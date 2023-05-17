Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Trouble - Coldplay, Dimainkan dari Kunci G Lengkap Beserta Liriknya

Berikut chord gitar Trouble dari Coldplay dengan lirik Oh no, what’s this A spider web and I’m caught in the middle So I turned to run

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Trouble - Coldplay, Dimainkan dari Kunci G Lengkap Beserta Liriknya
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar Trouble dari Coldplay dengan lirik Oh no, what’s this A spider web and I’m caught in the middle So I turned to run. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Trouble dari Coldplay.

Chord Gitar Trouble - Coldplay

[Intro] G  Em  Bm 4x

[Verse 1]

G     Em    Bm
  Oh no, I see

    F                      Am                          G
A spider web is tangled up with me

           Em         Bm
And I lost my head

         F                             Am                      G
And thought of all the stupid things I’d said

[Instrumental] G  Em  Bm 2x

[Verse 2]

G     Em             Bm
  Oh no, what’s this

     F                              Am
A spider web and I’m caught in the middle

G       Em             Bm
  So I turned to run

        F                              Am                       G
And thought of all the stupid things I’d done

[Chorus]

          A                                                  Em
And ah I never meant to cause you trouble

A                                              Em
Ah I never meant to do you wrong

A                                               Em
Ah well, if I ever caused you trouble

     A                                                            Em
Then oh no, I never meant to do you harm

[Instrumental] G  Em  Bm 2x

[Verse 3]

G     Em    Bm
  Oh no, I see

     F                               Am
A spider web and it’s me in the middle

G        Em          Bm
  So I twist and turn

         F                      Am                   G
But here am I in my little bubble

[Chorus]

                      A                                                   Em
Singing out ah I never meant to cause you trouble

A                                               Em
Ah I never meant to do you wrong

          A                                             Em
And ah well, if I ever caused you trouble

            A                                                    Em
Then oh no, I never meant to do you harm

[Instrumental] G  Em  Bm 4x

[Bridge]

