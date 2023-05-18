Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dream - BABYMONSTER: Now I Finally Found My Wings

Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Dream yang dipopulerkan oleh girl group asal Korea Selatan, BABYMONSTER.  

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Dream yang dipopulerkan oleh girl group asal Korea Selatan, BABYMONSTER.  

BABYMONSTER telah mengunggah video pre-debut pada 14 Mei 2023 lalu dengan merilis lagu berjudul Dream.

Sejak beberapa jam perilisannya, lagu Dream milik BABYMONSTER langsung trending di YouTube Indonesia.

Sejak artikel ini ditayangkan, video musik Dream sudah ditayangkan sebanyak 18 juta kali di YouTube Official milik BABYMONSTER. 

Baca juga: Final Line Up BABYMONSTER Telah Diumumkan, Resmi Debut 7 Anggota

Lirik Lagu Dream - BABYMONSTER

Sometimes, I don't know who I am
Doubting myself again,
can't find a light in the dark
And I'm finding myself in the rain

Tryna get out of the pain,
know that I've come so far

I made a promise,
I'll never run and hide
I'm getting stronger,
I'm getting stronger

A little longer,
I'm getting stronger

[Chorus: Haram, Ahyeon]

Now I finally found my wings
I let go of everything
Decided to follow my heart

And I finally able to breathe
Finally able to see
Just who I was born to be

I'm waking up in my dream

[Verse 2: Ruka, Asa]

