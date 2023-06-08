Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Always - Daniel Caesar: It's All Fine, You'll Always be Mine

Berikut ini adalah chord dan lirik lagu Always yang dinyanyikan oleh Daniel Caesar.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Always merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Daniel Caesar.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada 7 April 2023 dan termasuk ke dalam album terbarunya yang bertajuk NEVER ENOUGH.

Inilah lirik dan chord gitar 'Always' milik Daniel Caesar.

[Intro]

G   D/F#   Em   C   D

.....................

[Verse 1]

G

..Baby, baby

D/F#                Em    

..There will always be space for you and me

 C                    D 

Right where you left it

G

..And just maybe

D/F#

..Enough time will pass

Em

..We'll look back and laugh

 C                 D 

Just don't forget it

[Pre-Chorus]

      Bm        C

And maybe I'm wrong

      Bm          C  

For writing this song

 Bm        C         D 

Losing my head over you

[Chorus]

G             GM7

..And I'll be here

                G7 

'Cause we both know how it goes

   E7                    C  

I don't want things to change

   Cm                 Bm      C

I pray they stay the same, always

G             GM7

..And I don't care

                G7

If you're with somebody else

      E7                 C 

I'll give you time and space

      Cm             Bm

Just know I'm not a phase

       C           Bm

I'm always, ways, ways

  C           Bm

Always, ways, ways

       C           D 

I'm always, ways, ways

[Verse 2]

G              D/F#

..Pretty lady,....used to walk with me

Am                   C           D

..Down Bloor street, oh, what a time

G                           GM7                    

..And I still remember the fussin', th? fightin', the ******', the lyin'

G7                           C       D

It's all fine, you'll always B? mine...

[Pre-Chorus]

      Bm        C

And maybe I'm wrong

      Bm          C  

For writing this song

 Bm        C         D 

Losing my head over you

[Chorus]

G             GM7

..And I'll be here

                G7 

'Cause we both know how it goes

   E7                    C  

I don't want things to change

   Cm                 Bm      C

I pray they stay the same, always

G             GM7

..And I don't care

                G7

If you're with somebody else

      E7                 C 

I'll give you time and space

      Cm             Bm

Just know I'm not a phase

       C           Bm

I'm always, ways, ways

   C           Bm

Always, ways, ways

       C           D 

I'm always, ways, ways

[Outro]

F    C          G                       Em       

..Always, can count on it sure as the stars in the sky

F    C              G                          Em

..Always, you can count on it as sure that the sun will rise

F    C         G                 Em

..Always, my love for you ain't goin' nowhere

F    C           G 

..Always, I will be here

