Chord dan Lirik Lagu Loneliness - Putri Ariani: Make Me So Down in a Loneliness

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Loneliness merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Putri Ariani.

Lagu ini dibawakan oleh Putri Ariani di panggung America's Got Talent.

Ia berhasil memikat hati dewan juri, hingga akhirnya mendapat golden buzzer dari Simon Cowell.

Inilah lirik dan chord gitar lagu Loneliness milik Putri Ariani:

Capo Fret 4

Intro : G

Verse :

G

I remember when we still one

Em C

Your laugh, your voice, and your bright eyes

C

We're together in this love

C

Promise we'll forever

G Em

And now you left me alone

Em

Cause You find someone better

C

You're in that way with her

D

And one think I know

Reff

G D/F# Em

You break my heart, break my hope

D C

Make me so down in a loneliness

Cm D G

You left me when I deep

D/F# Em

Thought you are my best scene

D C

Being my prince, but I was wrong

Cm G

Baby, you change a pink into the blue

Interlude : G Gsus4 (2x)

Verse :

G

And what does it mean

Em

all the things that we have written the great conversation

C

and a beautiful future

D

Perfect definition of sadly flower

Back to Reff

Interlude : Em G C Cm

G D/F# Em

You break my heart, break my hope

D C Cm

Make me so down in a loneliness

G D/F# Em

You left me, you left me when I'm in love

D C Cm

Thought you are my best scene

D C Cm

Being my prince, (i was wrong) but I was wrong (i was wrong)

Outro :

G

I was wrong (I was wrong)

G

I was wrong (I was wrong)

G

I was wrong (I was wrong)

Cm G D/F# Em

I do i fall in you

