Chord dan Lirik Lagu A Lesser Man - The Weeknd: I'm A Lesser Man, A Lesser Man
Berikut ini adalah chord dan lirik lagu A Lesser Man yang dipopulerkan oleh The Weeknd.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan chord A Lesser Man dinyanyikan oleh The Weeknd.
Lagu A Lesser Man tersebut dijadikan untuk soundtrack serial The Idol.
A Lesser Man telah dirilis pada tanggal 19 Juni 2023.
Tembang tersebut menceritakan tentang perasaan seorang pria yang merasa rendah diri di hadapan wanitanya.
Simak chord dan lirik lagu A Lesser Man - The Weeknd dibawah ini:
[Verse 1]
Am F
What you don't even know
G Em
I'm a deadbeat man, never know when to fold
Am F
Spent a lot for your soul
G Em
You gon' make that back, I'ma take what I own
Am F
Far away from my home
G Em
In this hot ass town but my blood's still cold
Am F
And better let them know
[Pre-Chorus]
G Em Am
When you see them that you make sure they pay you
F G
Pay you in cash
Em Am
I don't do favors
F G
I don't do that
Em Am
You don't wanna see me
F G
See me get mad
Em Am
No matter how bad you
F G Em7
You think I am, am
[Chorus]
Am F
I'm a lesser man, a lesser man
Em Am F
A lesser man than you think I am
G Em
You think you know but you have no idea
Am F G
I'm a lesser man, you're the best of them
Em
Fuck the rest of them
Am F G Em
I'm a lessеr man, ah, ah, ah
Am
Than you know
[Verse 2]
F
Show the world what I know
G Em
How you work that tongue to collect thеir souls
Am F
And seen you do it before
G Em
Make them fall in love, make them beg for more
Am F
You can put on a show
G Em
You're my one top star, you're my bottom girl
Am F
And before you kiss them and go
[Pre-Chorus]
G Em Am
Don't leave until you make sure they pay you
F G
Pay you in cash
Em Am
I don't do favors
F G
I don't do that
Em Am
You don't wanna see me
F G
See me get mad
Em Am
No matter how bad you
F G Em7
You think I am, am
[Chorus]
Am F
I'm a lesser man, a lesser man
Em Am F
A lesser man than you think I am
G Em
You think you know but you have no idea
Am F G
I'm a lesser man, you're the best of them
Em
Fuck the rest of them
Am F G Em7
I'm a lessеr man, ah, ah, ah
Am F G
Than you know
[Bridge]
Em Am F G
A lesser man than you think I am
Em Am F G
A lesser man than you think I am, I am, am
Am F G
I think you should know, darling
Em
Ah, ah, ah
[Outro]
Am F G Em
