Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Closed Doors - Ismail: Yes, I Look Happy, Happy All The Time
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Closed Doors yang dinyanyikan oleh Ismail.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Closed Doors yang dinyanyikan oleh Ismail.
Lagu 'Closed Doors' telah dirilis Ismail pada tahun 2022.
Belakangan ini, lagu 'Closed Doors' viral di TikTok.
Beberapa pengguna membuat konten di TikTok menggunakan lagu milik Ismail ini.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Closed Doors yang Dinyanyikan oleh Ismail:
Yes, I look happy all the time
But you don't see me, see me when I cry
I can't find an open door
When I try it breaks me more
Should I quit and should I go?
Should I leave this all behind?
Same things happen all the time
Can't get out of my mind
Doing things I shouldn't do
If you ask me, I have no clue
Yes, I look happy, happy all the time
But you don't see me, see me when I cry
'Cause I'm a master, maser of pretending
Lately, never ending
When does this all make any sense to me?
God, I know you can set me free
And please open a door and again restore
This broken piece of me
A better treasure chest that was made for more
And there is purpose behind closed doors
A better treasure chest that was made for more
And there is purpose behind closed doors
Am I the one who is insane
For not feeling the same?
All I want is to be heard
In a world that's full of hurt
Waking up, searchin' for a sign
Yes, I fall, but I still climb
No, you don't need me to teach
Just 'cause the dream is hard to reach
Take this fear and take that doubt
Throw 'em away before I drown
Before I drown
Yes, I look happy, happy all the time
But you don't see me, see me when I cry
'Cause I'm a master, maser of pretending
Lately, never ending
When does this all make any sense to me?
God, I know you can set me free
And please open a door and again restore
This broken piece of me
A better treasure chest that was made for more
And there is purpose behind closed doors
A better treasure chest that was made for more
And there is purpose behind closed doors