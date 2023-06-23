Chord dan Lirik Lagu I'll Keep You Safe – Sleeping At Last: But I Promise You I'll Keep You Safe

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - I’ll Keep You Safe merupakan lagu milik grup musik Sleeping at Last.

Lagu tersebut dimuat dalam album mereka yang bertajuk Atlas: Year One.

Album tersebut berisikan 30 trek dan dirilis secara resmi pada 2014.

Berikut ini chord dan lirik lagu I’ll Keep You Safe dari Sleeping at Last:

G

I’ll keep you safe

Try hard to concentrate

C G

Hold out your hand

Can you feel the weight of it

C

The whole world at your fingertips

Em Am Bm D C Am

Don’t be, don’t be afraid

G C Bm

Our mistakes they were bound to be made

D G

But I promise you I’ll keep you safe



[Verse 2]

G Em G Em G

You’ll be an architect so pull up your sleeves

Em G

And build a new silhouette

C

In the skylines up ahead

G D C

Don’t be, don’t be afraid

Bm

Our mistakes they were bound to be made

D G

But I promise you I’ll keep you safe

Bm D

I’ll keep you safe



[Verse 3]

G

Darkness will be rewritten

Bm

Into a work of fiction, you’ll see

G

As you pull on every ribbon

Bm

You’ll find every secret it keeps

C G

The sound of the branches breaking under your feet

C G

The smell of the falling and burning leaves

C

The bitterness of winter

G

Or the sweetness of spring

C

You are an artist

G D

And your heart is your masterpiece

Em G

And I’ll keep it safe

Em G

Dismiss the invisible By giving it shape

Em G

Like a clockmaker fixes time

C

By keeping the gears in line

G D Em

Don’t be, don’t be afraid

C Bm

God knows that mistakes will be made

D G Bm G

But I promise you I’ll keep you safe

G

As you build up your collection

Bm

Of pearls that you pulled from the deep

G Bm

A landscape more beautiful than anything that I’ve ever seen



[Chorus]

C G

The sound of the branches breaking under your feet

C G

The smell of the falling and burning leaves

C

The bitterness of winter

G

Or the sweetness of spring

C

You are an artist

G D

And your heart is your masterpiece

Em G

And I’ll keep it safe

(Tribunnews.com)