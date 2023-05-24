Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu That Somebody - Rafi Sudirman: Oh I Would Find Somebody Else

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu That Somebody yang dipopulerkan oleh Rafi Sudirman.

Rafi Sudirman telah merilis lagu 'That Somebody' pada tahun 2020.

Saat ini, lagu 'That Somebody' milik Rafi Sudirman tengah viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Lagu That Somebody yang Dinyanyikan oleh Rafi Sudirman:

All the things and all the love

Shouldn't give her, yeah, I'm wrong

Bet she never understand

She really feels nothin' inside

She might be lonely in life

She might be careless in love

She doesn't know I'm always giving her the best of me

Until I lost my way

Until I walk away

Oh, I

I would find somebody else

Somebody that can love me the way

I wouldn't expect someone to say

Oh, I

Truly, deeply fell in love

I don't know how to explain myself

I wanna be that somebody you're searchin' tonight

She was blind and so do I

Left behind 'cause I am done

Broke my heart and broke my hope

She really taught me what is love

She might be lonely in life

She might be careless in love

She doesn't know I'm always giving her the best of me

Until I lost my way

Until I walk away

Oh, I

I would find somebody else

Somebody that can love me the way

I wouldn't expect someone to say

Oh, I

Truly, deeply fell in love

I don't know how to explain myself

I wanna be that somebody you're searchin' tonight

Oh, I

I would find somebody else

Somebody that can love me the way

I wouldn't expect someone to say

Oh, I

Truly, deeply fell in love

I don't know how to explain myself

I wanna be that somebody you're searchin' tonight