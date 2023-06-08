Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Always - Daniel Caesar: It's All Fine, You'll Always be Mine
Berikut ini adalah chord dan lirik lagu Always yang dinyanyikan oleh Daniel Caesar.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Always merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Daniel Caesar.
Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada 7 April 2023 dan termasuk ke dalam album terbarunya yang bertajuk NEVER ENOUGH.
Inilah lirik dan chord gitar 'Always' milik Daniel Caesar.
[Intro]
G D/F# Em C D
.....................
[Verse 1]
G
..Baby, baby
D/F# Em
..There will always be space for you and me
C D
Right where you left it
G
..And just maybe
D/F#
..Enough time will pass
Em
..We'll look back and laugh
C D
Just don't forget it
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm C
And maybe I'm wrong
Bm C
For writing this song
Bm C D
Losing my head over you
[Chorus]
G GM7
..And I'll be here
G7
'Cause we both know how it goes
E7 C
I don't want things to change
Cm Bm C
I pray they stay the same, always
G GM7
..And I don't care
G7
If you're with somebody else
E7 C
I'll give you time and space
Cm Bm
Just know I'm not a phase
C Bm
I'm always, ways, ways
C Bm
Always, ways, ways
C D
I'm always, ways, ways
[Verse 2]
G D/F#
..Pretty lady,....used to walk with me
Am C D
..Down Bloor street, oh, what a time
G GM7
..And I still remember the fussin', th? fightin', the ******', the lyin'
G7 C D
It's all fine, you'll always B? mine...
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm C
And maybe I'm wrong
Bm C
For writing this song
Bm C D
Losing my head over you
[Chorus]
G GM7
..And I'll be here
G7
'Cause we both know how it goes
E7 C
I don't want things to change
Cm Bm C
I pray they stay the same, always
G GM7
..And I don't care
G7
If you're with somebody else
E7 C
I'll give you time and space
Cm Bm
Just know I'm not a phase
C Bm
I'm always, ways, ways
C Bm
Always, ways, ways
C D
I'm always, ways, ways
[Outro]
F C G Em
..Always, can count on it sure as the stars in the sky
F C G Em
..Always, you can count on it as sure that the sun will rise
F C G Em
..Always, my love for you ain't goin' nowhere
F C G
..Always, I will be here
