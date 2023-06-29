Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Freaks and Geeks – Oliver Tree: Whether You Like It Or Not

Simak chord dan lirik lagu Freaks and Geeks yang dipopulerkan oleh Oliver Tree dalam artikel berikut ini. 

Tangkapan layar kanal YouTube Oliver Tree
Simak chord dan lirik lagu Freaks and Geeks yang dipopulerkan oleh Oliver Tree dalam artikel berikut ini.  

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Freaks & Geek merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi terkenal Oliver Tree.

Lagu Freaks & Geek milik Oliver Tree dirilis pada 3 februari 2022, lalu. 

Simak chord dan lirik lagu Freaks & Geeks - Oliver Tree di bawah ini:

[Verse 1]
G                    D
I'm a weirdo, I'm a freak
Em
No matter who I try to be
G                     D
I change my life, I change my ways
Em
I always wanted better days
G                     D
I try my best, I've been the worst
Em
For all I lost and what it's worth
G
I always gave and then gave up
D                     Em
I found myself shit out of luck


[Chorus]
G                    D
I've done some sinning
C
But I'm a savior
G                     D
They gonna love ya
C
Until they hate ya
G                     D                    C
I'm done with sinning but I'm still not right
G                    D                    C
They're gonna eat you up inside
Am
Don't stop
C
Whether you like it or not
G
Whether you like it or not


[Verse 2]
G
I'm a slacker, I'm a geek
D                     Em
No matter who I try to be
G
I change my look, I change my mind
D                    Em
But I was flawed by my design
G                     D
And I tried my best, I've been the worst
Em
For all I lost and what it's worth
G
I always gave and then gave up
D                     Em
I found myself shit out of luck


[Chorus]
G                     D
I've done some sinning
C
But I'm a savior
G                     D
They gonna love ya
C
Until they hate ya
G                     D                    C
I'm done with sinning but I'm still not right
G                    D                    C
They're gonna eat you up inside
Am
Don't stop
C
Whether you like it or not


[Verse 3]
G                     D                    C
I'm a screw up, but I do it
G
For all the freaks and the geeks
D                     C
And for the ones who don't speak
G                     D                    C
I'm a dumbass, but people love that
G
And they hate me as much
D                     C
As they show me the love
G             D                C
I'm a screw up, but I do it
G
For all the freaks and the geeks
D                     C
And for the ones who don't speak
G                     D                    C
I'm a dumbass, but people love that
G
And they hate me as much
D                    C
As they show me the love

[Outro]
G
Would you change
D                     C
My wood plate, my wood plate

Is a plate
G
Would you change
D                     C
My wood plate, my wood plate

Is a plate
G
Would you change
D                    C
My wood plate, my wood plate

Is a plate
G
Would you change
D                     C
My wood plate

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
