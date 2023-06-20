Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Broken Melodies - NCT Dream

Berikut ini lirik lagu Broken Melodies - NCT DREAM. Lagu ini merupakan single pra-rilis dari album ketiga mereka, ISTJ yang bakal dirilis pada 17 Juli

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Broken Melodies - NCT Dream
Instagram @smtown
Penampilan NCT Dream dalam konser THE DREAM SHOW2: In a Dream di Amerika Serikat. Berikut ini lirik lagu Broken Melodies - NCT DREAM. Lagu ini merupakan single pra-rilis dari album ketiga mereka, ISTJ yang bakal dirilis pada 17 Juli 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Broken Melodies dari NCT Dream.

Video musik Broken Melodies diunggah di YouTube resmi SMTOWN pada Senin (19/6/2023).

Lagu ini merupakan single pra-rilis dari album ketiga mereka, ISTJ yang bakal dirilis pada 17 Juli mendatang.

Hingga saat ini, video musik Broken Melodies dari NCT DREAM telah ditonton lebih dari 3,2 juta kali.

Lirik Broken Melodies - NCT DREAM

You owe me sleep
Bamsae yaegihamyeo
Oneurui dalgwa byeol neoege bonae
Seoul to LA, hm
Iyu byeolgeo eopji
Nun gamabomyeon naege jeil
Seonmyeonghage tteooreune
Babo gateun geol alji
Neoneun jeo meollie inneunde

Bujokae nan neo eopsin
Wanbyeokal su eopji
Heuteureojyeoganeun soeumil ppun
Ileobeorin geu somethin'
Miwanseongui uri
I'll do anything to get back to you, you

Life is but a dream, we got history
I just wanna feel the chemistry
Feel you next to me
You know that I hate this distance
'Cause I'm just left here singin'
Lonely harmonies, broken melodies (Oh)
Love-drunk energy, I'm in ocean deep
Oh, I hate this distance
And I hate singin'

I lay awake
Naui meoritsogen
Neoui moksoriman repeat
Meomchwojiji anchi
Uh, ara
Nega itgie areumdawotdeon
Naui challanhan sungan
Nae jeonbuin neo for you
Dasi doechatgo sipeo
Kkumeun baraejiji ankie

Gongheohae nan neo eopsin
Wanjeonhal su eopji (Ah-ah)
Deutgo sipji aneun soeumil ppun
Dachi mothan geu somethin'
Miwanseongui uri
I'll do anything to get back to you, you

Life is but a dream, we got history
I just wanna feel the chemistry
Feel you next to me
You know that I hate this distance
'Cause I'm just left here singin'
Lonely harmonies, broken melodies (Oh)
Love-drunk energy, I'm in ocean deep
Oh, I hate this distance
And I hate singin'

Broken melodies

Ah, don't have wings but I'm flyin'
There's no perfect timin'
This could turn into somethin'
Let's turn it into somethin', yeah
Green light, I'm ready to go

Dallyeogalge jigeum negero (jigeum negero)
Himkkeot ttwieodeureo chorokbicheuro (Oh, yeah)
I ain't scared no more
Oh-oh, nan neoegero dive in, yeah

Even when the skies are grey and
We don't see the light of day I
Keep fightin', modu ppaetgin chae
Jongmal ape naege ssodajineun
Purple rain, uh
Don't need protection
Huimangui jeolbyeok kkeuteseon
Ne miso hanamyeon dwae
I will never die
Guess I finally get back to you

Life is but a dream, we got history
I just wanna feel the chemistry (Ooh)
Feel you next to me (Oh)
You know that I hate this distance (Hate this distance)
'Cause I'm just left here singin' (Oh, singin')
Lonely harmonies, broken melodies (Lonely harmonies, oh)
Love-drunk energy, I'm in ocean deep (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, yeah)
Oh, I hate this distance (Hate this distance)
And I hate singin'

