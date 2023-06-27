Chord gitar dan Lirik Lagu From the Start - Laufey: Confess I Loved You From the Start

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu From the Start yang dinyanyikan oleh Laufey.

Diketahui, lagu From the Start telah dirilis pada 11 Mei 2023 lalu di YouTube Laufey..

Lagu From the Start mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang jatuh cinta dengan sosok teman, tetapi teman tersebut tidak menyukainya.

[Intro]

Gbmaj7 Ab Dbmaj7

[Verse 1]

Gbmaj7 Ab7

Don't you notice how

Dbmaj7 Ebm7 Ab7

I get quiet when there's no one else around?

Dbmaj7

Me and you and awkward silence

Ebm7 Ab7 Fm7 Bb7

Don't you dare look at me that way

Ebm7 Ab7

I don't need reminders of how you don't feel the same

[Verse 2]

Gbmaj7 Ab

Oh, the burning pain

Dbmaj7 Ebm7 Ab7

Listening to you harp on 'bout some new soulmate

Dbmaj7

"She's so perfect", blah, blah, blah

Ebm7 Ab Fm7 Bb7

Oh, how I wish you'll wake up one day

Ebm7 Ab

Run to me, confess your love, at least just let me say

[Chorus]

Ebm7 Ab7

That when I talk to you

Dbmaj7

Oh, Cupid walks right through

Ebm7 Ab7 Dbmaj7

And shoots an arrow through my heart

Ebm7 Ab7

And I sound like a loon

Fm7 Bb7

But don't you feel it too?

Ebm7 Ab7 Dbmaj7

Confess I loved you from the start

[Post-Chorus]

Gbmaj7 Ab7

Dbmaj7

Bi-ya-ba-da

Ebm7 Ab7 Dbmaj7

Ba-ba-da-ba-da, da-da, da-da

Ebm7 Ab7

Bi-ya-di, ya-ba-da

Fm7 Bb7

Ba-bi, ya-da-ba-da-ba, ba-da-ba-di

Ebm7 Ab7

Ya-ba-bi, ya-da, da-da

[Verse 3]

Gbmaj7 Ab7

What's a girl to do

Dbmaj7 Ebm7 Ab7

Lying on my bed, staring into the bluе?

Dbmaj7

Unrequited, terrifying

Ebm7 Ab Fm7 Bb7

Lovе is driving me a bit insane

Ebm7 Ab

Have to get this off my chest, I'm telling you today

[Chorus]

Ebm7 Ab7

That when I talk to you

Dbmaj7

Oh, Cupid walks right through

Ebm7 Ab7 Dbmaj7

And shoots an arrow through my heart

Ebm7 Ab7

And I sound like a loon

Fm7 Bb7

But don't you feel it too?

Ebm7 Ab7 Dbmaj7

Confess I loved you from the start

[Outro]

Ebm7 Ab7

Confess I loved you

Fdim Bb7

Just thinking of you

Ebm7 Ebdim Db

I know I've loved you from the start

