Chord dan Lirik Lagu Drunk Text - Henry Moodie: I Wish I was Who You Drunk Texted at Midnight

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dan lirik lagu Drunk Text yang dinyanyikan oleh Henry Moodie.

Lagu Drunk Text merupakan single milik Henry Moodie yang kini sedang viral dan banyak didengarkan melalui berbagai platform musik online.

Lagu Drunk Text mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang ingin mengirimkan pesan kepada sosok terkasihnya dalam keadaan di bawah pengaruh alkohol.

Dalam keadaan ini, seseorang tersebut akan berkata jujur perihal perasaan yang tengah dirasakannya.

Official video lagu Drunk Text juga diunggah di YouTube Henry Moodie pada 10 Februari 2023.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Drunk Text - Henry Moodie:

5th of November

Em

When I walked you home

Am

That's when I nearly said it

F

But then said "Forget it and froze"

C

Do you remember?

Em

You probably don't

Am

'Cause the sparks in the sky

F

Took a hold of your eyes while we spoke

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Yesterday, drank way too much

Am

And stayed up too late

Dm

Started to write what I wanna say

"Deleted the message"

G

But I still remember it said

[Chorus]

C Em

I wish I was who you drunk texted at midnight

Dm

Wish I was the reason you stay up till 3

And you can't fall asleep

F G

Waiting for me to reply

C Em

I wish I was more than just someone you walk by

Dm

Wish I wasn't scared to be honest and open

Instead of just hoping

F Fm

You'd feel what I'm feeling inside

[Verse 2]

C

April the 7th

Em

And nothing has changed

Am

It's hard to get by

F

When you're still on my mind every day

C

Sometimes I question

Em

If you feel the same?

Am

Do we make stupid jokes?

F G

Trying to hide that we're both too afraid to say

[Chorus]

C Em

I wish I was who you drunk texted at midnight

Dm

Wish I was the reason you stay up till 3

And you can't fall asleep

F G

Waiting for me to reply

C Em

I wish I was more than just someone you walk by

Dm

Wish I wasn't scared to be honest and open

Instead of just hoping

F Fm

You'd feel what I'm feeling inside

[Bridge]

Dm

Oh, and here we Go again

G

Destroy myself to keep a friend

Em F

Hiding away 'cause I was afraid you'd say no

Dm

I wonder if I cross your mind

G

Half as much as you Do mine

Em

If I tell you the truth



What will I lose?

F Fm

I don't know....

[Outro]

C Em

I wish I had sent you that drunk text that midnight

Dm

I was just scared it would ruin our friendship

But I really meant it

F Fm

I wonder how you would reply

(Tribunnews.com)