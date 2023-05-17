Chord Gitar Trouble - Coldplay, Dimainkan dari Kunci G Lengkap Beserta Liriknya

Ilustrasi chord gitar Trouble dari Coldplay dengan lirik Oh no, what’s this A spider web and I’m caught in the middle So I turned to run.

Chord Gitar Trouble - Coldplay

[Intro] G Em Bm 4x

[Verse 1]

G Em Bm

Oh no, I see

F Am G

A spider web is tangled up with me

Em Bm

And I lost my head

F Am G

And thought of all the stupid things I’d said

[Instrumental] G Em Bm 2x

[Verse 2]

G Em Bm

Oh no, what’s this

F Am

A spider web and I’m caught in the middle

G Em Bm

So I turned to run

F Am G

And thought of all the stupid things I’d done

[Chorus]

A Em

And ah I never meant to cause you trouble

A Em

Ah I never meant to do you wrong

A Em

Ah well, if I ever caused you trouble

A Em

Then oh no, I never meant to do you harm

[Instrumental] G Em Bm 2x

[Verse 3]

G Em Bm

Oh no, I see

F Am

A spider web and it’s me in the middle

G Em Bm

So I twist and turn

F Am G

But here am I in my little bubble

[Chorus]

A Em

Singing out ah I never meant to cause you trouble

A Em

Ah I never meant to do you wrong

A Em

And ah well, if I ever caused you trouble

A Em

Then oh no, I never meant to do you harm

[Instrumental] G Em Bm 4x

[Bridge]

Em F#m7 GM7 F#m

They spun a web for me

Em F#m7 GM7 F#m

They spun a web for me

Em F#m7 GM7 F#m Em

They spun a web for me

[Outro] G Em Bm 4x

