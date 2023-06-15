Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Take Two - BTS, Lagu Spesial untuk Army: Will You Stay?

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Two oleh boy grup BTS, spesial dipersembahkan untuk penggemarnya, ARMY.

Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul
Editor: Daryono
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Take Two - BTS, Lagu Spesial untuk Army: Will You Stay?
YouTube BANGTANTV
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Two - BTS 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Two yang dipopulerkan oleh boy grup, BTS.

Lagu Take Two dirilis pada 9 Juni 2023 lalu, sebagai kado untuk penggemarnya, ARMY

Take Two merupakan single digital yang menjadi rangkaian BTS FESTA 2023.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Take Two - BTS, Kado Spesial untuk ARMY

Chord Gitar Take Two - BTS:

[Intro]

G  C  G   C D

[Verse 1]

G

Will you stay?

Heulleoganeun jeo sigan

      C   D

Jabadugo sipeo with me

G

Will you go? (Will you go?)

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
BTS
Lagu Spesial
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
BERITATERKAIT
  • Perfect Diet Combo by Flimty, Bantu Menurunkan Berat Badan dengan Varian Rasa yang Enak
    Body Care
    Perfect Diet Combo by Flimty, Bantu Menurunkan Berat Badan dengan Varian Rasa yang Enak
    5 Aplikasi Media Sosial yang Bikin Baterai Handphone Cepat Habis
    Tips Handphone
    5 Aplikasi Media Sosial yang Bikin Baterai Handphone Cepat Habis
    Tak Perlu ke Tukang Servis, Ini 4 Cara Mengatasi Kamera Handphone yang Berembun dengan Mudah
    Tips Handphone
    Tak Perlu ke Tukang Servis, Ini 4 Cara Mengatasi Kamera Handphone yang Berembun dengan Mudah
    5 Rekomendasi HP Murah Rp 2 Jutaan ke Bawah untuk Anak SMA dan SMK, Ramah Dikantong
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi HP Murah Rp 2 Jutaan ke Bawah untuk Anak SMA dan SMK, Ramah Dikantong
    7 Langkah Hilangkan Tahi Lalat di Wajah Tanpa Operasi, Salah Satunya Rutin Oleskan Madu
    Tips Kecantikan
    7 Langkah Hilangkan Tahi Lalat di Wajah Tanpa Operasi, Salah Satunya Rutin Oleskan Madu
    5 Rekomendasi Sendok Set Gemas untuk Lengkapi Bekal Makan Anak ke Sekolah
    Perabot Dapur
    5 Rekomendasi Sendok Set Gemas untuk Lengkapi Bekal Makan Anak ke Sekolah
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Produsen Rubber Fender tipe Cone 700 H di Banjarmasin, Kalimanta - Karet Fender Cone 700 Hn Selatan
    Produsen Rubber Fender tipe Cone 700 H di Banjarmasin, Kalimanta - Karet Fender Cone 700 Hn Selatan
    Rp20.000.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Banjarmasin
    Produsen Rubber Fender V 200 H - L2000 di Muara Angke, Jakarta Utara
    Produsen Rubber Fender V 200 H - L2000 di Muara Angke, Jakarta Utara
    Rp1.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Alfa Property Ruko Ir. H. Juanda Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko Ir. H. Juanda Kota Pontianak
    Rp300.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko Tekam Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko Tekam Kota Pontianak
    Rp650.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Rumah Kos 2 Lantai Dekat Mall Dinoyo Malang
    Rumah Kos 2 Lantai Dekat Mall Dinoyo Malang
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Alfa Property Ruko Gajahmada Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko Gajahmada Kota Pontianak
    Rp17 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko Purnama 1 Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko Purnama 1 Kota Pontianak
    Rp2,1 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Alfa Property Gudang Prima Lestari Trans Kalimantan Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Gudang Prima Lestari Trans Kalimantan Kota Pontianak
    Rp660.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Alfa Property Rumah Grand Karya Residence Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Rumah Grand Karya Residence Kota Pontianak
    Rp950.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Alfa Property Rumah Summer Icon Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Rumah Summer Icon Kota Pontianak
    Rp2,6 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Alfa Property Rumah Meranti Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Rumah Meranti Kota Pontianak
    Rp490.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Alfa Property Rumah Gajahmada Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Rumah Gajahmada Kota Pontianak
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Special Price Paketan Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Di Cimanggis
    Special Price Paketan Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Di Cimanggis
    Rp1.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Konveksi Jersey Terbaik di Malang
    Konveksi Jersey Terbaik di Malang
    Rp75.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Motor Honda Scoopy Tahun 2012 Bekas Warna Putih Mesin Terawat - Bandung Barat
    Motor Honda Scoopy Tahun 2012 Bekas Warna Putih Mesin Terawat - Bandung Barat
    Rp7.700.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    Perumahan Di Perum Pesona Khayangan Depok
    Perumahan Di Perum Pesona Khayangan Depok
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Pijat olah raga Sport Massage Terbaik dan Terpercaya - Bandung Kota
    Pijat olah raga Sport Massage Terbaik dan Terpercaya - Bandung Kota
    Rp200.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Importir Semi Electric Stacker Termurah Di Jawa Timur
    Importir Semi Electric Stacker Termurah Di Jawa Timur
    Rp37.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Pijat hybrid Massage Bonus Totok Wajah - Bandung Kota
    Pijat hybrid Massage Bonus Totok Wajah - Bandung Kota
    Rp200.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    RUMAH MODERN SMART HOME MURAH DI JOGJA
    RUMAH MODERN SMART HOME MURAH DI JOGJA
    Rp750.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan