Chord dan Lirik Lagu The Show - Niall Horan: If Everything Was Easy, Nothing Ever Broke

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dan lirik lagu The Show milik penyanyi Irlandia, Niall Horan.

Lagu The Show adalah album studio ketiga yang dirilis oleh Niall Horan.

Lagu The Show tersebut dirilis melalui Capitol Records pada Jumat, 9 Juni 2023.

Dm C G

Life is like a board game some of the time

Dm C G

Mistakes and heartbreaks are no crime

Dm C G

But there's a lot we've been through under broken skies

Dm C G

You got plans? better hurry, 'cause time flies





[Pre-Chorus]

Em D

Hold tight, get ready for the ride





[Chorus]

F Dm

If everything was easy, nothing ever broke

C G

If everything was simple, how would we know?

F Dm

How to fix your tears? How to fake a show?

C G

How to paint a smilе? Yeah, how would we know?

F C D

How good we havе it, though? Mmm





[Verse 2]

Dm C G

Life is like a dance floor some of the time (Life is like a dance floor some of the time)

Dm C G

Dancing with the stars on every night

Dm C G

Gravity comes and wraps her arms around you again

Dm C G

It's all fun and games until the party ends





[Pre-Chorus]

Em D

Hold tight, get ready for the ride





[Chorus]

F Dm

If everything was easy, nothing ever broke

C G

If everything was simple, how would we know?

F Dm

How to fix your tears? How to fake a show?

C G

How to paint a smilе? Yeah, how would we know?

F

How good we havе it, though?





[Bridge]

D G C

Looking at the sun our whole lives



We're blinded by the...

D G C

Looking at the sun our whole lives

G

We're blinded by the lights

F Em D

Ooh, we're still not ready for the ride





[Chorus]

F Dm

If everything was easy, nothing ever broke

C G

If everything was simple, how would we know?

F Dm

How to fix your tears? How to fake a show?

C G

How to paint a smilе? Yeah, how would we know?

F Dm

Oh, if everything was easy, nothing ever broke

C G

If everything was simple, how would we know?

F Dm

How to fix your tears? How to fake a show?

C G

How to paint a smilе? Yeah, how would we know?

F

How good we havе it, though?





[Outro]

Dm

How good we have it, no?

Em

So hold tight, get ready for the ride

(Tribunnews.com)