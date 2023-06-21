Chord Gitar What Can I Do - The Corrs: What Can I Do To Make You Love Me

Chord Gitar

Editor: Suci BangunDS
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu  What Can I Do dari The Corrs.

Kunci Gitar What Can I Do - The Corrs

[Intro] A  E2/G#  Dsus2 A  E2  D/B

[Verse 1]

A            E2/G#            Dsus2
I haven't slept at all in days,      
A                 E2                         D/B
It's been so long since we've talked
A        E2/G#                 Dsus2
I have been here many times      
A                E2                                D/B
I just don't know what I'm doing wrong

[Chorus]

A               E2                        Dsus2      A            E2                   D/B
What can I do to make you love me?  What can I do to make you care?
A               E2                       Dsus2       A            E2               D/B
What can I say to make you feel this? What can I do to get you there?

[Verse 2]

A                   E2/G#          Dsus2
There's only so much I can take
A                    E2               D/B
And I've just got to let it go
A             E2/G#                    Dsus2
And who knows I might feel better - yeah
A              E2                    D/B
If I don't try then I don't hope

[Back to chorus]

[Bridge]

F#m                 F#m7             Dsus2 - E2  Dsus2 - E2
No more waiting, no more  - ach - ing,     
F#m                 F#m7             Dsus2 - E2  Dsus2 - E2
No more fighting, no more - try - ing

[Verse 3]

A                   E2/G#                  Dsus2
Maybe there's nothing more to say,
A           E2                   D/B
And in a funny way I'm calm
A                   E2/G#          Dsus2
Because the power is not - mine
A          E2             D/B
I'm just gonna let it fly

[Back to chorus]

