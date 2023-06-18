Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Puple Sigh - Pamungkas: I’ll Smile and Walk Away Right On The Purple Sigh

Chord Gitar

Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Purple Sigh yang dipopulerkan oleh Pamungkas. 

Instagram @pamunqkas
Lagu Purple Sigh dari Pamungkas tersebut telah dirilis pada 16 Juni 2022.

Lagu Purple Sigh dari Pamungkas tersebut telah dirilis pada 16 Juni 2022. 

Intro
A   E   Bm
E   A 2X

Bait 1
A
What you gonna do if you were me?                        
A                                                      E
What you gonna do if you see what I see?
                                   A
Would you rather sit alone?

Bait 2
A
What you gonna do if you were me?
A                                                        E
Woke up take on all them punches by surprise
                               E
And I took ‘em all alone

Bait 3
F#
Nobody scratch my back
G#
Nobody clean my blood
Dm
Nobody but myself

Reff 1
A
Sunset sky
E
Purple sigh
A
Midnight dream
E
All ruined
A
Hey hey hey
E
I’ll smile and walk away hey
A                       E
Right on the purple sigh
E
Purple sigh

Bait 4
F#                             E
Side note; in the time of cruelty
Weak isn’t something you gonna remember about me

Instrumental Break
A    F#    E

Bait 5
F#
Nobody lend a hand
G
Nobody understand
Dm
Nobody but myself
F#
Somebody wish me luck
E
Before I pull the plug
                            A
Walk this one by myself

Reff 2
A
Sunset sky
E
Purple sigh
A
Midnight dream
E
All ruined
A
Hey hey hey
E
I’ll smile and walk away hey
A                              E
Right on the purple sigh
E
Purple sigh

