Chord dan Lirik Lagu A Lesser Man - The Weeknd: I'm A Lesser Man, A Lesser Man

Berikut ini adalah chord dan lirik lagu A Lesser Man yang dipopulerkan oleh The Weeknd.

Tangkapan layar kanal YouTube The Weeknd
Chord dan lirik lagu A Lesser Man dari The Weeknd. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan chord A Lesser Man dinyanyikan oleh The Weeknd.

Lagu A Lesser Man tersebut dijadikan untuk soundtrack serial The Idol. 

A Lesser Man telah dirilis pada tanggal 19 Juni 2023.

Tembang tersebut menceritakan tentang perasaan seorang pria yang merasa rendah diri di hadapan wanitanya.

Simak chord dan lirik lagu A Lesser Man - The Weeknd dibawah ini:

[Verse 1]
Am                     F
What you don't even know
G                      Em
I'm a deadbeat man, never know when to fold
Am                      F
Spent a lot for your soul
G                                          Em
You gon' make that back, I'ma take what I own
Am                      F
Far away from my home
G                                          Em
In this hot ass town but my blood's still cold
Am                      F
And better let them know


[Pre-Chorus]
G                      Em                      Am
When you see them that you make sure they pay you
F                   G
Pay you in cash
Em               Am
I don't do favors
F                 G
I don't do that
Em               Am
You don't wanna see me
F               G
See me get mad
Em                Am
No matter how bad you
F       G          Em7
You think I am, am


[Chorus]
Am                       F
I'm a lesser man, a lesser man
Em               Am                      F
A lesser man than you think I am
G                      Em
You think you know but you have no idea
Am                      F                      G
I'm a lesser man, you're the best of them
Em
Fuck the rest of them
Am          F        G       Em
I'm a lessеr man, ah, ah, ah
Am
Than you know


[Verse 2]
F
Show the world what I know
G                        Em
How you work that tongue to collect thеir souls
Am                      F
And seen you do it before
G                      Em
Make them fall in love, make them beg for more
Am                      F
You can put on a show
G                      Em
You're my one top star, you're my bottom girl
Am                      F
And before you kiss them and go


[Pre-Chorus]
G                      Em                      Am
Don't leave until you make sure they pay you
F                  G
Pay you in cash
Em            Am
I don't do favors
F                  G
I don't do that
Em                      Am
You don't wanna see me
F                      G
See me get mad
Em                      Am
No matter how bad you
F         G           Em7
You think I am, am


[Chorus]
Am                      F
I'm a lesser man, a lesser man
Em                 Am            F
A lesser man than you think I am
G                      Em
You think you know but you have no idea
Am                      F                      G
I'm a lesser man, you're the best of them
Em
Fuck the rest of them
Am   F      G       Em7
I'm a lessеr man, ah, ah, ah
Am   F      G
Than you know


[Bridge]
Em          Am      F          G
A lesser man than you think I am
Em          Am      F          G
A lesser man than you think I am, I am, am
Am           F                          G
I think you should know, darling
Em
Ah, ah, ah


[Outro]
Am F G Em

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
