middle So I turned to run
Chord Gitar Trouble - Coldplay
[Intro] G Em Bm 4x
[Verse 1]
G Em Bm
Oh no, I see
F Am G
A spider web is tangled up with me
Em Bm
And I lost my head
F Am G
And thought of all the stupid things I’d said
[Instrumental] G Em Bm 2x
[Verse 2]
G Em Bm
Oh no, what’s this
F Am
A spider web and I’m caught in the middle
G Em Bm
So I turned to run
F Am G
And thought of all the stupid things I’d done
[Chorus]
A Em
And ah I never meant to cause you trouble
A Em
Ah I never meant to do you wrong
A Em
Ah well, if I ever caused you trouble
A Em
Then oh no, I never meant to do you harm
[Instrumental] G Em Bm 2x
[Verse 3]
G Em Bm
Oh no, I see
F Am
A spider web and it’s me in the middle
G Em Bm
So I twist and turn
F Am G
But here am I in my little bubble
[Chorus]
A Em
Singing out ah I never meant to cause you trouble
A Em
Ah I never meant to do you wrong
A Em
And ah well, if I ever caused you trouble
A Em
Then oh no, I never meant to do you harm
[Instrumental] G Em Bm 4x
[Bridge]
Em F#m7 GM7 F#m
They spun a web for me
Em F#m7 GM7 F#m
They spun a web for me
Em F#m7 GM7 F#m Em
They spun a web for me
[Outro] G Em Bm 4x
(Tribunnews.com)