Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu That Somebody - Rafi Sudirman: Oh I Would Find Somebody Else

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu That Somebody yang dipopulerkan oleh Rafi Sudirman.

Rafi Sudirman telah merilis lagu 'That Somebody' pada tahun 2020.

Saat ini, lagu 'That Somebody' milik Rafi Sudirman tengah viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Lagu That Somebody yang Dinyanyikan oleh Rafi Sudirman:

All the things and all the love
Shouldn't give her, yeah, I'm wrong
Bet she never understand
She really feels nothin' inside

She might be lonely in life
She might be careless in love
She doesn't know I'm always giving her the best of me
Until I lost my way
Until I walk away

Oh, I
I would find somebody else
Somebody that can love me the way
I wouldn't expect someone to say

Oh, I
Truly, deeply fell in love
I don't know how to explain myself
I wanna be that somebody you're searchin' tonight

She was blind and so do I
Left behind 'cause I am done
Broke my heart and broke my hope
She really taught me what is love

She might be lonely in life
She might be careless in love
She doesn't know I'm always giving her the best of me
Until I lost my way
Until I walk away

Oh, I
I would find somebody else
Somebody that can love me the way
I wouldn't expect someone to say

Oh, I
Truly, deeply fell in love
I don't know how to explain myself
I wanna be that somebody you're searchin' tonight

Oh, I
I would find somebody else
Somebody that can love me the way
I wouldn't expect someone to say

Oh, I
Truly, deeply fell in love
I don't know how to explain myself
I wanna be that somebody you're searchin' tonight

