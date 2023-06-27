Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tattoo - Loreen: When The Stars Align Then I'll Be There, Viral di TikTok
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tattoo - Loreen yang tengah viral di TikTok belakangan ini.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tattoo yang dipopulerkan oleh Loreen di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu 'Tattoo' telah dirilis Loreen pada Februari 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Belakangan ini, lagu 'Tattoo' milik Loreen viral di TikTok.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tattoo - Loreen:
[Intro]
G#m B D#m F#
[Verse 1]
G#m
I don't wanna go
B
But baby, we both know
D#m
This is not our time
F#
It's time to say goodbye
G#m
Until we meet again
B
'Cause this is not the end
D#m
It will come a day
F#
When we will find our way
[Pre-Chorus]
G#m B
Violins playing and the angels crying
D#m F#
When the stars align then I'll be there
[Chorus]
G#m
No, I don't care about them all
B
'Cause all I want is to be loved
D#m
And all I care about is you
F#
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
G#m
No, I don't care about the pain
B
I'll walk through fire and through rain
D#m
Just to get closer to you
F#
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
[Verse 2]
G#m
I'm letting my hair down
B
I'm taking it cool
D#m
You got my heart in your hand
Don't lose it, my friend
F#
It's all that I got
[Pre-Chorus]
G#m B
Violins playing and the angels crying
D#m F#
When the stars align then I'll be there
[Chorus]
G#m
No, I don't care about them all
B
'Cause all I want is to be loved
D#m
And all I care about is you
F#
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
G#m
No, I don't care about the pain
B
I'll walk through fire and through rain
D#m
Just to get closer to you
F#
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
[Instrumental Break]
G#m B D#m F#
[Chorus]
G#m
No, I don't care about them all
B
'Cause all I want is to be loved
D#m
And all I care about is you
F#
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
G#m
No, I don't care about the pain
B
I'll walk through fire and through rain
D#m
Just to get closer to you
F#
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
[Outro]
G#m
All I care about is love
B
Oh, oh, oh
D#m
All I care about is love
F#
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
(Tribunnews.com)