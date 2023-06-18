Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Puple Sigh - Pamungkas: I’ll Smile and Walk Away Right On The Purple Sigh

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Purple Sigh yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi Indonesia, Pamungkas.

Lagu Purple Sigh dari Pamungkas tersebut telah dirilis pada 16 Juni 2022.

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Purple Sigh - Pamungkas dibawah ini:

Intro

A E Bm

E A 2X

Bait 1

A

What you gonna do if you were me?

A E

What you gonna do if you see what I see?

A

Would you rather sit alone?

Bait 2

A

What you gonna do if you were me?

A E

Woke up take on all them punches by surprise

E

And I took ‘em all alone

Bait 3

F#

Nobody scratch my back

G#

Nobody clean my blood

Dm

Nobody but myself

Reff 1

A

Sunset sky

E

Purple sigh

A

Midnight dream

E

All ruined

A

Hey hey hey

E

I’ll smile and walk away hey

A E

Right on the purple sigh

E

Purple sigh

Bait 4

F# E

Side note; in the time of cruelty

Weak isn’t something you gonna remember about me

Instrumental Break

A F# E

Bait 5

F#

Nobody lend a hand

G

Nobody understand

Dm

Nobody but myself

F#

Somebody wish me luck

E

Before I pull the plug

A

Walk this one by myself

Reff 2

A

Sunset sky

E

Purple sigh

A

Midnight dream

E

All ruined

A

Hey hey hey

E

I’ll smile and walk away hey

A E

Right on the purple sigh

E

Purple sigh

(Tribunnews.com)