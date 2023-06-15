Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Take Two - BTS, Lagu Spesial untuk Army: Will You Stay?
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Two oleh boy grup BTS, spesial dipersembahkan untuk penggemarnya, ARMY.
Ayu Miftakhul
Daryono
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Two - BTS
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Two yang dipopulerkan oleh boy grup, BTS.
Lagu Take Two dirilis pada 9 Juni 2023 lalu, sebagai kado untuk penggemarnya, ARMY
Take Two merupakan single digital yang menjadi rangkaian BTS FESTA 2023.
Chord Gitar Take Two - BTS:
[Intro]
G C G C D
[Verse 1]
G
Will you stay?
Heulleoganeun jeo sigan
C D
Jabadugo sipeo with me
G
Will you go? (Will you go?)
