Chord dan Lirik Lagu Freaks and Geeks – Oliver Tree: Whether You Like It Or Not

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Freaks & Geek merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi terkenal Oliver Tree.

Lagu Freaks & Geek milik Oliver Tree dirilis pada 3 februari 2022, lalu.

Simak chord dan lirik lagu Freaks & Geeks - Oliver Tree di bawah ini:

[Verse 1]

G D

I'm a weirdo, I'm a freak

Em

No matter who I try to be

G D

I change my life, I change my ways

Em

I always wanted better days

G D

I try my best, I've been the worst

Em

For all I lost and what it's worth

G

I always gave and then gave up

D Em

I found myself shit out of luck





[Chorus]

G D

I've done some sinning

C

But I'm a savior

G D

They gonna love ya

C

Until they hate ya

G D C

I'm done with sinning but I'm still not right

G D C

They're gonna eat you up inside

Am

Don't stop

C

Whether you like it or not

G

Whether you like it or not





[Verse 2]

G

I'm a slacker, I'm a geek

D Em

No matter who I try to be

G

I change my look, I change my mind

D Em

But I was flawed by my design

G D

And I tried my best, I've been the worst

Em

For all I lost and what it's worth

G

I always gave and then gave up

D Em

I found myself shit out of luck





[Chorus]

G D

I've done some sinning

C

But I'm a savior

G D

They gonna love ya

C

Until they hate ya

G D C

I'm done with sinning but I'm still not right

G D C

They're gonna eat you up inside

Am

Don't stop

C

Whether you like it or not





[Verse 3]

G D C

I'm a screw up, but I do it

G

For all the freaks and the geeks

D C

And for the ones who don't speak

G D C

I'm a dumbass, but people love that

G

And they hate me as much

D C

As they show me the love

G D C

I'm a screw up, but I do it

G

For all the freaks and the geeks

D C

And for the ones who don't speak

G D C

I'm a dumbass, but people love that

G

And they hate me as much

D C

As they show me the love



[Outro]

G

Would you change

D C

My wood plate, my wood plate



Is a plate

G

Would you change

D C

My wood plate, my wood plate



Is a plate

G

Would you change

D C

My wood plate, my wood plate



Is a plate

G

Would you change

D C

My wood plate

(Tribunnews.com)