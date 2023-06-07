Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu A Year Ago - James Arthur: I Wish That I Could Tell You That I Miss You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu A Year Ago yang dipopulerkan oleh James Arthur.

James Arthur telah merilis lagu 'A Year Ago' pada 12 Mei 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'A Year Ago' milik James Arthur viral di TikTok.

Beberapa pengguna di TikTok membuat konten menggunakan lagu 'A Year Ago' milik James Arthur.

Berikut Lirik Lagu A Year Ago yang Dinyanyikan oleh James Arthur:

I miss you

Your name's still on my coffee cup, I miss you

The way you chose the films we watched, I miss you, babe

If only I had told you that before

Maybe I would never have to miss you

Singing by the kitchen sink, I miss you

Not knowing I was listening, I miss you, babe

You embody everything that I am not

And now, I'm just somebody you forgot

I wish it was a year ago

I wish that I could hold you close

Now I'm driving past your house, I know

The lights are on, you're not alone

I wonder if you're making eyes

I wonder if he loves you like

The way you said that only I could do

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you

I miss you

The way you left my car a mess, I miss you

The way you took up half the bed, that empty space

You remind me of the things that I am not

And now, I'm just somebody you forgot

I hope you're well

Oh, and I can't help myself

Oh, no

I wish it was a year ago

I wish that I could hold you close

Now I'm driving past your house, I know

The lights are on, you're not alone

I wonder if you're making eyes

I wonder if he loves you like

The way you said that only I could do

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you

I wish it was a year ago

I wish that I could hold you close

The way you said that only I could do

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you

Terjemahan Lagu A Year Ago yang Dinyanyikan oleh James Arthur:

Aku merindukanmu

Namamu masih ada di cangkir kopiku, aku merindukanmu

Caramu memilih film yang kita tonton, aku merindukanmu, sayang

Andai saja aku memberitahumu itu sebelumnya

Mungkin aku tidak akan pernah merindukanmu

Bernyanyi di wastafel dapur, aku merindukanmu

Tidak tahu aku sedang mendengarkan, aku merindukanmu, sayang

Anda mewujudkan semua yang bukan aku

Dan sekarang, aku hanyalah seseorang yang kau lupakan

Aku berharap itu setahun yang lalu

Aku berharap bisa memelukmu erat-erat

Sekarang aku mengemudi melewati rumahmu, aku tahu

Lampu menyala, kamu tidak sendirian

Aku ingin tahu apakah kamu membuat mata

Aku ingin tahu apakah Dia mencintaimu seperti

Caramu mengatakan bahwa hanya aku yang bisa melakukannya

Aku berharap bisa memberitahumu bahwa aku merindukanmu