Em      F#m7   GM7 F#m
   They spun a web for me

Em      F#m7   GM7 F#m
   They spun a web for me

Em      F#m7   GM7 F#m   Em
   They spun a web for me

[Outro] G  Em  Bm 4x

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Coldplay
Trouble - Coldplay
Chord Gitar Coldplay
BERITATERKAIT
  • Review Wardah Perfect Bright Oil Control Moisturizer, Pelembap yang Hadir dengan SPF 30 PA +++
    Skincare
    Review Wardah Perfect Bright Oil Control Moisturizer, Pelembap yang Hadir dengan SPF 30 PA +++
    Cari Smartband Terbaik untuk Temani Aktivitas Olahraga? Ini 5 Rekomendasinya
    Aksesoris Handphone
    Cari Smartband Terbaik untuk Temani Aktivitas Olahraga? Ini 5 Rekomendasinya
    Sebelum Membeli Smart Door Lock, Ketahui Kelebihan dan Kekurangan Penggunaannya
    Tips Home Care
    Sebelum Membeli Smart Door Lock, Ketahui Kelebihan dan Kekurangan Penggunaannya
    5 Rekomendasi Maskara Terbaru yang Punya Formula Long Lasting, Bulu Mata Cantik dan Lentik Seharian
    Produk Kecantikan
    5 Rekomendasi Maskara Terbaru yang Punya Formula Long Lasting, Bulu Mata Cantik dan Lentik Seharian
    Yuk Cobain Lipstik Terbaru dari Wardah, Hasilnya Matte dan Formula Tahan Lama
    Skincare
    Yuk Cobain Lipstik Terbaru dari Wardah, Hasilnya Matte dan Formula Tahan Lama
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Dijual Rumah Jogja 2 Lantai Baru Siap Huni Full Furnished Perumahan Lt 120 m2 - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Jogja 2 Lantai Baru Siap Huni Full Furnished Perumahan Lt 120 m2 - Sleman
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Dekat kampus Sanata Dharma Lt 88m2 Selatan Stadion Maguwoharjo - Jogja
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Dekat kampus Sanata Dharma Lt 88m2 Selatan Stadion Maguwoharjo - Jogja
    Rp550.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Ruko Murah 2 Lantai Jogja, Selatan XT Square Kodya Parkir Mobil Papasan - Yogyakarta
    Dijual Ruko Murah 2 Lantai Jogja, Selatan XT Square Kodya Parkir Mobil Papasan - Yogyakarta
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Dijual Ruko 2 Lantai Jogja, Hook Ada Garasi di Belakang Utara RSKIA Kahyan Kadipiro - Jogja
    Dijual Ruko 2 Lantai Jogja, Hook Ada Garasi di Belakang Utara RSKIA Kahyan Kadipiro - Jogja
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Dijual Rumah Taman Kuantan Jogja 2 lantai Lt 140 m² Backdrop TV , kitcen set SHM - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Taman Kuantan Jogja 2 lantai Lt 140 m² Backdrop TV , kitcen set SHM - Sleman
    Rp1,8 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Bonus Kios Jogja Depan PLN Jl Kaliurang Km 7,9 Luas 493 m² SHM - Sleman Jogja
    Dijual Tanah Bonus Kios Jogja Depan PLN Jl Kaliurang Km 7,9 Luas 493 m² SHM - Sleman Jogja
    Rp10.000.020
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Promo Toyota Raize Cicilan 0%, DP Ringan - Denpasar
    Promo Toyota Raize Cicilan 0%, DP Ringan - Denpasar
    Rp35.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Agen Genteng Minimalis Outdoor Banyuwangi
    Agen Genteng Minimalis Outdoor Banyuwangi
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Banyuwangi
    JASA PASANG LANTAI VINYL DI WONOKOYO
    JASA PASANG LANTAI VINYL DI WONOKOYO
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tempat Outbound Anak Di Jawa Timur Kolam Renang Sebani Pandaan : Benteng Kids Outbound
    Tempat Outbound Anak Di Jawa Timur Kolam Renang Sebani Pandaan : Benteng Kids Outbound
    Rp130.002
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    Harga Kubah Masjid Diameter 6 Meter Berbahan Panel Premium
    Harga Kubah Masjid Diameter 6 Meter Berbahan Panel Premium
    Rp169.000.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    WA 085 790 255 364, Distributor Baju Gamis Sarimbit Terbaru EM Outfit Hijab Blitar Jatim
    WA 085 790 255 364, Distributor Baju Gamis Sarimbit Terbaru EM Outfit Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Rp228.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    PROMO TANAH MURAH SLEMAN TIMUR, 5 MENIT JL JOGJA-SOLO KM 14
    PROMO TANAH MURAH SLEMAN TIMUR, 5 MENIT JL JOGJA-SOLO KM 14
    Rp1.900.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Konsultan Bisnis Digital SMK di Tulungagung, Konsultan Internet Marketing di Tulungagung
    Konsultan Bisnis Digital SMK di Tulungagung, Konsultan Internet Marketing di Tulungagung
    Rp20.000
    Jawa Timur, Tulungagung
    PROMO RUMAH MURAH 200 JUTA DEKAT EXIT TOLL SAWOJAJAR & KAMPUS 2 UM
    PROMO RUMAH MURAH 200 JUTA DEKAT EXIT TOLL SAWOJAJAR & KAMPUS 2 UM
    Rp285.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tanah 90 Murah Kartasura Solo belakang Mall Luwes
    Tanah 90 Murah Kartasura Solo belakang Mall Luwes
    Rp2.600.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Angga jaya Depan Bakso Pak Narto Lebar 25 m Lt 2371 m² SHM - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Angga jaya Depan Bakso Pak Narto Lebar 25 m Lt 2371 m² SHM - Sleman
    Rp5.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Baru Jogja 2 lantai Siap Huni Purwomartani.3 KTidur 2 KMandi. SHM - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Baru Jogja 2 lantai Siap Huni Purwomartani.3 KTidur 2 KMandi. SHM - Sleman
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jl Kaliurang Km9,3 Barat Jalan Lt 1113 m² ld 18m SHM - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jl Kaliurang Km9,3 Barat Jalan Lt 1113 m² ld 18m SHM - Sleman
    Rp10.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Jogja 2 Lantai Jl Kaliurang Km 9,5 Carport Garasi Muat 4 Mobil - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Jogja 2 Lantai Jl Kaliurang Km 9,5 Carport Garasi Muat 4 Mobil - Sleman
    Rp3,9 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan