Chord Gitar dan Lirik Take Two - BTS, Lagu Spesial untuk Army: Will You Stay?

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Two - BTS

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Two yang dipopulerkan oleh boy grup, BTS.

Lagu Take Two dirilis pada 9 Juni 2023 lalu, sebagai kado untuk penggemarnya, ARMY

Take Two merupakan single digital yang menjadi rangkaian BTS FESTA 2023.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Take Two - BTS, Kado Spesial untuk ARMY

Chord Gitar Take Two - BTS:

[Intro]

G C G C D

[Verse 1]

G

Will you stay?

Heulleoganeun jeo sigan

C D

Jabadugo sipeo with me

G

Will you go? (Will you go?)