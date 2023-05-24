Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu That Somebody - Rafi Sudirman: Oh I Would Find Somebody Else
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu That Somebody yang dipopulerkan oleh Rafi Sudirman.
Rafi Sudirman telah merilis lagu 'That Somebody' pada tahun 2020.
Saat ini, lagu 'That Somebody' milik Rafi Sudirman tengah viral di TikTok.
Berikut Lirik Lagu That Somebody yang Dinyanyikan oleh Rafi Sudirman:
All the things and all the love
Shouldn't give her, yeah, I'm wrong
Bet she never understand
She really feels nothin' inside
She might be lonely in life
She might be careless in love
She doesn't know I'm always giving her the best of me
Until I lost my way
Until I walk away
Oh, I
I would find somebody else
Somebody that can love me the way
I wouldn't expect someone to say
Oh, I
Truly, deeply fell in love
I don't know how to explain myself
I wanna be that somebody you're searchin' tonight
She was blind and so do I
Left behind 'cause I am done
Broke my heart and broke my hope
She really taught me what is love
She might be lonely in life
She might be careless in love
She doesn't know I'm always giving her the best of me
Until I lost my way
Until I walk away
Oh, I
I would find somebody else
Somebody that can love me the way
I wouldn't expect someone to say
Oh, I
Truly, deeply fell in love
I don't know how to explain myself
I wanna be that somebody you're searchin' tonight
Oh, I
I would find somebody else
Somebody that can love me the way
I wouldn't expect someone to say
Oh, I
Truly, deeply fell in love
I don't know how to explain myself
I wanna be that somebody you're searchin' tonight