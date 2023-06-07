Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu A Year Ago - James Arthur: I Wish That I Could Tell You That I Miss You
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu A Year Ago yang dipopulerkan oleh James Arthur.
Farrah Putri Affifah
bunga pradipta p
James Arthur telah merilis lagu 'A Year Ago' pada 12 Mei 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Belakangan ini, lagu 'A Year Ago' milik James Arthur viral di TikTok.
Beberapa pengguna di TikTok membuat konten menggunakan lagu 'A Year Ago' milik James Arthur.
Berikut Lirik Lagu A Year Ago yang Dinyanyikan oleh James Arthur:
I miss you
Your name's still on my coffee cup, I miss you
The way you chose the films we watched, I miss you, babe
If only I had told you that before
Maybe I would never have to miss you
Singing by the kitchen sink, I miss you
Not knowing I was listening, I miss you, babe
You embody everything that I am not
And now, I'm just somebody you forgot
I wish it was a year ago
I wish that I could hold you close
Now I'm driving past your house, I know
The lights are on, you're not alone
I wonder if you're making eyes
I wonder if he loves you like
The way you said that only I could do
I wish that I could tell you that I miss you
I miss you
The way you left my car a mess, I miss you
The way you took up half the bed, that empty space
You remind me of the things that I am not
And now, I'm just somebody you forgot
I hope you're well
Oh, and I can't help myself
Oh, no
I wish it was a year ago
I wish that I could hold you close
Now I'm driving past your house, I know
The lights are on, you're not alone
I wonder if you're making eyes
I wonder if he loves you like
The way you said that only I could do
I wish that I could tell you that I miss you
I wish that I could tell you that I miss you
I wish it was a year ago
I wish that I could hold you close
The way you said that only I could do
I wish that I could tell you that I miss you
Terjemahan Lagu A Year Ago yang Dinyanyikan oleh James Arthur:
Aku merindukanmu
Namamu masih ada di cangkir kopiku, aku merindukanmu
Caramu memilih film yang kita tonton, aku merindukanmu, sayang
Andai saja aku memberitahumu itu sebelumnya
Mungkin aku tidak akan pernah merindukanmu
Bernyanyi di wastafel dapur, aku merindukanmu
Tidak tahu aku sedang mendengarkan, aku merindukanmu, sayang
Anda mewujudkan semua yang bukan aku
Dan sekarang, aku hanyalah seseorang yang kau lupakan
Aku berharap itu setahun yang lalu
Aku berharap bisa memelukmu erat-erat
Sekarang aku mengemudi melewati rumahmu, aku tahu
Lampu menyala, kamu tidak sendirian
Aku ingin tahu apakah kamu membuat mata
Aku ingin tahu apakah Dia mencintaimu seperti
Caramu mengatakan bahwa hanya aku yang bisa melakukannya
Aku berharap bisa memberitahumu bahwa aku merindukanmu