Chord Gitar
Chord gitar dan Lirik Lagu From the Start - Laufey: Confess I Loved You From the Start
Simak chord dan lirik lagu From the Start yang dinyanyikan oleh Laufey dibawah ini.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu From the Start yang dinyanyikan oleh Laufey.
Diketahui, lagu From the Start telah dirilis pada 11 Mei 2023 lalu di YouTube Laufey..
Lagu From the Start mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang jatuh cinta dengan sosok teman, tetapi teman tersebut tidak menyukainya.
[Intro]
Gbmaj7 Ab Dbmaj7
[Verse 1]
Gbmaj7 Ab7
Don't you notice how
Dbmaj7 Ebm7 Ab7
I get quiet when there's no one else around?
Dbmaj7
Me and you and awkward silence
Ebm7 Ab7 Fm7 Bb7
Don't you dare look at me that way
Ebm7 Ab7
I don't need reminders of how you don't feel the same
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tattoo - Loreen: When The Stars Align Then Ill Be There, Viral di TikTok
[Verse 2]
Gbmaj7 Ab
Oh, the burning pain
Dbmaj7 Ebm7 Ab7
Listening to you harp on 'bout some new soulmate
Dbmaj7
"She's so perfect", blah, blah, blah
Ebm7 Ab Fm7 Bb7
Oh, how I wish you'll wake up one day
Ebm7 Ab
Run to me, confess your love, at least just let me say
[Chorus]
Ebm7 Ab7
That when I talk to you
Dbmaj7
Oh, Cupid walks right through
Ebm7 Ab7 Dbmaj7
And shoots an arrow through my heart
Ebm7 Ab7
And I sound like a loon
Fm7 Bb7
But don't you feel it too?
Ebm7 Ab7 Dbmaj7
Confess I loved you from the start
[Post-Chorus]
Gbmaj7 Ab7
Dbmaj7
Bi-ya-ba-da
Ebm7 Ab7 Dbmaj7
Ba-ba-da-ba-da, da-da, da-da
Ebm7 Ab7
Bi-ya-di, ya-ba-da
Fm7 Bb7
Ba-bi, ya-da-ba-da-ba, ba-da-ba-di
Ebm7 Ab7
Ya-ba-bi, ya-da, da-da
[Verse 3]
Gbmaj7 Ab7
What's a girl to do
Dbmaj7 Ebm7 Ab7
Lying on my bed, staring into the bluе?
Dbmaj7
Unrequited, terrifying
Ebm7 Ab Fm7 Bb7
Lovе is driving me a bit insane
Ebm7 Ab
Have to get this off my chest, I'm telling you today
[Chorus]
Ebm7 Ab7
That when I talk to you
Dbmaj7
Oh, Cupid walks right through
Ebm7 Ab7 Dbmaj7
And shoots an arrow through my heart
Ebm7 Ab7
And I sound like a loon
Fm7 Bb7
But don't you feel it too?
Ebm7 Ab7 Dbmaj7
Confess I loved you from the start
[Outro]
Ebm7 Ab7
Confess I loved you
Fdim Bb7
Just thinking of you
Ebm7 Ebdim Db
I know I've loved you from the start
(Tribunnews.com)