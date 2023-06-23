Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu I'll Keep You Safe – Sleeping At Last: But I Promise You I'll Keep You Safe

Berikut ini adalah chord dan lirik lagu I’ll Keep You Safe yang dinyanyikan oleh grup musik Sleeping at Last.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Tangkapan layar kanal YouTube Sleeping At Last
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - I’ll Keep You Safe merupakan lagu milik grup musik Sleeping at Last.

Lagu tersebut dimuat dalam album mereka yang bertajuk Atlas: Year One.

Album tersebut berisikan 30 trek dan dirilis secara resmi pada 2014.

Berikut ini chord dan lirik lagu I’ll Keep You Safe dari Sleeping at Last:

G
I’ll keep you safe
Try hard to concentrate
C            G
Hold out your hand
Can you feel the weight of it
                 C
The whole world at your fingertips
Em   Am   Bm  D  C   Am
Don’t be, don’t be afraid
G                      C                  Bm
Our mistakes they were bound to be made
                              G
But I promise you I’ll keep you safe

[Verse 2]
G          Em        G            Em            G
You’ll be an architect so pull up your sleeves
Em                    G
And build a new silhouette
C
In the skylines up ahead
G          D                C
Don’t be, don’t be afraid
Bm
Our mistakes they were bound to be made
D                                G
But I promise you I’ll keep you safe
Bm              D
I’ll keep you safe

[Verse 3]
G
Darkness will be rewritten
Bm
Into a work of fiction, you’ll see
G
As you pull on every ribbon
Bm
You’ll find every secret it keeps
C                                         G
The sound of the branches breaking under your feet
C                                         G
The smell of the falling and burning leaves
C
The bitterness of winter
G
Or the sweetness of spring
C
You are an artist
G                               D
And your heart is your masterpiece
Em              G
And I’ll keep it safe
Em                                    G
Dismiss the invisible By giving it shape
Em                            G
Like a clockmaker fixes time
C
By keeping the gears in line
G             D          Em
Don’t be, don’t be afraid
C                           Bm
God knows that mistakes will be made
D           G           Bm                 G
But I promise you I’ll keep you safe
G
As you build up your collection
Bm
Of pearls that you pulled from the deep
G                                                      Bm
A landscape more beautiful than anything that I’ve ever seen

[Chorus]
C                                                  G
The sound of the branches breaking under your feet
C                                                G
The smell of the falling and burning leaves
C
The bitterness of winter
G
Or the sweetness of spring
C
You are an artist
G                                D
And your heart is your masterpiece
Em               G
And I’ll keep it safe