Broken melodies

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Broken Melodies - NCT Dream
NCT Dream
BERITATERKAIT
  • Review HUAWEI MateBook D 14 2023, Adopsi Desain Mewah Berbahan Metal dan Performa Kencang
    Produk Laptop
    Review HUAWEI MateBook D 14 2023, Adopsi Desain Mewah Berbahan Metal dan Performa Kencang
    5 Cara Membersihkan Kerak Nasi pada Rice Cooker, Nggak Ribet dan Prosesnya Singkat
    Tips Home Care
    5 Cara Membersihkan Kerak Nasi pada Rice Cooker, Nggak Ribet dan Prosesnya Singkat
    5 Rekomendasi Kloset Duduk Berkualitas untuk Melengkapi Kamar Mandi Minimalis dan Ramah Anak
    Perabot Rumah Tangga
    5 Rekomendasi Kloset Duduk Berkualitas untuk Melengkapi Kamar Mandi Minimalis dan Ramah Anak
    4 Rekomendasi Tablet dengan Stylus Pen Versi Terjangkau, Harga Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan
    Produk Handphone
    4 Rekomendasi Tablet dengan Stylus Pen Versi Terjangkau, Harga Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan
    5 Tips Membersihkan Keyboard Laptop dan PC agar Tidak Menjadi Sarang Kuman
    Tips Laptop
    5 Tips Membersihkan Keyboard Laptop dan PC agar Tidak Menjadi Sarang Kuman
    6 Langkah Benar Pakai THE ORIGINOTE BHA Charcoal Clay Mask, Hasil Maksimal, Wajah Mulus Bebas Komedo
    Skincare
    6 Langkah Benar Pakai THE ORIGINOTE BHA Charcoal Clay Mask, Hasil Maksimal, Wajah Mulus Bebas Komedo
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    2014 Honda Supra x 125
    2014 Honda Supra x 125
    Rp7.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    RUMAH MURAH BANYAK TIPE KAWASAN EXIT TOL KOTA MALANG
    RUMAH MURAH BANYAK TIPE KAWASAN EXIT TOL KOTA MALANG
    Rp350.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Tanah dan Bangunan Murah Banget di Jl. Sumeru Bogor Kota
    Tanah dan Bangunan Murah Banget di Jl. Sumeru Bogor Kota
    Rp5.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Pemasangan Baru Antena Tv Uhf Digital Di Gerogol Limo Depok
    Pemasangan Baru Antena Tv Uhf Digital Di Gerogol Limo Depok
    Rp350.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Spesialis Grounding Arde Penangkal Petir - Bekasi
    Spesialis Grounding Arde Penangkal Petir - Bekasi
    Rp1.900.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Supplier Karet Dudukan Girder Jembatan Surabaya, Call 0813-3413-8384
    Supplier Karet Dudukan Girder Jembatan Surabaya, Call 0813-3413-8384
    Rp300.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    HINO DUTRO BARU - Bengkalis
    HINO DUTRO BARU - Bengkalis
    Rp480.000.000
    Riau, Bengkalis
    Catering di Kota Sukabumi
    Catering di Kota Sukabumi
    Rp15.000
    Jawa Barat, Sukabumi Kota
    HP Samsung S21 Plus Bekas RAM 8/256GB Mulus Nominus Fullset - Jakarta Selatan
    HP Samsung S21 Plus Bekas RAM 8/256GB Mulus Nominus Fullset - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp6.400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    HP Samsung Note 20 Ultra Bekas 256GB Garansi Resmi Mulus Nominus Fullset - Jakarta Selatan
    HP Samsung Note 20 Ultra Bekas 256GB Garansi Resmi Mulus Nominus Fullset - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp7.400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    HP Samsung Note 10 Plus Bekas RAM 12/256GB Garansi Remsi Mulus Nominus - Jakarta Selatan
    HP Samsung Note 10 Plus Bekas RAM 12/256GB Garansi Remsi Mulus Nominus - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp5.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Armco Culvert Pipa Baja Bergelombang Gorong-Gorong Baja Guardrail - Labuhanbatu Selatan
    Armco Culvert Pipa Baja Bergelombang Gorong-Gorong Baja Guardrail - Labuhanbatu Selatan
    Rp29.000
    Sumatera Utara, Labuhanbatu Selatan
    Perumahan Villa dan Kost di Batu Malang | WA. 0877-5969-1959
    Perumahan Villa dan Kost di Batu Malang | WA. 0877-5969-1959
    Rp865.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Laundry Guling di Tanahbaru |085890758688
    Laundry Guling di Tanahbaru |085890758688
    Rp20.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    HP Apple iPhone 11 Bekas Inter 64GB Warna Green Lengkap Box - Tangerang
    HP Apple iPhone 11 Bekas Inter 64GB Warna Green Lengkap Box - Tangerang
    Rp4.800.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Huper QX16 16-Channel Mixer Audio with Bluetooth Original - Jakarta Timur
    Huper QX16 16-Channel Mixer Audio with Bluetooth Original - Jakarta Timur
    Rp4.200.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    HP Apple iPhone 12 Bekas 128GB Warna Black Mulus Normal Nominus Fullset - Bekasi
    HP Apple iPhone 12 Bekas 128GB Warna Black Mulus Normal Nominus Fullset - Bekasi
    Rp7.750.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Motor Bekas Honda Scoopy 2022 Prestige Keyless Pajak Hidup Mulus - Bekasi
    Motor Bekas Honda Scoopy 2022 Prestige Keyless Pajak Hidup Mulus - Bekasi
    Rp18.300.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Motor Bekas Vespa LX 150ie 2012 Injeksi Surat Lengkap Mulus - Bekasi
    Motor Bekas Vespa LX 150ie 2012 Injeksi Surat Lengkap Mulus - Bekasi
    Rp17.950.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Ahli Toko Melayani Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital Pondok Indah
    Ahli Toko Melayani Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital Pondok Indah
    Rp550.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan