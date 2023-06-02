Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Drunk Text - Henry Moodie: I Wish I was Who You Drunk Texted at Midnight

Simak chord dan lirik lagu Drunk Text yang dinyanyikan oleh Henry Moodie dalam artikel ini.

Tangkapan layar YouTube Henry Moodie
Chord lagu Drunk Text dinyanyikan oleh Henry Moodie. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dan lirik lagu Drunk Text yang dinyanyikan oleh Henry Moodie.

Lagu Drunk Text merupakan single milik Henry Moodie yang kini sedang viral dan banyak didengarkan melalui berbagai platform musik online.

Lagu Drunk Text mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang ingin mengirimkan pesan kepada sosok terkasihnya dalam keadaan di bawah pengaruh alkohol.

Dalam keadaan ini, seseorang tersebut akan berkata jujur perihal perasaan yang tengah dirasakannya.

Official video lagu Drunk Text juga diunggah di YouTube Henry Moodie pada 10 Februari 2023.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Drunk Text - Henry Moodie:

5th of November
Em
When I walked you home
Am
That's when I nearly said it
F
But then said "Forget it and froze"
C
Do you remember?
Em
You probably don't
Am
'Cause the sparks in the sky
F
Took a hold of your eyes while we spoke

[Pre-Chorus]
C
Yesterday, drank way too much
Am
And stayed up too late
Dm
Started to write what I wanna say

"Deleted the message"
G
But I still remember it said

[Chorus]
C                               Em
I wish I was who you drunk texted at midnight
Dm
Wish I was the reason you stay up till 3

And you can't fall asleep
F                   G
Waiting for me to reply
C                 Em
I wish I was more than just someone you walk by
Dm
Wish I wasn't scared to be honest and open

Instead of just hoping
F                    Fm
You'd feel what I'm feeling inside

[Verse 2]
C
April the 7th
Em
And nothing has changed
Am
It's hard to get by
F
When you're still on my mind every day
C
Sometimes I question
Em
If you feel the same?
Am
Do we make stupid jokes?
F                                G
Trying to hide that we're both too afraid to say

[Chorus]
C                                 Em
I wish I was who you drunk texted at midnight
Dm
Wish I was the reason you stay up till 3

And you can't fall asleep
F                               G
Waiting for me to reply
C                                Em
I wish I was more than just someone you walk by
Dm
Wish I wasn't scared to be honest and open

Instead of just hoping
F                        Fm
You'd feel what I'm feeling inside

[Bridge]
Dm
Oh, and here we Go again
G
Destroy myself to keep a friend
Em                             F
Hiding away 'cause I was afraid you'd say no
Dm
I wonder if I cross your mind
G
Half as much as you Do mine
Em
If I tell you the truth

What will I lose?
F       Fm
I don't know....

[Outro]
C                          Em
I wish I had sent you that drunk text that midnight
Dm
I was just scared it would ruin our friendship

But I really meant it
F                 Fm
I wonder how you would reply

