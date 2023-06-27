Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tattoo - Loreen: When The Stars Align Then I'll Be There, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tattoo yang dipopulerkan oleh Loreen di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu 'Tattoo' telah dirilis Loreen pada Februari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'Tattoo' milik Loreen viral di TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tattoo - Loreen:

[Intro]

G#m B D#m F#

[Verse 1]

G#m

I don't wanna go

B

But baby, we both know

D#m

This is not our time

F#

It's time to say goodbye

G#m

Until we meet again

B

'Cause this is not the end

D#m

It will come a day

F#

When we will find our way

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m B

Violins playing and the angels crying

D#m F#

When the stars align then I'll be there

[Chorus]

G#m

No, I don't care about them all

B

'Cause all I want is to be loved

D#m

And all I care about is you

F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

G#m

No, I don't care about the pain

B

I'll walk through fire and through rain

D#m

Just to get closer to you

F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

[Verse 2]

G#m

I'm letting my hair down

B

I'm taking it cool

D#m

You got my heart in your hand

Don't lose it, my friend

F#

It's all that I got

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m B

Violins playing and the angels crying

D#m F#

When the stars align then I'll be there

[Chorus]

G#m

No, I don't care about them all

B

'Cause all I want is to be loved

D#m

And all I care about is you

F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

G#m

No, I don't care about the pain

B

I'll walk through fire and through rain

D#m

Just to get closer to you

F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

[Instrumental Break]

G#m B D#m F#

[Chorus]

G#m

No, I don't care about them all

B

'Cause all I want is to be loved

D#m

And all I care about is you

F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

G#m

No, I don't care about the pain

B

I'll walk through fire and through rain

D#m

Just to get closer to you

F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

[Outro]

G#m

All I care about is love

B

Oh, oh, oh

D#m

All I care about is love

F#

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

