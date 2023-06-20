Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Broken Melodies - NCT Dream
Arif Fajar Nasucha
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Broken Melodies dari NCT Dream.
Video musik Broken Melodies diunggah di YouTube resmi SMTOWN pada Senin (19/6/2023).
Lagu ini merupakan single pra-rilis dari album ketiga mereka, ISTJ yang bakal dirilis pada 17 Juli mendatang.
Hingga saat ini, video musik Broken Melodies dari NCT DREAM telah ditonton lebih dari 3,2 juta kali.
Lirik Broken Melodies - NCT DREAM
You owe me sleep
Bamsae yaegihamyeo
Oneurui dalgwa byeol neoege bonae
Seoul to LA, hm
Iyu byeolgeo eopji
Nun gamabomyeon naege jeil
Seonmyeonghage tteooreune
Babo gateun geol alji
Neoneun jeo meollie inneunde
Bujokae nan neo eopsin
Wanbyeokal su eopji
Heuteureojyeoganeun soeumil ppun
Ileobeorin geu somethin'
Miwanseongui uri
I'll do anything to get back to you, you
Life is but a dream, we got history
I just wanna feel the chemistry
Feel you next to me
You know that I hate this distance
'Cause I'm just left here singin'
Lonely harmonies, broken melodies (Oh)
Love-drunk energy, I'm in ocean deep
Oh, I hate this distance
And I hate singin'
I lay awake
Naui meoritsogen
Neoui moksoriman repeat
Meomchwojiji anchi
Uh, ara
Nega itgie areumdawotdeon
Naui challanhan sungan
Nae jeonbuin neo for you
Dasi doechatgo sipeo
Kkumeun baraejiji ankie
Gongheohae nan neo eopsin
Wanjeonhal su eopji (Ah-ah)
Deutgo sipji aneun soeumil ppun
Dachi mothan geu somethin'
Miwanseongui uri
I'll do anything to get back to you, you
Life is but a dream, we got history
I just wanna feel the chemistry
Feel you next to me
You know that I hate this distance
'Cause I'm just left here singin'
Lonely harmonies, broken melodies (Oh)
Love-drunk energy, I'm in ocean deep
Oh, I hate this distance
And I hate singin'
Broken melodies
Ah, don't have wings but I'm flyin'
There's no perfect timin'
This could turn into somethin'
Let's turn it into somethin', yeah
Green light, I'm ready to go
Dallyeogalge jigeum negero (jigeum negero)
Himkkeot ttwieodeureo chorokbicheuro (Oh, yeah)
I ain't scared no more
Oh-oh, nan neoegero dive in, yeah
Even when the skies are grey and
We don't see the light of day I
Keep fightin', modu ppaetgin chae
Jongmal ape naege ssodajineun
Purple rain, uh
Don't need protection
Huimangui jeolbyeok kkeuteseon
Ne miso hanamyeon dwae
I will never die
Guess I finally get back to you
Life is but a dream, we got history
I just wanna feel the chemistry (Ooh)
Feel you next to me (Oh)
You know that I hate this distance (Hate this distance)
'Cause I'm just left here singin' (Oh, singin')
Lonely harmonies, broken melodies (Lonely harmonies, oh)
Love-drunk energy, I'm in ocean deep (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, yeah)
Oh, I hate this distance (Hate this distance)
And I hate singin'
Broken melodies
