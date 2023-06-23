Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu I'll Keep You Safe – Sleeping At Last: But I Promise You I'll Keep You Safe
Berikut ini adalah chord dan lirik lagu I’ll Keep You Safe yang dinyanyikan oleh grup musik Sleeping at Last.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - I’ll Keep You Safe merupakan lagu milik grup musik Sleeping at Last.
Lagu tersebut dimuat dalam album mereka yang bertajuk Atlas: Year One.
Album tersebut berisikan 30 trek dan dirilis secara resmi pada 2014.
Berikut ini chord dan lirik lagu I’ll Keep You Safe dari Sleeping at Last:
G
I’ll keep you safe
Try hard to concentrate
C G
Hold out your hand
Can you feel the weight of it
C
The whole world at your fingertips
Em Am Bm D C Am
Don’t be, don’t be afraid
G C Bm
Our mistakes they were bound to be made
D G
But I promise you I’ll keep you safe
[Verse 2]
G Em G Em G
You’ll be an architect so pull up your sleeves
Em G
And build a new silhouette
C
In the skylines up ahead
G D C
Don’t be, don’t be afraid
Bm
Our mistakes they were bound to be made
D G
But I promise you I’ll keep you safe
Bm D
I’ll keep you safe
[Verse 3]
G
Darkness will be rewritten
Bm
Into a work of fiction, you’ll see
G
As you pull on every ribbon
Bm
You’ll find every secret it keeps
C G
The sound of the branches breaking under your feet
C G
The smell of the falling and burning leaves
C
The bitterness of winter
G
Or the sweetness of spring
C
You are an artist
G D
And your heart is your masterpiece
Em G
And I’ll keep it safe
Em G
Dismiss the invisible By giving it shape
Em G
Like a clockmaker fixes time
C
By keeping the gears in line
G D Em
Don’t be, don’t be afraid
C Bm
God knows that mistakes will be made
D G Bm G
But I promise you I’ll keep you safe
G
As you build up your collection
Bm
Of pearls that you pulled from the deep
G Bm
A landscape more beautiful than anything that I’ve ever seen
[Chorus]
C G
The sound of the branches breaking under your feet
C G
The smell of the falling and burning leaves
C
The bitterness of winter
G
Or the sweetness of spring
C
You are an artist
G D
And your heart is your masterpiece
Em G
And I’ll keep it safe
