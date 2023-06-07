Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fictional - Khloe Rose: I Fall In Love With Boys I See On A TV Screen

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dan lirik lagu Fictional yang dilantunkan oleh Khloe Rose yang tengah viral di TikTok maupun Spotify.

Lagu Fictional ini ditulis oleh Khloe Rose bersama Alex Hope.

Fictional rilis pada 21 April 2023 dan telah dapat didengarkan di berbagai platform streaming musik seperti Spotify, YouTube Music, dan Apple Music.

[Verse 1]

D A

Well, I guess the third time's not a charm

Bm

Nursing a three times broken heart

G

I'm down the rabbit hole again

D

I put myself in another world

A

Where I can be any other girl

Bm G

'Cause I don't really wanna face it

[Pre-Chorus]

D

'Cause, if it isn't real, you can pretend all you want

A

It's all you'll ever need

Bm A

"That's not healthy", they said, "To live in your head"

G

But it hurts a lot less to me



[Chorus]

D

..I fall in love with boys I see on a TV screen

A

..The ones in books who are as perfect as they can be

Bm G

I spend all of my time imagining what it would be like if they existed

D

..My parents tell me I should look for one in real life

A

..But I get let down by both the bad boys and the nice guys

Bm G

I'm tired of giving more than I receive

D

So I'll just stick to the boys who don't know me

[Verse 2]

D A

Oh, I hid his number, I almost called

Bm

Like, maybe he's hurting after all

I can't afford to be that naïve

G

I'll just keep wishing it was me in that ending scene

D

Where they're meeting up halfway and they're kissing in the rain

A

It's a little bit cliché but I love it anyway

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm

'Cause it's better than when you're walking home

G

And the rain starts pouring but you're all alone

[Chorus]

D

..I fall in love with boys I see on a TV screen

A

..The ones in books who are as perfect as they can be

Bm G

I spend all of my time imagining what it would be like if they existed

D

..My parents tell me I should look for one in real life

A

..But I get let down by both the bad boys and the nice guys

Bm G

I'm tired of giving more than I receive

D

So I'll just stick to the boys who don't know me

[Bridge]

A Bm

(Ohh-oh, ohh-oh) I'd rather keep on dreaming of someone I'll never meet

G D

(Ohh-oh) Than give up to another one who won't choose me

A Bm

(Ohh-oh, ohh-oh) I'd rather keep on dreaming of someone I'll never meet

G D

(Ohh-oh) Than give up to another one who won't choose me

[Chorus]

I fall in love with boys I see on a TV screen

A

..The ones in books who are as perfect as they can be

Bm G

I spend all of my time imagining what it would be like if they existed

D

..My parents tell me I should look for one in real life (Ohh-oh)

A

..But I get let down by both the bad boys and the nice guys (Ohh-oh)

Bm G

I'm tired of giving more than I receive (Ohh-oh)

D

So I'll just stick to the boys who don't know me

[Outro]

A

Ohh-oh-ohh

Bm G

(Ohh-oh) I'm tired of giving more than I receive (Ohh-oh)

D

So I'll just stick to the boys who don't know me

(Tribunnews.com)