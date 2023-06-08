Chord dan Lirik Lagu Always - Daniel Caesar: It's All Fine, You'll Always be Mine

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Always merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Daniel Caesar.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada 7 April 2023 dan termasuk ke dalam album terbarunya yang bertajuk NEVER ENOUGH.

Inilah lirik dan chord gitar 'Always' milik Daniel Caesar.

[Intro]

G D/F# Em C D

.....................

[Verse 1]

G

..Baby, baby

D/F# Em

..There will always be space for you and me

C D

Right where you left it

G

..And just maybe

D/F#

..Enough time will pass

Em

..We'll look back and laugh

C D

Just don't forget it

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm C

And maybe I'm wrong

Bm C

For writing this song

Bm C D

Losing my head over you

[Chorus]

G GM7

..And I'll be here

G7

'Cause we both know how it goes

E7 C

I don't want things to change

Cm Bm C

I pray they stay the same, always

G GM7

..And I don't care

G7

If you're with somebody else

E7 C

I'll give you time and space

Cm Bm

Just know I'm not a phase

C Bm

I'm always, ways, ways

C Bm

Always, ways, ways

C D

I'm always, ways, ways

[Verse 2]

G D/F#

..Pretty lady,....used to walk with me

Am C D

..Down Bloor street, oh, what a time

G GM7

..And I still remember the fussin', th? fightin', the ******', the lyin'

G7 C D

It's all fine, you'll always B? mine...

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm C

And maybe I'm wrong

Bm C

For writing this song

Bm C D

Losing my head over you

[Chorus]

G GM7

..And I'll be here

G7

'Cause we both know how it goes

E7 C

I don't want things to change

Cm Bm C

I pray they stay the same, always

G GM7

..And I don't care

G7

If you're with somebody else

E7 C

I'll give you time and space

Cm Bm

Just know I'm not a phase

C Bm

I'm always, ways, ways

C Bm

Always, ways, ways

C D

I'm always, ways, ways

[Outro]

F C G Em

..Always, can count on it sure as the stars in the sky

F C G Em

..Always, you can count on it as sure that the sun will rise

F C G Em

..Always, my love for you ain't goin' nowhere

F C G

..Always, I will be here

(Tribunnews.com)