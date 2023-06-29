Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Freaks and Geeks – Oliver Tree: Whether You Like It Or Not
Simak chord dan lirik lagu Freaks and Geeks yang dipopulerkan oleh Oliver Tree dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Freaks & Geek merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi terkenal Oliver Tree.
Lagu Freaks & Geek milik Oliver Tree dirilis pada 3 februari 2022, lalu.
Simak chord dan lirik lagu Freaks & Geeks - Oliver Tree di bawah ini:
[Verse 1]
G D
I'm a weirdo, I'm a freak
Em
No matter who I try to be
G D
I change my life, I change my ways
Em
I always wanted better days
G D
I try my best, I've been the worst
Em
For all I lost and what it's worth
G
I always gave and then gave up
D Em
I found myself shit out of luck
[Chorus]
G D
I've done some sinning
C
But I'm a savior
G D
They gonna love ya
C
Until they hate ya
G D C
I'm done with sinning but I'm still not right
G D C
They're gonna eat you up inside
Am
Don't stop
C
Whether you like it or not
G
Whether you like it or not
[Verse 2]
G
I'm a slacker, I'm a geek
D Em
No matter who I try to be
G
I change my look, I change my mind
D Em
But I was flawed by my design
G D
And I tried my best, I've been the worst
Em
For all I lost and what it's worth
G
I always gave and then gave up
D Em
I found myself shit out of luck
[Chorus]
G D
I've done some sinning
C
But I'm a savior
G D
They gonna love ya
C
Until they hate ya
G D C
I'm done with sinning but I'm still not right
G D C
They're gonna eat you up inside
Am
Don't stop
C
Whether you like it or not
[Verse 3]
G D C
I'm a screw up, but I do it
G
For all the freaks and the geeks
D C
And for the ones who don't speak
G D C
I'm a dumbass, but people love that
G
And they hate me as much
D C
As they show me the love
G D C
I'm a screw up, but I do it
G
For all the freaks and the geeks
D C
And for the ones who don't speak
G D C
I'm a dumbass, but people love that
G
And they hate me as much
D C
As they show me the love
[Outro]
G
Would you change
D C
My wood plate, my wood plate
Is a plate
G
Would you change
D C
My wood plate, my wood plate
Is a plate
G
Would you change
D C
My wood plate, my wood plate
Is a plate
G
Would you change
D C
My wood plate
