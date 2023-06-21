Chord Gitar What Can I Do - The Corrs: What Can I Do To Make You Love Me

Ilustrasi chord gitar What Can I Do - The Corrs mudah dimainkan dari kunci A dengan lirik What can I do to make you love me? What can I do to make you care?

[Intro] A E2/G# Dsus2 A E2 D/B



[Verse 1]



A E2/G# Dsus2

I haven't slept at all in days,

A E2 D/B

It's been so long since we've talked

A E2/G# Dsus2

I have been here many times

A E2 D/B

I just don't know what I'm doing wrong



[Chorus]



A E2 Dsus2 A E2 D/B

What can I do to make you love me? What can I do to make you care?

A E2 Dsus2 A E2 D/B

What can I say to make you feel this? What can I do to get you there?

[Verse 2]

A E2/G# Dsus2

There's only so much I can take

A E2 D/B

And I've just got to let it go

A E2/G# Dsus2

And who knows I might feel better - yeah

A E2 D/B

If I don't try then I don't hope

[Back to chorus]

[Bridge]



F#m F#m7 Dsus2 - E2 Dsus2 - E2

No more waiting, no more - ach - ing,

F#m F#m7 Dsus2 - E2 Dsus2 - E2

No more fighting, no more - try - ing

[Verse 3]

A E2/G# Dsus2

Maybe there's nothing more to say,

A E2 D/B

And in a funny way I'm calm

A E2/G# Dsus2

Because the power is not - mine

A E2 D/B

I'm just gonna let it fly

[Back to chorus]

