Lirik Lagu Broken Melodies - NCT Dream

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Broken Melodies dari NCT Dream.

Video musik Broken Melodies diunggah di YouTube resmi SMTOWN pada Senin (19/6/2023).

Lagu ini merupakan single pra-rilis dari album ketiga mereka, ISTJ yang bakal dirilis pada 17 Juli mendatang.

Hingga saat ini, video musik Broken Melodies dari NCT DREAM telah ditonton lebih dari 3,2 juta kali.

Lirik Broken Melodies - NCT DREAM

You owe me sleep

Bamsae yaegihamyeo

Oneurui dalgwa byeol neoege bonae

Seoul to LA, hm

Iyu byeolgeo eopji

Nun gamabomyeon naege jeil

Seonmyeonghage tteooreune

Babo gateun geol alji

Neoneun jeo meollie inneunde

Bujokae nan neo eopsin

Wanbyeokal su eopji

Heuteureojyeoganeun soeumil ppun

Ileobeorin geu somethin'

Miwanseongui uri

I'll do anything to get back to you, you

Life is but a dream, we got history

I just wanna feel the chemistry

Feel you next to me

You know that I hate this distance

'Cause I'm just left here singin'

Lonely harmonies, broken melodies (Oh)

Love-drunk energy, I'm in ocean deep

Oh, I hate this distance

And I hate singin'

I lay awake

Naui meoritsogen

Neoui moksoriman repeat

Meomchwojiji anchi

Uh, ara

Nega itgie areumdawotdeon

Naui challanhan sungan

Nae jeonbuin neo for you

Dasi doechatgo sipeo

Kkumeun baraejiji ankie

Gongheohae nan neo eopsin

Wanjeonhal su eopji (Ah-ah)

Deutgo sipji aneun soeumil ppun

Dachi mothan geu somethin'

Miwanseongui uri

I'll do anything to get back to you, you

Life is but a dream, we got history

I just wanna feel the chemistry

Feel you next to me

You know that I hate this distance

'Cause I'm just left here singin'

Lonely harmonies, broken melodies (Oh)

Love-drunk energy, I'm in ocean deep

Oh, I hate this distance

And I hate singin'

Broken melodies

Ah, don't have wings but I'm flyin'

There's no perfect timin'

This could turn into somethin'

Let's turn it into somethin', yeah

Green light, I'm ready to go

Dallyeogalge jigeum negero (jigeum negero)

Himkkeot ttwieodeureo chorokbicheuro (Oh, yeah)

I ain't scared no more

Oh-oh, nan neoegero dive in, yeah

Even when the skies are grey and

We don't see the light of day I

Keep fightin', modu ppaetgin chae

Jongmal ape naege ssodajineun

Purple rain, uh

Don't need protection

Huimangui jeolbyeok kkeuteseon

Ne miso hanamyeon dwae

I will never die

Guess I finally get back to you

Life is but a dream, we got history

I just wanna feel the chemistry (Ooh)

Feel you next to me (Oh)

You know that I hate this distance (Hate this distance)

'Cause I'm just left here singin' (Oh, singin')

Lonely harmonies, broken melodies (Lonely harmonies, oh)

Love-drunk energy, I'm in ocean deep (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, yeah)

Oh, I hate this distance (Hate this distance)

And I hate singin'

Broken melodies

