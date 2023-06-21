Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar What Can I Do - The Corrs: What Can I Do To Make You Love Me
Chord Gitar What Can I Do - The Corrs mudah dimainkan dari kunci A dengan lirik What can I do to make you love me? What can I do to make you care?
Penulis:
Arif Fajar Nasucha
Editor:
Suci BangunDS
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu What Can I Do dari The Corrs.
Kunci Gitar What Can I Do - The Corrs
[Intro] A E2/G# Dsus2 A E2 D/B
[Verse 1]
A E2/G# Dsus2
I haven't slept at all in days,
A E2 D/B
It's been so long since we've talked
A E2/G# Dsus2
I have been here many times
A E2 D/B
I just don't know what I'm doing wrong
[Chorus]
A E2 Dsus2 A E2 D/B
What can I do to make you love me? What can I do to make you care?
A E2 Dsus2 A E2 D/B
What can I say to make you feel this? What can I do to get you there?
[Verse 2]
A E2/G# Dsus2
There's only so much I can take
A E2 D/B
And I've just got to let it go
A E2/G# Dsus2
And who knows I might feel better - yeah
A E2 D/B
If I don't try then I don't hope
[Back to chorus]
[Bridge]
F#m F#m7 Dsus2 - E2 Dsus2 - E2
No more waiting, no more - ach - ing,
F#m F#m7 Dsus2 - E2 Dsus2 - E2
No more fighting, no more - try - ing
[Verse 3]
A E2/G# Dsus2
Maybe there's nothing more to say,
A E2 D/B
And in a funny way I'm calm
A E2/G# Dsus2
Because the power is not - mine
A E2 D/B
I'm just gonna let it fly
[Back to chorus]
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Drown - Bring Me The Horizon: Who Will Fix Me Now, Dive in When I’m Down
(Tribunnews.com)