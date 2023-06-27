Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tattoo - Loreen: When The Stars Align Then I'll Be There, Viral di TikTok

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tattoo - Loreen yang tengah viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Penyanyi Loreen - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tattoo - Loreen yang tengah viral di TikTok belakangan ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tattoo yang dipopulerkan oleh Loreen di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu 'Tattoo' telah dirilis Loreen pada Februari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'Tattoo' milik Loreen viral di TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tattoo - Loreen:

[Intro]

G#m B D#m F#

[Verse 1]

            G#m

I don't wanna go

                  B

But baby, we both know

                D#m

This is not our time

                 F#

It's time to say goodbye

              G#m

Until we meet again

                       B

'Cause this is not the end

               D#m

It will come a day

                      F#

When we will find our way

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m                     B

Violins playing and the angels crying

         D#m                      F#

When the stars align then I'll be there

[Chorus]

                           G#m

No, I don't care about them all

                           B

'Cause all I want is to be loved

                       D#m

And all I care about is you

                          F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

                           G#m

No, I don't care about the pain

                                   B

I'll walk through fire and through rain

                      D#m

Just to get closer to you

                          F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

[Verse 2]

               G#m

I'm letting my hair down

              B

I'm taking it cool

                         D#m

You got my heart in your hand

Don't lose it, my friend

                F#

It's all that I got

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m                     B

Violins playing and the angels crying

         D#m                      F#

When the stars align then I'll be there

[Chorus]

                           G#m

No, I don't care about them all

                           B

'Cause all I want is to be loved

                       D#m

And all I care about is you

                          F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

                           G#m

No, I don't care about the pain

                                   B

I'll walk through fire and through rain

                      D#m

Just to get closer to you

                          F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

[Instrumental Break]

G#m B D#m F#

[Chorus]

                           G#m

No, I don't care about them all

                           B

'Cause all I want is to be loved

                       D#m

And all I care about is you

                          F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

                           G#m

No, I don't care about the pain

                                   B

I'll walk through fire and through rain

                      D#m

Just to get closer to you

                          F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

[Outro]

                    G#m

All I care about is love

        B

Oh, oh, oh

                    D#m

All I care about is love

                          F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

