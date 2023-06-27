Chord Gitar

Chord gitar dan Lirik Lagu From the Start - Laufey: Confess I Loved You From the Start

Simak chord dan lirik lagu From the Start yang dinyanyikan oleh Laufey dibawah ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu From the Start yang dinyanyikan oleh Laufey.

Diketahui, lagu From the Start telah dirilis pada 11 Mei 2023 lalu di YouTube Laufey..

Lagu From the Start mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang jatuh cinta dengan sosok teman, tetapi teman tersebut tidak menyukainya.

[Intro]
Gbmaj7 Ab Dbmaj7

[Verse 1]
          Gbmaj7 Ab7
Don't you notice how
Dbmaj7                         Ebm7  Ab7
I get quiet when there's no one else around?
Dbmaj7
Me and you and awkward silence
Ebm7       Ab7         Fm7    Bb7
Don't you dare look at me that way
Ebm7                          Ab7
I don't need reminders of how you don't feel the same

[Verse 2]
        Gbmaj7 Ab
Oh, the burning pain
Dbmaj7                              Ebm7    Ab7
Listening to you harp on 'bout some new soulmate
Dbmaj7
"She's so perfect", blah, blah, blah
    Ebm7      Ab          Fm7     Bb7
Oh, how I wish you'll wake up one day
 Ebm7                              Ab
Run to me, confess your love, at least just let me say

[Chorus]
    Ebm7         Ab7
That when I talk to you
    Dbmaj7
Oh, Cupid walks right through
     Ebm7     Ab7              Dbmaj7
And shoots an arrow through my heart
    Ebm7         Ab7
And I sound like a loon
    Fm7        Bb7
But don't you feel it too?
    Ebm7       Ab7           Dbmaj7
Confess I loved you from the start

[Post-Chorus]
Gbmaj7 Ab7

        Dbmaj7
Bi-ya-ba-da
            Ebm7   Ab7   Dbmaj7
Ba-ba-da-ba-da, da-da, da-da
      Ebm7       Ab7
Bi-ya-di, ya-ba-da
   Fm7             Bb7
Ba-bi, ya-da-ba-da-ba, ba-da-ba-di
      Ebm7          Ab7
Ya-ba-bi, ya-da, da-da

[Verse 3]
         Gbmaj7  Ab7
What's a girl to do
Dbmaj7                    Ebm7    Ab7
Lying on my bed, staring into the bluе?
 Dbmaj7
Unrequited, terrifying
Ebm7       Ab        Fm7   Bb7
Lovе is driving me a bit insane
     Ebm7                           Ab
Have to get this off my chest, I'm telling you today

[Chorus]
    Ebm7         Ab7
That when I talk to you
    Dbmaj7
Oh, Cupid walks right through
     Ebm7     Ab7              Dbmaj7
And shoots an arrow through my heart
    Ebm7         Ab7
And I sound like a loon
    Fm7        Bb7
But don't you feel it too?
    Ebm7       Ab7           Dbmaj7
Confess I loved you from the start

[Outro]
    Ebm7   Ab7
Confess I loved you
       Fdim    Bb7
Just thinking of you
 Ebm7      Ebdim              Db
I know I've loved you from the start

