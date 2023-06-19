Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Closed Doors - Ismail: Yes, I Look Happy, Happy All The Time

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Closed Doors yang dinyanyikan oleh Ismail.

Lagu 'Closed Doors' telah dirilis Ismail pada tahun 2022.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'Closed Doors' viral di TikTok.

Beberapa pengguna membuat konten di TikTok menggunakan lagu milik Ismail ini.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Closed Doors yang Dinyanyikan oleh Ismail:

Yes, I look happy all the time

But you don't see me, see me when I cry

I can't find an open door

When I try it breaks me more

Should I quit and should I go?

Should I leave this all behind?

Same things happen all the time

Can't get out of my mind

Doing things I shouldn't do

If you ask me, I have no clue

Yes, I look happy, happy all the time

But you don't see me, see me when I cry

'Cause I'm a master, maser of pretending

Lately, never ending

When does this all make any sense to me?

God, I know you can set me free

And please open a door and again restore

This broken piece of me

A better treasure chest that was made for more

And there is purpose behind closed doors

A better treasure chest that was made for more

And there is purpose behind closed doors

Am I the one who is insane

For not feeling the same?

All I want is to be heard

In a world that's full of hurt

Waking up, searchin' for a sign

Yes, I fall, but I still climb

No, you don't need me to teach

Just 'cause the dream is hard to reach

Take this fear and take that doubt

Throw 'em away before I drown

Before I drown

Yes, I look happy, happy all the time

But you don't see me, see me when I cry

'Cause I'm a master, maser of pretending

Lately, never ending

When does this all make any sense to me?

God, I know you can set me free

And please open a door and again restore

This broken piece of me

A better treasure chest that was made for more

And there is purpose behind closed doors

A better treasure chest that was made for more

And there is purpose behind closed doors