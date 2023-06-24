Chord dan Lirik Lagu A Lesser Man - The Weeknd: I'm A Lesser Man, A Lesser Man

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan chord A Lesser Man dinyanyikan oleh The Weeknd.

Lagu A Lesser Man tersebut dijadikan untuk soundtrack serial The Idol.

A Lesser Man telah dirilis pada tanggal 19 Juni 2023.

Tembang tersebut menceritakan tentang perasaan seorang pria yang merasa rendah diri di hadapan wanitanya.

Simak chord dan lirik lagu A Lesser Man - The Weeknd dibawah ini:

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Ill Keep You Safe – Sleeping At Last: But I Promise You Ill Keep You Safe

[Verse 1]

Am F

What you don't even know

G Em

I'm a deadbeat man, never know when to fold

Am F

Spent a lot for your soul

G Em

You gon' make that back, I'ma take what I own

Am F

Far away from my home

G Em

In this hot ass town but my blood's still cold

Am F

And better let them know





[Pre-Chorus]

G Em Am

When you see them that you make sure they pay you

F G

Pay you in cash

Em Am

I don't do favors

F G

I don't do that

Em Am

You don't wanna see me

F G

See me get mad

Em Am

No matter how bad you

F G Em7

You think I am, am





[Chorus]

Am F

I'm a lesser man, a lesser man

Em Am F

A lesser man than you think I am

G Em

You think you know but you have no idea

Am F G

I'm a lesser man, you're the best of them

Em

Fuck the rest of them

Am F G Em

I'm a lessеr man, ah, ah, ah

Am

Than you know





[Verse 2]

F

Show the world what I know

G Em

How you work that tongue to collect thеir souls

Am F

And seen you do it before

G Em

Make them fall in love, make them beg for more

Am F

You can put on a show

G Em

You're my one top star, you're my bottom girl

Am F

And before you kiss them and go





[Pre-Chorus]

G Em Am

Don't leave until you make sure they pay you

F G

Pay you in cash

Em Am

I don't do favors

F G

I don't do that

Em Am

You don't wanna see me

F G

See me get mad

Em Am

No matter how bad you

F G Em7

You think I am, am





[Chorus]

Am F

I'm a lesser man, a lesser man

Em Am F

A lesser man than you think I am

G Em

You think you know but you have no idea

Am F G

I'm a lesser man, you're the best of them

Em

Fuck the rest of them

Am F G Em7

I'm a lessеr man, ah, ah, ah

Am F G

Than you know





[Bridge]

Em Am F G

A lesser man than you think I am

Em Am F G

A lesser man than you think I am, I am, am

Am F G

I think you should know, darling

Em

Ah, ah, ah





[Outro]

Am F G Em

(Tribunnews.com)